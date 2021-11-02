Biden pledges to slash global methane emissions by 30%

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden committed to reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 and announced two new proposed US rules in remarks at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade is to keep 1.5 degrees [Celsius] in reach, is reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible," Biden said.

Biden said "over 80, it's approaching 100 countries" pledged to accomplish this goal.

"This is going to make a huge difference. And not just when it comes to fighting climate change as [EU President Ursula von der Leyen] pointed out. Physical health of individuals and whole range of other things. It is going to improve health, reduce asthma, respiratory related emergencies, it's going to improve the food supply as well by cutting crop loss and related ground level pollution. It's going to boost our economies, saving companies money, reducing methane leaks, capturing methane and turn it into new revenue streams and as well as creating good paying union jobs for our workers," he said.

Biden announced two new proposals for the US: "One through our Environmental Protection Agency that is going to reduce methane losses from new and existing oil and gas pipelines. And one through the Department of Transportation to reduce wasteful and potential dangerous leaks from natural gas pipelines."

Biden also announced a new initiative to work with farmers and ranchers to reduce methane emissions.

"This isn't just something we have to do to protect the environment of our future, it is an enormous opportunity, enormous opportunity for all of us, all of our nations to create jobs, and make meeting climate goals a core part of our global economic recovery as well," he said.

