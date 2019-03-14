Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash

Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crashBy Rob Picheta, CNN
A family lost three generations in Ethiopian Airlines disaster
From Briana Duggan, Faith Karimi and Farai Sevenzo, CNN
Before her flight, Carol Karanja texted her father, John Quindos Karanja, and expressed unease about her impending journey.
"The day before the flight my daughter sent me a message -- and she told me, 'I'm not excited ... I don't know what is happening dad. I am fearing and I don't know what it is in me,' She had fears," her father said. "So I thought that was normal. We never interacted again."
Carol never made it to their Kenyan homeland. She was among the 157 people killed when the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed just six minutes after takeoff from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
Also killed was Carol's mother, Ann Wangui Karanja, and her three children: Ryan Njoroge, 7, Kellie Pauls, 4, and 9-month-old daughter, Rubi Pauls.
Where we are with the investigation
The flight recorders, or black boxes, from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 arrived in Paris this morning, as the investigation into why the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane went down reaches a crucial phase.
A French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety spokesman said that the two black boxes would contain flight parameters as well as conversations in the cockpit.
He said there were fewer than a dozen laboratories around the world capable of reading the devices. Ethiopia had requested France's assistance investigating the material as that country didn't have the necessary equipment.
While a final report on the crash could take years, initial clues as to what caused the disaster should come from the black boxes in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the crash scene is quieter and tidier than in the days immediately following the crash. Families of some of the victims were on the site on Wednesday to pay their respects, after investigators spent days sorting through debris and remains, and searching for evidence.
All eyes on Boeing as company battles crisis
Boeing begins the day facing serious concerns over its newest aircraft that threaten to tarnish its reputation for safety.
Shares in the company (BA) fell 3% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced he would immediately ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes, the model that has been involved in two fatal crashes in less than six months. The company's stock is still down more than 10% since the crash, wiping more than $25 billion off its market value.
Boeing said it remains confident in the safety of the jets, but that it recommended the shutdown itself "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety," according to a statement from the company.
"We are supporting this proactive step," CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in the statement. "We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again."
But questions remain over why Boeing waited days to announce its support for the move, despite several countries taking the action themselves.
Read more about the financial impact on Boeing here.