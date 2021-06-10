CNN reporter: Biden crafting message of a united west to challenge Russia and China

President Biden is carefully crafting his message during his first trip abroad to show a united west, to challenge what he sees as an "aggressive Russia and a competitive China," CNN's Phil Mattingly reports, following Biden's remarks in St. Ives, Cornwall, in England ahead of the G7 summit.
"I think it's an important point, about how this is kind of laying the groundwork for the overarching theme of the President's foreign policy. He's made very clear, and this is something he says both privately, his advisers say, but he also said it publicly, about his view of the moment that the world is in right now, kind of an existential battle between democracies and autocracies. And this first week, this first ten days, is kind of, for the first time, giving him an opportunity to get out on the world stage and make that pitch to the entire world. And I think it's important to," Mattingly told CNN's Ana Cabrera.
Mattingly also noted how Biden is making Covid-19 and the vaccine distribution a key component in his messaging to garner global support and assistance in the endeavor.
"The President is using these meetings, using the G7 really, to leverage the global effort, particularly on the western side of things, making clear it's not just the US that's buying and donating 500 million doses. He expects the other countries in the G7 to match, or make some type of similar effort as they try and leverage these relationships, leverage how the west operates, to be able to expand and scale up their capacity to donate and deliver over the course of the next several weeks and months and years," Mattingly said.