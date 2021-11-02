World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Election Day

live news

Live

COP26 day 2

live news

Live

CDC meets on kids vaccines

Live Updates

Global leaders vow to end deforestation by 2030, as COP26 enters day two

By Eliza Mackintosh, Angela Dewan, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Mahtani and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 10:54 a.m. ET, November 2, 2021
26 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
49 min ago

Biden pledges to slash global methane emissions by 30%

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden committed to reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 and announced two new proposed US rules in remarks at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade is to keep 1.5 degrees [Celsius] in reach, is reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible," Biden said.

Biden said "over 80, it's approaching 100 countries" pledged to accomplish this goal.

"This is going to make a huge difference. And not just when it comes to fighting climate change as [EU President Ursula von der Leyen] pointed out. Physical health of individuals and whole range of other things. It is going to improve health, reduce asthma, respiratory related emergencies, it's going to improve the food supply as well by cutting crop loss and related ground level pollution. It's going to boost our economies, saving companies money, reducing methane leaks, capturing methane and turn it into new revenue streams and as well as creating good paying union jobs for our workers," he said.

Biden announced two new proposals for the US: "One through our Environmental Protection Agency that is going to reduce methane losses from new and existing oil and gas pipelines. And one through the Department of Transportation to reduce wasteful and potential dangerous leaks from natural gas pipelines."

Biden also announced a new initiative to work with farmers and ranchers to reduce methane emissions.

"This isn't just something we have to do to protect the environment of our future, it is an enormous opportunity, enormous opportunity for all of us, all of our nations to create jobs, and make meeting climate goals a core part of our global economic recovery as well," he said.

WATCH PRESIDENT BIDEN:

1 hr ago

The 1.5-degree global warming target is Norway's main priority at COP26

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Helping to keep the 1.5-degree target alive is Norway's overriding ambition at COP26, the country’s prime minister said in his opening remarks at the climate summit. “This is existential, it is urgent and it is possible if we jointly step up our commitments,” Jonas Gahr Støre said. 

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, countries committed to reduce their carbon output and halt global warming below 2 degrees Celsius -- and if possible, below 1.5 degrees Celsius -- by the end of the century to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Prime Minister Støre also said Norway was at the summit with three commitments:

Firstly, the country is ready to double its climate financing contribution to more than $1.6 billion by 2026. “That’s contributing significantly to the hundred billion dollars target set in Paris. And in doing so, we will invite private capital to join us in mobilizing necessary resources,” Støre said.

Secondly, the Prime Minister said that his government will prioritize working with business, industry and social partners to “help us all succeed the transition towards renewable, circular and sustainable future.”

“Norway is positioned to take a lead in developing ocean-based solutions such as offshore wind, green shipping, carbon capture utilisation and storage, hydrogen and electrical mobility,” he added.

Støre said his country's third point is a warning that the financial sector must play its part. “Norway’s public pension fund is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. Our goal is to make it the leading fund in responsible investment, and the management of climate risk. Climate risk is indeed a financial risk, and it needs to be managed as such.”

1 hr 28 min ago

China is leading global renewable energy investment, its climate envoy says

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow and Vasco Cotovio in London

Beijing’s special envoy on climate change has said that China has been leading investment in renewable energy.

“For the past eight years China has been number one in terms of investment in renewable energy. Because of our efforts in developing renewable energy, the cost has been driven down largely now,” Xie Zhenhua said. “Renewable energy is competitive compared to conventional energy resources in China, and with our continuous efforts, the cost continue to go down.”

China, the world's biggest polluter, has made only a small improvement in its emission-cutting plan formally submitted to the United Nations last Thursday, just days before the start of COP26.

In the new plan -- known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) -- China said it aimed to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060, a pledge that President Xi Jinping had previously announced. It added that China would lower its CO2 emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) by over 65% from the 2005 level by 2030.

1 hr 37 min ago

John Kerry tells CNN's Amanpour COP26 is "more engaged, more urgent" than past climate summits

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

John Kerry, the United States' special presidential envoy for climate, speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
John Kerry, the United States' special presidential envoy for climate, speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Darren Bull/CNN)

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Tuesday there is "something different" happening at the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, pointing to a level of engagement by world leaders and a sense of urgency that he hasn't seen at previous United Nations climate summits.

"There is something bigger, more engaged, more urgent in what is happening here than I have seen in at any other COP, and I believe we are going to come up with record levels of ambition," Kerry told CNN's Christiane Amanpour Tuesday. The gathering in Glasgow is the 26th annual conference of parties (COP) brought together by the United Nations to address climate change. 

Kerry said he believes it is possible to reach the goal that world leaders agreed to at COP21 in 2015 – also known as the Paris Agreement – of holding global warming to well below two degrees Celsius, and if possible, 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"I believe that if people do what they've laid out as their specific plans, yes," Kerry told Amanpour when asked if he still thought 1.5 degrees Celsius was still an achievable target. 

The former secretary of state continued: "Is it hard? You're right, it's damn hard. It's very hard, but it is better to push for that. It's better to make that your target."

The prevailing scientific consensus is that temperatures can rise 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels before the most catastrophic changes – increasingly devastating fires, floods and droughts – begin to occur.

But significant questions remain about whether some of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases, including China and India, will get on board.

Programming note: Watch the full interview with John Kerry with Christiane Amanpour on CNN's "Amanpour" at 2 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT

John Kerry says COP26 is 'bigger, more engaged, more urgent' than past climate summits
RELATED

John Kerry says COP26 is 'bigger, more engaged, more urgent' than past climate summits

1 hr 21 min ago

Small nations demand climate reparations 

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Glasgow

The issue of whether wealthy industrialized countries should pay for the damage already caused by climate change is a key sticking point at the COP26 talks.

Poorer nations hit by the worst impacts of climate change have been pushing for climate reparations for years, they say they depend on them for their survival. So far, the financing promised to them under the Paris Agreement is meant to be used to transition their economies and prepare for future climate change, but not for dealing with the damage already done. Negotiators from two European countries told CNN the issue is high on the agenda and will be discussed in several sessions.

“There’s a push for this and it will be part of discussions around finance and [the Paris Agreement] process,” one negotiator said, adding that there is a push to make the issue a permanent agenda item.

However, there is a strong opposition against the idea. Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda and the chair of the Alliance of Small Island States, told CNN he can’t see firm commitments being made at this conference and said that he was pursuing other avenues for climate justice. 

Browne aded that Antigua and Barbuda and Tuvalu have set up a special commission on climate change and international law to explore legal options for small island nations to make wealthy, greenhouse gas-emitting countries "pay for loss and damage."

“That commission will take on the issue of loss and damage in the international courts as we seek to get climate justice. We have the view that he who pollutes must pay,” he said.
1 hr 41 min ago

A broken $100bn promise to developing nations won't be met until 2022 or 2023, China's climate envoy says

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow and Vasco Cotovio in London

Western nations won't deliver on a $100 billion climate financing promise to developing nations until 2022 or 2023, China’s special envoy on climate change Xie Zhenhua said Tuesday. 

I recently talked to the top COP26 president Alok Sharma and with John Kerry and ministers for many other countries. And they told me that we need to wait until 2022 or even 2023 to achieve the target 100 billion US dollars, the target set for before 2020,” he told reporters at the COP26 summit.
“However, they failed to deliver on their commitment before 2020 which has a negative impact on the mutual trust between developed and developing countries.”

Twelve years ago, at a United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen, rich countries made a significant pledge: to provide $100 billion a year in finance to less wealthy nations by 2020, in order to help them cope with climate change.

That target was missed last year and a large gap remains. Experts say $100 billion a year isn't even enough to begin with. It's a key sticking point at the talks in Glasgow.

Prior to COP26, only a small number of developed nations were paying their fair share on climate financing for poorer countries, according to independent think tank ODI.

Xie, who served as China's chief negotiator during key climate meetings in Copenhagen and Paris, said discussions with COP26 President Sharma were “highly constructive,” but cautioned that “huge gaps” still remained. “There should be a balance between mitigation and adaptation,” Xie said.

1 hr 44 min ago

US, UK and EU will help fund South Africa's coal phaseout, offering a model for the developing world

From CNN's David McKenzie and Ghazi Balkiz in Johannesburg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, as US President Joe Biden listens.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2, as US President Joe Biden listens. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The US, UK, France, Germany and European Union will help fund South Africa's transition away from coal, in a multilateral effort that could serve as a model for other developing nations to ditch the fossil fuel.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the initial $8.5 billion partnership would help South Africa to decarbonize its coal intensive energy system. The details of the specific funding were not announced, and diplomats expect the fine print to be worked out in the months ahead.   

US President Joe Biden stressed that trillions in public and private funding will be needed to help the developing world move away from fossil fuels.

By assisting and responding to the needs of developing countries, rather than dictating projects from afar we can deliver the greatest impact for those who need it the most," he said.  

Climate scientists and some diplomats say the South Africa agreement could pave the way for similar deals with other heavily-polluting developing countries -- a critical step in containing global warming and avoiding a full-blown climate catastrophe.

The promise to finance a transition from coal will be noticed by politicians in developing nations because South Africa is among the most coal-dependent nations in the world.

One of the heaviest polluters on the planet:

Nearly 90% of South Africa's power generation is fueled by coal, making the country one of the heaviest polluters per-capita on the planet. South Africa's Mpumalanga province is home to most of the country's coal industry and coal-fired power stations, with their colossal chimneys, flanking both sides of the highway. Recently, the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air judged Eskom -- which has a monopoly on power in South Africa -- to be the world's most-polluting power company. It spews more deadly sulfur dioxide than the US, Europe and even China's power sectors. 

Read more about South Africa's phaseout of coal here:

US, UK and EU will help fund South Africa's coal phaseout, offering a model for the developing world
RELATED

US, UK and EU will help fund South Africa's coal phaseout, offering a model for the developing world

1 hr 38 min ago

"The climate issue is as existential to China as it is to us," John Kerry tells CNN

From CNN’s Emmet Lyons and Ken Olshansky  

John Kerry, the United States' special presidential envoy for climate, speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
John Kerry, the United States' special presidential envoy for climate, speaks with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Darren Bull/CNN)

Climate Envoy John Kerry has told CNN that the United States is working closely with China, the world’s largest CO2 emitter, on its commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. 

Speaking from the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Kerry told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that the US is working with China “without challenging them in any personal way.” 

“China has said we are going to strictly limit coal,” Kerry said. “What we are trying to do is work with China in a cooperative way to show how they could speed up the transition.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is not attending the summit in Glasgow and Amanpour pressed Kerry on how serious the Chinese commitment is when it comes to reducing the country’s reliance on coal. 

“They have issued instructions to their provinces, to the leaders in various parts of the country, that they have to adhere to a certain standard. That standard, we don’t think is big enough, is strong enough,” Kerry told CNN. “We don’t know yet where we are with that … they will need to transition off of coal faster.”

Despite the lack of a clear commitment from Beijing, former Secretary of State Kerry said that he believes the Chinese ultimately will commit to a faster transition. “The climate issue is as existential to China as it is to us. It’s as critical to Chinese citizens as it is to us. They want to be rid of pollution. They want cleaner air. They want a healthier life.”

Kerry told Amanpour that Xi and President Joe Biden have agreed to meet on the issue at an undetermined future date.  

On Saturday, Biden urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost their production of oil and gas to meet global demand. 

When Amanpour pointed out the disconnect between that and the commitments that the US was trying to make at the COP26 summit, Kerry pushed back. “We are where we are in our economies, in the global marketplace. You can’t just shut it off … you need to stabilize the marketplace, bring the prices down, and empower us to be able to make this transition in an orderly and just way,” he said.

“We don’t want workers to suddenly be thrown out and all of a sudden, your economies are cratering,” he added. 

Some background: Kerry helped to negotiate the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement while serving in the Obama administration -- an agreement that the US subsequently withdrew from during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Amanpour posed the question as to whether the US could be taken seriously on its pledges by global partners. Kerry retorted that the changing global economy meant that climate commitments made by the US were not reversible by any one leader.  

“90% of the electricity that has come online in the United States in the last few years, in the globe in fact, on the planet, has come from renewables,” he said. 

“That’s not reversible from any one politician. It is not reversible,” he added. 

2 hr 11 min ago

Climate change is driving famine in Madagascar. Failure to act isn't an option, its president warns

From CNN’s Duarte Mendonça in Lisbon and Eliza Mackintosh in London

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Madagascar is in the grips of drought and famine, and failing to act to stop climate change will have disastrous consequences for the country, Andry Rajoelina, the president of the African island, has warned.

Failure is not an option, we must succeed for us, for our nation and for our planet. The Earth, which has given us everything, is asking us today that we save our planet,” Rajoelina told an audience at COP26.  
“These consequences are disastrous, particularly for the south of Madagascar, which is facing famine caused by climate change,” he added.

People in the country's south are living through the worst drought in 40 years, according to the UN World Food Programme, and more than 1.3 million people in Madagascar are experiencing food distress.

My compatriots are bearing the brunt of a climate crisis not of their own making,” Rajoelina said, underlining the undue burden that developing nations face as a result of emissions in the developed world.

He also highlighted that deforestation was among the country’s biggest concerns. 

“Every year, 3.9 million hectares of forests disappear in Africa. The main drivers of this deforestation is the use and processing of wood into charcoal,” Rajoelina said, adding that 90% of African households still use charcoal to cook their food.

"To obtain 10 kilos of charcoal, you need 100 kilos of wood, so you can imagine, every year, one family destroys one hectare of forests to meet their own needs. So how can we stop this disaster?” the president said. 

Despite the grim reality, Rajoelina went on to speak about the country’s current plan of financing alternative solutions, which would replace charcoal in favor of stoves that run on bio ethanol and biogas in order to preserve the forests.

He also urged global leaders to act. “I call on leaders from around the world to accelerate the mobilization of $100 billion for the Paris agreement so that we can fund energy transition policy in Africa,” Rajoelina added. 