Brazilian police arrest protesters inside government buildings

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the violence in Brazil's capital, Brasília, by Bolsonaro supporters after they stormed several federal government buildings.

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil’s democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan tweeted.

A National Security Council spokesperson said Biden has been briefed on the situation and will continue to receive briefings.

While touring the US-Mexico border, Biden answered some brief questions from the traveling pool and said the situation in Brazil is "outrageous."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in, saying that the US urges an immediate end to the violence.

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions," Blinken tweeted.