Biden says Pope told him he's a good Catholic and should continue receiving communion

Pope Francis met President Joe Biden at the Apostolic Palace on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden says Pope Francis told him he was a "good Catholic" and said he should continue receiving communion.

Biden revealed the details of his lengthy talks with Francis as he was greeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome.

Asked if he discussed abortion with Francis, Biden said he hadn't.

"We just talked about the fact he was happy I was a good Catholic and keep receiving communion," Biden said.

American bishops have moved forward with a plan that would permit individual bishops to deny communion to politicians who support abortion rights. Francis has spoken out against the moves.

Asked whether he'd discussed the US Conference of Bishops with Francis, Biden said, "That's a private conversation."

Biden said he did not receive communion on Friday but that the Pope had blessed his rosary.

He added he'd discussed climate change with Francis and agreed leaders "need to be more responsible" in dealing with the crisis.

Earlier, Biden said he and Francis had prayed for each other, and for peace.