These are the Russian officials in the room with Putin for the second meeting
From CNN's Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah
According to Russian state media, RIA Novosti is reporting the following Russian officials are taking part in the extended meeting:
The Russian delegation includes:
Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov
RIA Novosti added the Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Office Dmitry Kozak and Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev were also invited to the summit to discuss regional issues, namely Ukraine and Syria.
The second round of Biden-Putin talks is underway. Here's a recap of what unfolded earlier today.
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently in their second meeting of the day. If you're just reading in now, here's what happened so far
Biden and Putin handshake kicks off the high-stakes summit: Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands before the historic meeting at Villa La Grange in Geneva got underway. The two presidents stood outside the villa with the Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who made short remarks welcoming the two leaders. Parmelin said he wished the leaders a "fruitful dialogue in the interest of your two countries and the world."
Biden wasn't indicating he trusts Putin with nod, White House says: US President Biden wasn’t indicating he trusts Putin when he nodded in response to a reporter’s shouted question, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. "During a chaotic free for all with members of the press shouting questions over each other, the President gave a general head nod in the direction of the media. He wasn’t responding to any question or anything other than the chaos," Psaki said.
Biden seeking a "predictable and rational" relationship between the countries: As the two Presidents sat down to meet, Biden said he was seeking a "predictable and rational" relationship with Russia, and made reference to the US and Russia as "two great powers," a notable elevation of Moscow's status on the world stage. "I think it's always better to meet face to face, try to determine where we have mutual interest, cooperate," Biden said. For his part, Putin thanked Biden for "the initiative to meet" as the pair sat down ahead of their first meeting. "I know you've been on a long journey and have a lot of work," Putin said. "Still the US and Russia and US relations have a lot of issues accumulated that require the highest-level meeting and I hope that our meeting will be productive."
US and Russia relations are at a low point, Biden said: Expectations for the summit are also low among American officials, who have said since the encounter was first announced they didn't think anything concrete would emerge from it. Instead, Biden is looking to open lines of communication with the notoriously shrewd Putin in the hopes of stalling further deterioration in relations between the United States and Moscow, which Biden said this week had reached a low point.
Why Biden's meeting with Putin carries historic echoes
Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson
US President Joe Biden's showdown with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday is one of the most critical summits of recent times, and not just because relations between the two nations — which together own 90% of the world's nuclear weapons — have plummeted to post-Cold War lows.
The presidents are meeting in Geneva on Wednesday for talks resonating with historic echoes of past Soviet-US confrontations. Their nations are at a strategic crossroads that if not properly navigated could erupt into a disastrous escalation on a new battlefield – in cyberspace.
The talks also represent a critical early political trial for Biden and exemplify the all-encompassing challenge facing a presidency anchored on a fight to preserve democracy, which is under siege at home and abroad.
After all, Putin's core foreign policy goal is the fracturing of US political stability and prestige. He is accused of meddling in two elections to help ex-President Donald Trump – the top homegrown threat to US democracy.
Biden will hold the summit at a time when multiple factors are pushing US democracy to a breaking point: Trump's false claims of voter fraud, Republican state efforts to make it harder to vote and easier to rig elections, and the GOP's refusal to hold the former President to account for the Capitol Insurrection. The chaos, much of which was encouraged by Putin himself in misinformation operations targeting American politics, will play into the Russian leader's conceit that the US is weakened, turning on itself and hardly a beacon for the world.
Biden-Putin summit should have these "realistic" goals, says Council on Foreign Relations president
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass outlined what he thinks are the “realistic” goals of the meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I think the goals of this summit and the relationship more broadly is less what we can accomplish together. … The real question is what we can avoid," Haass said to CNN’s Poppy Harlow. "Can we avoid further aggression in Europe? Can we deter Russia from, say, doing towards a NATO country what it did towards Ukraine? Can we get Russia to use force less indiscriminately in Syria? Can we get Russia to back off some of its use of cyber? That, to me, is a realistic agenda. It may not seem like a lot, but to keep a bad situation from getting worse is sometimes all you can do in foreign policy.”
A joint conference would be “something of a risk for each of these two men, simply because they can't control what the other person does,” Haass said.
“I think particularly for Biden, it wasn't clear to me what a joint session would accomplish, because Putin would go on the offensive and then to get into a public competition, basically to get down in the mud with Putin, [it's] not clear how that works if Biden's goal is to calm this relationship so he can focus more on domestic issues or on China,” he said.
Biden and Putin's political experience means there's "no illusions" they'll be friends, expert says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
The Biden-Putin summit is about “stabilizing and bringing more predictability” to the US-Russia relations, and there are “no illusions that these guys are going to be friends,” Woodrow Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute’s Director Matthew Rojansky says.
“President Biden has set appropriately low expectations in terms of not ending this meeting with a big handshake and a signing ceremony and a joint press conference,” he said. “This will be very much about stabilizing and bringing more predictability to the relationship. The administration has used the term ‘guardrails on escalatory behavior.’”
Biden is expected to bring up many critical issues, such as election interference and cyber security, which are going to be difficult. But there could be some interest in seeking common ground on nuclear stabilities and arms control.
The political experience that both the Presidents bring to the table is recognized on both sides, Rojansky says.
“There's this notion there's no illusions that these guys are going to be friends. None of this pretend, hail hello, slapping each other on the back,” he said.
“It’s, at best, mutual respect and mutual deterrence,” he added.
The goal of this meeting is to create conditions where Russia has a stake in dialogue with the US, Rojansky explains.
“Maybe If Russia has a stake in that dialogue going forward, some of the unpredictable, provocative, aggressive behavior can be dialed back. Because in a sense Putin is getting the engagement that he's looking for.”
First Putin-Biden meeting of summit is over, White House official says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins in Geneva
The first, smaller meeting between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin ended about 10 minutes ago, meaning they spent just under two hours together.
The first session started at 1:44 p.m. local and wrapped at 3:17 p.m. local, for a total of 93 minutes. The first meeting was on the schedule for 1 hour 20 minutes, so it went only slightly over schedule.
The larger meeting is now underway, a White House official says.
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins in Geneva
Biden and Putin won't hold a joint press conference today. Here's why.
The summit comes some six months after the start of Biden's tenure in office, offering him the chance to set the tone for relations with the Russian leader in person following a contentious start to their relationship.
Wednesday's private meetings grant the President, who has sometimes stumbled in his messaging while in front of the press, the opportunity to confront Putin directly and without cameras.
Later, Biden will be able to deliver his own message to reporters about the talks without the pressure of speaking alongside an adversary. Instead of potentially facing the press with dueling messages about US-Russia relations, Biden and Putin will hold solo press conferences following the summit.
The decision to not hold a joint press conference was something for which White House officials had pushed. Officials have said Russia pushed for a joint press conference during negotiations about the summit. But the US resisted because they did not want to give Putin a platform like he had after a 2018 summit with former President Trump in Helsinki.
Officials said they were mindful of Putin's desire to appear like he'd gotten the better of a US president, and wanted to avoid a situation that devolved into a tit-for-tat playing out in public.
The decision also comes at the advice of a group of Russia experts who met with the President earlier this month, according to sources familiar with the discussion.
"This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other," Biden said on Sunday, explaining the decision.
The US-Russia talks are expected to take place at a lakeside villa in Switzerland and last around five hours or longer, according to a US official. Despite their lengthy agenda, the leaders are not expected to break bread.
Biden calls US and Russia "two great powers" in appearance with Putin
From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Geneva
US President Joe Biden’s remarks at the start of his summit with Vladimir Putin included describing the US and Russia as “two great powers,” a notable elevation of Moscow’s status as he works to create a more stable relationship.
In the past, the US has tried to downplay Moscow’s global role. Former President Obama once described Russia as a “regional power” after it invaded Ukraine.
The context of Biden’s remark wasn’t clear, because background noise made hearing his remarks almost impossible. But he was discussing broadly the importance of meeting face-to-face to establish a better working relationship.
Biden’s remarks during the photo-op were mostly obscured by jostling by the press. Putin’s remarks were more audible.
At one point, Biden seemed to ask Secretary of State Antony Blinken what was happening. Eventually he seemed to just stop speaking, aware he wasn’t being heard.
“I think it’s always better to meet face to face,” he said.
American reporters who were able to enter the meeting said they asked three questions of Biden and Putin in the spray. One asked Putin if he feared opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Another asked what he would do if Ukraine joined NATO. And another asked Biden if he trusted Putin.
Biden seemed to nod and look down at his papers as the questions were being shouted; US officials said afterward he was not nodding in response to any particular question.
A scrum of reporters had gathered outside the summit site to try accessing the photo-op. Aides screamed at the group to settle itself, but photojournalists and reporters scuffled as they scrambled to get inside the Villa la Grange.
Reporters described frenzied moments inside the meeting room, with shouting and pushing, before reporters were pushed out. One reporter described being shoved to the ground in the fray.