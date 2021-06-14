White House lays out expectations for NATO summit

US President Joe Biden departs the White House onboard Marine One on Wednesday, June 9. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House on Sunday laid out its expectations for the NATO summit on Monday in a fact sheet.

Among the items the US says the members will announce is a new "strategic concept" that would guide the alliance's approach going forward as the strategic environment changes, including threats from China and Russia. They expect it to be adopted at next year's NATO summit.

They also preview heightened attention to cyber issues, climate change, and supply chain issues.

The White House is also highlighting increased defense spending among member states, citing a pledge adopted by the Obama administration in 2014. However, Trump has taken credit for the rise in defense spending, claiming it was his attention on the issue that drove other countries to spend more.

Here are "Key Summit Outcomes" the White House is highlighting: