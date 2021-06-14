By Zamira Rahim, Melissa Macaya and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 3:31 p.m. ET, June 14, 2021
1 hr 37 min ago
Biden says he had "very good meeting" with Turkish President Erdogan
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
US President Joe Biden says he's held a "very good meeting" with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Speaking across the table from the Turkish leader, Biden declined to offer any other details on their sit-down, which was expected to be contentious.
Asked by a reporter to repeat himself, Biden said only, "I didn't say anything."
Reporters had been waiting for more than an hour for the photo-op, which was originally scheduled for the start of the meeting. But only official photographers were allowed in at the beginning.
Erdoğan didn't speak during the spray.
A host of topics was expected on the agenda, including counterterrorism, Afghanistan, Syria and human rights.
2 hr 42 min ago
Spain's prime minister says he and Biden talked about Latin America and migration on the sidelines
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he had a brief conversation with US President Biden on the sidelines of the summit where he took the opportunity to advance the military and political cooperation between the two countries and to discuss the political and economic situation in Latin America and the impact it has had on migration into the United States.
Sanchez also applauded Biden for re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement and for how Biden was relying “on science to be able to respond to the pandemic and the evolution Covid-19 situation in his country.”
The Spanish prime minister said Biden had inspired him and other progressive leaders when he won the elections in the United States. Sanchez added that so far, his administration had been able to live up to its promises.
“President Biden, as a progressist leader, inspired many of us when he won the elections some months ago and I think the first steps he has taken as President, in his administration, corroborate and certify that progressive inspiration that he gave to other progressive governments such as that of Spain,” Sanchez told journalists at a news conference after the NATO Summit on Monday.
2 hr 54 min ago
NATO agrees cyberattacks could amount to armed attacks and lead to invocation of mutual self-defense clause
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
The leaders of the 30 NATO countries agreed “that the impact of significant malicious cumulative cyber activities might, in certain circumstances, be considered as amounting to an armed attack,” an assessment that could lead to the invocation of the organization’s mutual self-defense clause, Article 5.
The countries “(reaffirmed) that a decision as to when a cyber attack would lead to the invocation of Article 5 would be taken by the North Atlantic Council on a case-by-case basis,” according to a joint statement released during the NATO leaders’ summit on Monday.
“We will make greater use of NATO as a platform for political consultation among Allies, sharing concerns about malicious cyber activities, and exchanging national approaches and responses, as well as considering possible collective responses. If necessary, we will impose costs on those who harm us,” the joint communique said.
Speaking to the press on Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that “the notion is that if someone gets hit by a massive cyberattack, and they need technical or intelligence support from another Ally to be able to deal with it, they could invoke Article 5 to be able to get that,” but underscored it would be “on a case-by-case basis.”
The NATO joint communique noted that “Cyber threats to the security of the Alliance are complex, destructive, coercive, and becoming ever more frequent.”
“This has been recently illustrated by ransomware incidents and other malicious cyber activity targeting our critical infrastructure and democratic institutions, which might have systemic effects and cause significant harm,” it said.
Some more background: The United States has been hit with a spate of cyberattacks in recent weeks, some of which are believed to have been caused by malign actors in Russia. The joint communique denounced Moscow’s “malicious cyber activities; and turning a blind eye to cyber criminals operating from its territory, including those who target and disrupt critical infrastructure in NATO countries.”
The allies said that in order to face the “evolving” challenge of cyber attacks, they on Monday “endorsed NATO’s Comprehensive Cyber Defence Policy, which will support NATO’s three core tasks and overall deterrence and defence posture, and further enhance our resilience.”
“Reaffirming NATO’s defensive mandate, the Alliance is determined to employ the full range of capabilities at all times to actively deter, defend against, and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats, including those conducted as part of hybrid campaigns, in accordance with international law,” the joint communique said.
It also noted that NATO as an organization will “continue to adapt and improve its cyber defences” and that they will “further develop NATO’s capacity to support national authorities in protecting critical infrastructure, including against malicious hybrid and cyber activity. We will ensure reliable energy supplies to our military forces.”
3 hr 22 min ago
Russia "cannot veto" Ukraine's accession to NATO, secretary general says
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says it’s not up to Russia to decide whether or not Ukraine is allowed into NATO, explaining that Moscow has no “veto” power over such a decision.
“Every nation has the right to choose its own path,” he told journalists after the NATO summit. “The message is that it is for Ukraine and the 30 allies to decide when Ukraine can become a NATO member.”
“Russia, of course, cannot say, they cannot veto what neighbors can do,” Stoltenberg concluded.
The NATO secretary general used the example of his own country, Norway, as well as the Baltic nations, whose accession to NATO also did not please Russia.
“We will not return to an age when we had big powers who decided what neighbors could do,” he said. “This is about fundamental principles of accepting the right of every nation to decide, so it’s for the 30 allies and Ukraine to decide when Ukraine is ready for membership.”
3 hr 13 min ago
There is "no way" NATO can ignore China's economic and military rise, secretary general says
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says there is “no way” NATO can ignore China’s economic and military rise, highlighting its investment “new destructive technologies” that have the potential to change the nature of warfare.
“China is soon to be the biggest economy in the world, they already have the second biggest defense budget and hold the biggest navy,” Stoltenberg told journalists after the summit. “They are investing heavily in new modern capabilities, including by investing in new destructive technologies, such as autonomous systems, facial recognition and artificial intelligence and putting them into different weapons systems that are really in the process of changing the nature of warfare in a way we have hardly seen before.”
“This matters for our security,” Stoltenberg concluded. “There’s no way to deny that so the question is how we address that.”
The NATO secretary general also said he was pleased with the fact that there was now a “united and clear position” on China, which had not been the case.
3 hr 36 min ago
NATO leaders agree to provide funds to maintain Kabul International Airport
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
NATO leaders have agreed to provide “transitional funding” to ensure that the international airport in Kabul continues to operate, given its significance to the landlocked country of Afghanistan.
“Recognising its importance to an enduring diplomatic and international presence, as well as to Afghanistan's connectivity with the world, NATO will provide transitional funding to ensure continued functioning of Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the North Atlantic alliance leaders said in the communiqué. “We will also step up dialogue on Afghanistan with relevant international and regional partners.”
“We are working on exactly how to do it but there is a strong commitment from NATO,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting, adding that Turkey has been playing a key role in discussions around the issue.
The alliance will also retain a Senior Civilian Representative Office in the Afghan capital, in addition to providing “training and financial support to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, including through the Afghan National Army Trust Fund.”
“We continue to support the ongoing Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, and call on all stakeholders to help Afghanistan foster a lasting inclusive political settlement that puts an end to violence; safeguards the human rights of Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities; upholds the rule of law; and ensures that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” NATO leaders also said in the communiqué.
3 hr 50 min ago
NATO heard strong message from Biden, secretary general says
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the mood at the summit was like “first day back at school” and recalled what he called a “strong message” delivered by US President Joe Biden.
“It was really great to be together and to meet together in person, as a truly transatlantic family or as prime minister Johnson said, it was like the first day back at school seeing all your old friends again and that was really the atmosphere in the room,” he told journalists after the summit.
“We heard a strong message from President Biden on America’s commitment to NATO,” Stoltenberg went on to say, adding that all the remaining allies had made “an equally strong commitment” in return.
“All leaders agreed that in an age of global competition Europe and North America must stand strong together in NATO, to defend our values and our interests, especially at a time when authoritarian regimes, like Russia and China challenge the rules based international order,” he also said.
3 hr 52 min ago
NATO leaders issue joint communiqué, highlight Russia and China
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
The heads of state and government of NATO member states have issued a communiqué highlighting the “threat” presented by Russia and the “challenges” posed by China, following a meeting on Monday.
“We face multifaceted threats, systemic competition from assertive and authoritarian powers, as well as growing security challenges to our countries and our citizens from all strategic directions,” the communiqué read. “Russia’s aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.”
“China’s growing influence and international policies can present challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance,” the statement added. “We will engage China with a view to defending the security interests of the Alliance.”
NATO leaders back US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
NATO leaders meeting in Brussels today have largely backed the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, according to a senior administration official present for the talks.
Some American allies had griped ahead of the summit that they weren’t properly consulted before Biden announced he would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. Others have questioned how security can be maintained in the country when US troops leave, particularly at Kabul International Airport and at other diplomatic facilities.
The official, who was present for the closed-door NATO talks, said there was unanimity among countries who had contributed troops to the Afghanistan mission that the withdrawal was the right decision.
“Each of them said that they ultimately agreed with the decision to draw down this year. They understood that the time has come. And the real focus in the room was not on the question of staying or going in 2021, the real focus was on how we work together as an alliance to continue to provide support to the Afghan national security forces, the Afghan government and the Afghan people,” the official said.
Now, NATO leaders are discussing practical ways to maintain security in Afghanistan, including embassy presence, security training, counterterrorism efforts and economic aid.
The official said despite reports of friction among NATO allies over the Afghanistan decision, “that is not the vibe in the room today.”
“There's an incredible amount of warmth and unity around the entire agenda, including the ‘in-together-out-together’ aspect of the Afghanistan drawdown,” the official said.