Leaders to focus on the global economy on day one of the summit, White House says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with US President Joe Biden, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay Hotel, on June 10, near St Ives, England. Toby Melville/WPA/Pool/Getty Images

As the G7 summit kicks off Friday, the global economy will be front and center, according to a statement from the White House.

The leaders of some of the world's biggest economies will discuss global tax rate and aid for countries in need. These efforts, the White House said, will “forge a more fair and inclusive global economy” as the world leaders gather in Cornwall.

President Biden and the G7 leaders, the White House said, will:

Discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time."

The statement says the G7 leaders are "committed to a global recovery that benefits the middle class and working families at home and around the world.”

The group is expected to announce an endorsement for the global minimum tax of at least 15% after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her finance minister counterparts announced an agreement on the matter earlier this month in London.