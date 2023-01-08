World
1 min ago

Spain, Portugal and France express support for Brazilian President Lula da Silva

From CNN’s Al Goodman and Duarte Mendonca

Governments from around the world are expressing their support for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Spain expressed its “unconditional support” to Lula after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces on Sunday and gained access to the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace.

In a government statement, Spain said: “The Government of Spain expresses its unconditional support for President Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva, democratically elected by the Brazilian people and proclaimed the legitimate President of the country by the competent electoral bodies of Brazil.”

“We wish to express our rejection of any initiative or attitude that questions the Brazilian democratic process by sectors that do not want to accept the results emanating from the will of the people of Brazil,” the statement concluded. 

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his solidarity by tweeting Lula a message of support over the incident. 

“All my support to the president Lula da Silva and to the institutions freely and democratically elected by the Brazilian people,” Sánchez tweeted. 

“We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality,” he added. 

Portugal's government issued a statement on Sunday condemning "the acts of violence and disorder that took place today in Brasilia."

"The Portuguese government condemns the acts of violence and disorder that took place today in Brasilia, reiterating its unequivocal support to the Brazilian authorities in restoring order and legality," the statement said.

"The Government conveys its full solidarity with the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil, the Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, whose buildings were violated in the anti-democratic demonstrations that took place this afternoon," the statement concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined other world leaders in sending their support to President Lula on Sunday.

“The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected! President Lula da Silva can count on the unconditional support of France,” Macron tweeted.

14 min ago

Brazilian police arrest protesters inside government buildings

From CNN's Marcia Reverdosa and Rodrigo Pedroso

Brazil's Federal District Military Police (PMDF) have begun dispersing pro-Bolsonaro protesters inside Brasília's government buildings, according to a statement from the PMDF.

Those identified as taking part in "acts of vandalism" are being taken to the police station, the PMDF said.

Approximately 30 protesters have been arrested, according to CNN Brasil, which also aired videos showing buses of arrested protesters.

 

30 min ago

White House condemns violence in Brasilia

From CNN’s Sam Fossum and Arlette Saenz

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the violence in Brazil's capital, Brasília, by Bolsonaro supporters after they stormed several federal government buildings. 

"The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil’s democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil’s democracy will not be shaken by violence," Sullivan tweeted

A National Security Council spokesperson said Biden has been briefed on the situation and will continue to receive briefings. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in, saying that the US urges an immediate end to the violence.

"We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions," Blinken tweeted.

1 hr 1 min ago

Floor flooded inside Brazilian Congress as protesters remain in the building

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso 

The sprinkler system was activated after protesters inside of the Brazilian Congress building attempted to set fire to the carpet, according to CNN Brasil.

Video shows the floor of the building being flooded with water from the sprinklers.

Additional video on CNN Brasil shows protesters inside the building taking gifts received from international delegations and destroying artwork. 

 

46 min ago

Brazilian president calls Bolsonaro protesters "fascists" and says they will be "found and punished"

From CNN's Flora Charner

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks about the congress breaches in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva speaks about the congress breaches in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday. (CNN Brasil)

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the events taking place in Brasília as “barbaric” and called the Bolsonaro protesters who breached the government buildings “fascists.”

“These people are everything that is abominable in politics, to invade the government headquarters, the headquarters of Congress and the headquarters of the Supreme Court like true vandals destroying everything in their path,” Lula said.

Lula also said there was a “lack of security” and said “all the people who did this will be found and punished.”

The president held the press conference in Araraquara, Brazil, where he had been surveying areas damaged by heavy floods.

1 hr 15 min ago

Brazil’s attorney general to investigate all involved in building breaches

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso

A man waves Brazil's flag as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday.
A man waves Brazil's flag as supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

Brazil’s Attorney General's office (MPF) says it is investigating all involved in the breaching of the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday.

The MPF said in a statement:

"The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, monitors and follows with concern the acts of vandalism to public buildings that occur in Brasília this Sunday.
Aras maintains permanent contact with the authorities and has adopted initiatives that are incumbent on the institution to prevent the sequence of acts of violence.
Among the measures taken today, the attorney general requested the Attorney General's Office in the Federal District (PRDF) to immediately open a criminal investigation procedure aimed at holding those involved accountable. In addition, Augusto Aras maintained contact with the attorney general of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, Georges Seigneur, so that he could act in the external control of police activity in the DF."

 

1 hr 15 min ago

Protester seen at desk of Brazil’s Congress president in lower house building

From CNN's Karen Smith

A male protester was seen sitting at the desk of Brazil’s Congress president on Sunday after pro-Bolsonaro supporters broke into the lower house's building.

Video footage from Brazilian media showed pro-Bolsonaro supporters going through the palace and holding up Brazilian flags in a large window to groups of supporters who are on the ground.

CNN Brasil is airing pictures of anti-riot police and Brazilian Armed Forces arriving at the Planalto Presidential Palace.

Scenes showing confrontations with police have been surfacing across Brazilian media after pro-Bolsonaro supporters breached security barriers and broke into Congress Sunday.

While President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is not currently in the building, a team assembled for the newly-elected president was working inside the palace at the time the protesters entered, CNN Brasil reports. Officials at Planalto Palace (the presidential home) are waiting for the Air Force to evacuate them from the building, according to CNN Brasil.

CNN's Maija Ehlinger and Marcia Reverdosa contributed reporting

1 hr 15 min ago

US Embassy in Brazil issues warning on pro-Bolsonaro protests

From CNN's Flora Charner

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday.
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

The US Embassy in Brazil issued a warning to US citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the country’s government buildings in Brasilia.

“Media and police report that an antidemocratic protest has turned violent and is now occupying areas of central Brasilia including the Brazilian National Congress and areas surrounding the Plaza of the Three Powers. Brazilian police forces are responding.  U.S. citizens are warned to avoid the area until further notice,” according to the written statement, which was sent to US citizens in Brazil via email.

The embassy issued similar warnings on its official Twitter account in English and Portuguese.  

See the tweets:

1 hr 25 min ago

Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers, break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace

From CNN's Flora Charner

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday.
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasília, Brazil on Sunday. (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces on Sunday and gained access to the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Presidential Palace, according to images shown in Brazilian media.

Footage showed massive crowds in the capital of Brasília walking up a ramp that leads to the congressional building, where they had reached the Green Room, located outside the lower House of Congress’ chamber, Interim Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rogo told CNN Brasil.

Other outlets showed Bolsonaro supporters entering the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, where CNN Brasil showed the arrival of anti-riot police and the Brazilian Armed Forces

The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose return to power after a 12-year hiatus comes after he defeated Bolsonaro in a runoff election on October 30.

Supporters of Bolsonaro – who left Brazil prior to the inauguration and is currently in the United States – have been camped out in the capital since then. Justice Minister Flavio Dino had authorized the Armed Forces to set up the barriers and guard the congressional building Saturday due to the continued presence of Bolsonaro supporters.

Neither house of Congress is currently in session. And while President Lula is not currently in the building, a team assembled for the newly-elected president was working inside the palace at the time the protesters entered, CNN Brasil reported. Officials at Planalto Palace are waiting for the Air Force to evacuate them from the building, per CNN Brasil.

Dino, who said he was at the Ministry of Justice headquarters, condemned the actions of Bolsonaro’s supporters in a statement on Twitter, saying, “This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail.”

Federal District Security Secretary Anderson Torres – and the former justice minister under Bolsonaro’s government – similarly called the scenes “regrettable,” adding that he had ordered “immediate steps to restore order in the center of Brasília."

Gleisi Hoffman, president of the Worker’s Party, called the breaches “a crime announced against democracy” and “against the will of the polls.”