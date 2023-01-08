Governments from around the world are expressing their support for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Spain expressed its “unconditional support” to Lula after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces on Sunday and gained access to the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace.

In a government statement, Spain said: “The Government of Spain expresses its unconditional support for President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva, democratically elected by the Brazilian people and proclaimed the legitimate President of the country by the competent electoral bodies of Brazil.”

“We wish to express our rejection of any initiative or attitude that questions the Brazilian democratic process by sectors that do not want to accept the results emanating from the will of the people of Brazil,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his solidarity by tweeting Lula a message of support over the incident.

“All my support to the president Lula da Silva and to the institutions freely and democratically elected by the Brazilian people,” Sánchez tweeted.

“We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality,” he added.

Portugal's government issued a statement on Sunday condemning "the acts of violence and disorder that took place today in Brasilia."

"The Portuguese government condemns the acts of violence and disorder that took place today in Brasilia, reiterating its unequivocal support to the Brazilian authorities in restoring order and legality," the statement said.

"The Government conveys its full solidarity with the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, whose buildings were violated in the anti-democratic demonstrations that took place this afternoon," the statement concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined other world leaders in sending their support to President Lula on Sunday.