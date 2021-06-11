French President Macron calls for "concrete commitments" from G7 leaders after roundtable talks

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on G7 leaders to make “concrete commitments” to tackle global challenges, adding that this year’s summit in Cornwall, England, “must be one of action.”

“We have a responsibility to set clear goals and make concrete commitments to meet the challenges of our time,” Macron said in a tweet on Friday following a roundtable discussion with G7 leaders.

“I am glad to see you again, dear partners and friends. Let’s get to work, together,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Macron shared a photo with other European leaders at the opening of the summit, tweeting: “As ever, the same union, the same determination to act, the same enthusiasm.”

The French Embassy in the UK described the summit on Friday as a “historic opportunity” for leaders to address issues facing the world, including the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution; fighting global inequality; and tackling the climate crisis.

The French president also tweeted a video with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders met for the first time at the G7 summit: