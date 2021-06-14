Biden's hopes for US global leadership face a major test
Joe Biden will this week confront two relentless forces that could seriously hamper his presidency: Vladimir Putin and Capitol Hill deadlock. Both will test the President's leverage and ability to fulfill his agenda of restoring American global leadership and enacting one of the most ambitious economic transformations at home in generations.
The first goal was advanced by the G7 summit, in which Biden proved he was more than just the anti-Donald Trump. The meeting closed with a commitment to provide a billion doses of Covid vaccines to the developing world, an agreement on thwarting tax evasion by multinational corporations and unity on human rights abuses in China.
Of course, the real test of G7 summits comes when the leaders go back home.
The vaccine pledge is for instance just a drop in the bucket of what is needed. A tough line on China will try trans-Atlantic unity. But the democratic world did show relief at working with an American president again and embraced his aspirations.
Now, the US leader turns his attention, after the NATO summit in Brussels, to Putin.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that President Biden's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was "vital" for defending America's interests.
Biden will meet with Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16 for a high-stakes summit.
Sullivan acknowledged that the meeting was unlikely to yield immediate results.
"If you are going to wait for really significant deliverables, you could be waiting for a long time conceivably," he added.
Sullivan said that the US focus is to "communicate from our President to their President what American's intentions and capabilities are and to hear the same from their side."
"At the end of the day what we are looking to do is for the two presidents be able to send a clear signal... to their teams on questions of strategic stability so we can make progress on arms control and other nuclear areas to reduce tension and instability in that aspect of their relationship," Sullivan said. He added: "And second, being able to look President Putin in the eye and say, 'This is what America's expectations are. This is what America stands for. This is what America's all about.' This we believe is an essential aspect of US- Russian diplomacy because President Putin is a singular kind of personalized leader and having the opportunity to come together at a summit will allow us to manage this relationship and stand up and defend American values most effectively."
Sullivan also defended the timing of the summit, when Biden has yet to meet with so many other leaders, telling reporters last Monday, "It's hard from our perspective to find a better context for a meeting with the Russian President then after time spent with the world's leading market economies."
These are the main topics that will be discussed at NATO's summit this year, according to the secretary general
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that he had a “very good conversation” with President Biden at the White House. The NATO chief said the two leaders discussed a range of issues including Russia, China, global terrorism, cyber threats and climate change.
“I thank the President for his powerful commitment to the transatlantic bond, to Article 5 and his personal leadership on all these issues,” Stoltenberg said, speaking to reporters after the Oval Office meeting last week. “We agreed that in a more competitive world we need to strengthen NATO and that we face security challenges which no ally can face alone, so therefore, we need to stand together in NATO.”
Stoltenberg said the countries at the NATO summit will agree to the group's 2030 agenda, which is focused on strengthening their collective defenses, strengthening resilience, sharpening their technological edges and working with likeminded partners - something he said will require increased investment.
“A strong NATO is good for Europe, but it's also good for the United States. No other major power has so many friends and allies, as the United States has in NATO. So I look forward to welcoming President Biden to Brussels,” Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg said both he and Biden agree on taking a dual track approach to Russia, with deterrence and defense but also dialogue.
“Dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness. We are strong, we are united, and then we can talk to Russia, and we need to talk to Russia, partly to strive for a better relationship, but even if we don't believe in a better relationship with Russia, we need to manage a difficult relationship with Russia,” the Secretary General said.
He also said that while NATO allies need to try to engage with China on issues like trade and climate change, the country does not share the values of NATO countries.
“We see that in the way they crack down on democratic protests in Hong Kong, how they deal with minorities, the Uyghurs, and how they coerce neighbors, and how they threaten Taiwan,” Stoltenberg said.
The NATO chief said the biggest challenge facing the group was that the world is much more unpredictable. He pointed to the increase in cyberattacks as an example of the unpredictable security environment.
Biden: NATO is "vital" for American security
US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t view NATO as a “protection racket,” seeking to draw a sharp line between his views of the defense alliance and his predecessor’s.
“We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain American security for the next, remainder of the century,” Biden said at a news conference Sunday in England at the culmination of the G7 summit before traveling to Brussels for the NATO summit.
Biden also reiterated the American commitment to collective defense.
“I want them to know, whether they doubted, that we believe NATO in Section Five is a sacred obligation,” he said.
Former US President Trump was frequently critical of NATO, saying countries weren’t paying enough for American protection.
Key things to know about NATO ahead of today's Brussels summit
Its purpose: The organization’s charter states that the signing parties will “seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area,” and will “unite their efforts for collective defense and for the preservation of peace and security.”
When it started: NATO was established April 4, 1949 when 12 nations signed the North Atlantic Treaty in a ceremony in Washington, DC.
NATO's leader: The current secretary general is Jens Stoltenberg, former prime minister of Norway. He released the organization's latest annual report on March 16.
The White House on Sunday laid out its expectations for the NATO summit on Monday in a fact sheet.
Among the items the US says the members will announce is a new "strategic concept" that would guide the alliance's approach going forward as the strategic environment changes, including threats from China and Russia. They expect it to be adopted at next year's NATO summit.
They also preview heightened attention to cyber issues, climate change, and supply chain issues.
The White House is also highlighting increased defense spending among member states, citing a pledge adopted by the Obama administration in 2014. However, Trump has taken credit for the rise in defense spending, claiming it was his attention on the issue that drove other countries to spend more.
Here are "Key Summit Outcomes" the White House is highlighting:
A New Strategic Concept: Allies will agree to revise NATO’s Strategic Concept, a framework that will guide the alliance’s approach to the evolving strategic environment, which includes Russia’s aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by China to our collective security, prosperity, and values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change. The new Strategic Concept will be prepared for adoption at the NATO Summit in 2022.
Updating Cyber Defenses: Leaders will endorse a new Cyber Defense Policy for NATO that will strengthen allied coordination to ensure the alliance is resilient against the increasingly frequent and severe threats we face from malicious cyber activity perpetrated by state and nonstate actors, including disruptive ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure. This updated policy will also provide strategic guidance for NATO’s political, military, and technical cyber efforts to deter, defend against, and counter the full spectrum of cyber threats. Leaders will also affirm the importance of defending our networks and ensuring Allies rely on trustworthy providers for next-generation telecommunication networks.
Preserving our Technological Edge: Leaders will affirm that NATO’s ability to ensure our common defense relies on maintaining our technological edge. Allies will launch a Defense Innovation Accelerator to facilitate their technological cooperation and speed the adoption of emerging technologies that will enhance the Alliance’s defense and security.
Combatting Climate Change: Leaders will agree to a Climate Security Action Plan and set the ambition for NATO to become the leading international organization for understanding and adapting to the impact of climate change on security. They will agree to reduce greenhouse gases from military activities and installations in line with national commitments under the Paris Agreement, and agree to initiate a regular high-level global climate and security dialogue.
Strengthened Deterrence and Defense: Allies will commit to implementation of new military concepts and strategies that strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense posture to meet threats from Russia and elsewhere. NATO also continues to monitor the Russian deployments in and around Ukraine.
Greater Sharing of Responsibility: Non-US defense spending has risen for seven consecutive years since the Wales Defense Investment Pledge adopted during the Obama-Biden Administration in 2014. Allied leaders will recommit to the Wales Pledge in its entirety and to providing NATO with cash, capabilities, and contributions of ready forces.
Investing in NATO: Allies will also commit to ensuring NATO is led, staffed, and resourced at levels necessary to deliver on the decisions taken at the summit. Leaders will agree to identify the additional resources, including through NATO common funding, to enhance NATO’s ability to meet security challenges today and in the future.
Increased Consultation and Cohesion: Allies will commit to enhance political coordination at NATO on all matters related to their individual and collective security. Leaders will also reaffirm their commitment to their common values, including individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.
Stronger Societies: Recognizing the increasingly complex threats to our security, Allied leaders will affirm that national and collective resilience are essential for credible deterrence and defense, and vital to safeguard our societies, citizens, and shared values. Allied leaders will issue a Strengthened Resilience Commitment to outline future priorities, including on the security of supply chains, critical infrastructure, and energy networks, as well as preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters.
Deeper Partnerships: Allies will enhance NATO’s ability to strengthen the rules-based international order by increasing dialogue and practical cooperation with the Alliance’s partners, including the European Union and those in the Indo-Pacific (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea). Leaders will recommit to NATO’s Open Door Policy, which provides a path to membership for any European country that shares our values and meets the necessary responsibilities and obligations.