Leaders at the G7 face some of the most important decisions in human history as they look to tackle climate change, esteemed British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough has said.
Attenborough is addressing the G7 leaders today, the final day of the summit.
"The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is undeniable," he said ahead of the session, according to PA.
"Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt. Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly plain to see.
"But the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilising the entire planet?
"If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade -- in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations -- are the most important in human history."
The climate crisis has been a key theme at this year's G7 summit, and hopes are high that G7 leaders will make significant environmental commitments as it wraps up.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Sunday that the G7 leaders had an "unprecedented opportunity to drive a global Green Industrial Revolution" and transform people's lives.
"There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth," he said.
Johnson has faced criticism in some quarters for flying into Cornwall on a private jet rather than traveling by rail, which would have been a more sustainable way to make the roughly 250-mile journey from London.
"There's a big gaping hole between Boris's climate talk and climate action," the UK Green Party tweeted Thursday.
Read more: