Biden and world leaders meet at 2021 G7 summit

By Ivana Kottasová, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 0949 GMT (1749 HKT) June 11, 2021
2 hr 7 min ago

Leaders to focus on the global economy on day one of the summit, White House says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with US President Joe Biden, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay Hotel, on June 10, near St Ives, England.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with US President Joe Biden, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay Hotel, on June 10, near St Ives, England. Toby Melville/WPA/Pool/Getty Images

As the G7 summit kicks off Friday, the global economy will be front and center, according to a statement from the White House.

The leaders of some of the world's biggest economies will discuss global tax rate and aid for countries in need. These efforts, the White House said, will “forge a more fair and inclusive global economy” as the world leaders gather in Cornwall. 

President Biden and the G7 leaders, the White House said, will:

Discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time."

The statement says the G7 leaders are "committed to a global recovery that benefits the middle class and working families at home and around the world.” 

The group is expected to announce an endorsement for the global minimum tax of at least 15% after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her finance minister counterparts announced an agreement on the matter earlier this month in London.  

2 hr 51 min ago

Key things to know about the Covid-19 vaccine donation announced by Biden

From CNN's Betsy Klein, Kate Sullivan and Maegan Vazquez

President Biden announced Thursday evening that the United States plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally as part of his efforts to reassert US leadership on the world stage.

"America knows first-hand the tragedy of this pandemic. We've had more people die in the United States than anywhere in the world, nearly 600,000 of our fellow Americans," Biden said in remarks after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He added, "We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery."

The move will also serve to counter efforts by Russia and China to use their own state-funded vaccines to expand their global influence.

During remarks announcing the vaccine purchase, Biden underscored that there were no strings attached with accepting the US-bought vaccines.

'Let me be clear: Just as with the 80 million doses we previously announced, the United States is providing these half-(billion) doses with no strings attached," Biden said. "Our vaccine donations don't include pressure for favors or potential concessions. We're doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic. That's it. Period."

Administration officials suggested the move is part of a broader effort for the world's democracies to lead the way in pandemic recovery. The effort to donate doses is also intended to encourage other US allies to step up.

"We're also using this announcement today to leverage and mobilize larger commitments from the world's democracies, from the G7 and partner countries," a separate senior official said, previewing a "G7 Covid-related multilateral announcement."

At the G7 summit this weekend, the official said, leaders will announce a "collective effort by the world's democracies to beat Covid-19 for once and for all."

Here are other key things to know about the donation:

  • With regards to the timeline, officials said the Pfizer doses will begin to ship in August and 200 million doses will be delivered by the end of this year.
  • The remaining 300 million doses will be delivered in the first half of 2022.
  • They will be manufactured in the US, the officials said, "employing thousands of workers" in states like Michigan, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
  • The cost will be around $1.5 billion, which will come from previously allocated funds in the American Rescue Plan relief package passed earlier this year.

Read more about Biden's announcement here.

1 hr 57 min ago

Ahead of today's summit, hundreds of former leaders urged G7 leaders to vaccinate the poor against Covid-19

Story by Reuters and CNN's Jessie Yeung

One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global coronavirus vaccinations to help stop the virus mutating and returning as a worldwide threat.

The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in England which begins today, when President Biden will meet the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

It's the first time the G7 leaders have met since the start of the pandemic. The three-day summit will cover a range of issues, with a particular focus on how the group can lead the global recovery from coronavirus.

In their letter to the G7, the former world leaders said global cooperation had failed in 2020, but that 2021 could usher in a new era.

"Support from the G7 and G20 that makes vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest," the letter said.

Among the signatories were ex-British premiers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, former United Nations Secretary General Ban-Ki Moon, and 15 former African leaders.

They said the G7 and other leaders invited to the summit should guarantee to pay what would amount to about $30 billion a year over two years towards fighting the pandemic worldwide.

Read more here.

2 hr 54 min ago

Biden joins the world leaders club he's been preparing to join for years

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

The leaders of the world's advanced economies will gather Friday on the Cornish coast for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic began, welcoming US President Joe Biden as a new member who arrived here intent on restoring traditional American alliances.

Biden's day will include the landmark "family photo" of the full G7 group, which comprises the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and the United States.

It will be a symbolic moment for a President who has long sought a place in the club of world leaders. Biden's wife, first lady Jill Biden, said Thursday that her husband had been building up to this moment for years.

"He's been studying for weeks working up for today," she said. "He knows most of the leaders that will be here. Joe loves foreign policy. This is his forte."

