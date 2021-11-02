World
Global leaders vow to end deforestation by 2030, as COP26 enters day two

By Eliza Mackintosh, Angela Dewan and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:43 a.m. ET, November 2, 2021
1 min ago

Putin, Bolsonaro and other world leaders voice support for declaration to end deforestation

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh in London

In pre-recorded video statements, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a slew of other world leaders voiced their support for a declaration to end and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030 -- the first big win of the the COP26 climate talks.

More than 100 leaders, whose countries collectively account for more than 85% of the world's forests, have agreed to the declaration, which could potentially put a huge dent in global emissions.

Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. Brazil in particular has come under criticism for allowing an increase in the deforestation of the Amazon in recent years. The United States and China will also be party to the agreement.

In hailing the agreement on forests and land use, many of the leaders noted the key role that forests play in their nations -- in their society, culture and climate future.

"Our country accounts for around 20% of the world's forestland," Putin said, adding that Russia had approved a long-term government climate strategy on Monday targeting carbon neutrality by 2060. "We take the strongest and most vigorous measures to conserve it."

Bolsonaro, who has been criticized for rainforest reduction on his watch, urged every country to "help defend all forests, committing adequate resources, for the benefit of all."

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that forests mattered to him on a personal level. "In fact, I make many of my decisions and thinking while walking in the forest. So not only do we need good policies for forest, we also need forests for good policy decisions."

24 min ago

Climate change is making food production more challenging. Could this be a solution?

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

While the world leaders remain confined to the plenary rooms, the spirit of the COP26 climate summit is obvious all across the host city of Glasgow. There are signs boasting about its net zero target and campaigns encouraging people to walk, cycle or take a train.

There are also numerous events and exhibits raising awareness of climate change and the difficulties it brings being held around Scotland's biggest city.

Here’s a vertical farm demonstration, highlighting the challenges of growing food in our changing climate.

30 min ago

Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to fighting climate change

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Jeff Bezos speaks at COP26 on November 2.
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $2 billion to directly restoring nature and transforming food systems as parts of the Bezos Earth Fund's $10 billion commitment to "fight climate change, enhance nature and advance environmental justice and economic opportunity."

Making the announcement at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, he said: "We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we've lost, and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come."

Bezos said his space flight reminded him that nature is fragile, the Earth is finite and the atmosphere is thin.

This comes as world leaders at the summit have emphasized the need of private sector to play a greater role in climate action.

39 min ago

“The doors to our future are closing,” warns Gabon's President

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba presented a stark warning to the global leaders present at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, saying, "The doors to the future our closing."

"IPCC [the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] tells us there is no valuable future without the tropical rainforests. This is my hope that Glasgow will mark a turning point," Ondimba added.

The leader of the Central African nation invited world leaders to invest responsibly in Gabon's forests and urged them to stand by the country in its "efforts to protect and understand our forest's ecosystem."

Ending on a hopeful note, Ondimba concluded: "Together, we [can] keep our forests standing and the door open for our children and their children."

34 min ago

Boris Johnson: "Climate change and biodiversity loss are two sides of the same coin"

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

“Climate change and biodiversity loss are two sides of the same coin,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday as he took to the stage at the first ever COP world leaders’ session on forest and land use.

“We can’t deal with the devastating loss of habitats and species without tackling climate change, and we can’t deal with climate change without protecting our natural environment and protecting the rights of indigenous people who are its stewards,” Johnson said. “We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests.”

The event launched a declaration from over 100 leaders -- accounting for more than 85% of the world’s forests -- to work together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Johnson stressed the particular significance of £5.3 billion ($7.2 billion) of private investment in the pledge in “supporting sustainable jobs” -- alongside £8.75 billion ($12 billion) of public funds.

“As we sign this declaration today, let’s also galvanize a radical shift in public and private finance. Let’s channel funds towards securing the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities.” 

Joining the UK Prime Minister on stage was Columbian President Iván Duque Márquez, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, co-director of the pavilion of the World Indigenous Peoples’ Initiative.

“I am very glad that this climate negotiation has started to consider that nature and forests have a key role to play in meeting the objective of the Paris Agreement,” said Oumarou Ibrahim.

“It's took your 25 COPs to understand that indigenous peoples have known forever [that] our planet is a life … Indigenous peoples have a PhD in afforestation and sustainable management of land. Even though we represent only 5% of the world's population, we protect 80% of the remaining biodiversity.”

Further to the declaration on deforestation, 28 governments, representing 75% of global trade in key commodities that can threaten forests, have signed up to a new Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade (FACT) Statement. 

“There is no value in making [a] beautiful speech here about deforestation if at home you let the private sector steal indigenous peoples’ land or destroy the ecosystem,'' Oumarou Ibrahim added.

44 min ago

$1.5 billion mobilized to protect forests in Congo Basin as part of $12 billion pledge

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens during an event at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that over 10 countries, the Bezos Earth Fund and the European Union have signed the Congo Basin Pledge which will mobilize over $1.5 billion to protect forests, peatlands and other critical carbon stores.

"I'm delighted to announce at this summit, that the world is coming together around their effort ... with at least $1.5 billion over the next five years to help protect the ... precious ecosystems of Central Africa," Johnson said, underlining the work of the presidents of the Republic of Congo and Gabon.

Johnson added that the funds were part of a new global forest finance pledge of over $12 billion, which he said amounted to "the biggest collective commitment of public funds for forest and climate action in history."

Earlier, the British government said that more than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet's forests would commit on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030 -- the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks.

"Let's end this great global chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do, and that is deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well. And today is not just a vital win in the struggle to contain global temperature increases, it's also a huge economic opportunity, and this is the long-term sustainable path to ending the loss of our forests, protecting our sacred biodiversity, and helping to keep alive the ambition of 1.5 degrees by the end of the century," Johnson said.
1 hr 24 min ago

Biden announces new plan to conserve global forests at COP26

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

US President Joe Biden speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 2.
President Joe Biden announced a new plan to conserve global forests on the second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, in the first major deal to break at the talks. 

“Today I’m announcing a new plan to conserve global forest, which will bring together a full range of US government tools, diplomatic, financial and policy to halt forests loss, restore critical carbon sinks, and improve land management,” Biden said. 

The President said: “Conserving our forest and other critical ecosystems is indispensable, an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach, as well as many other key priorities that we have together: ensuring clean water, maintaining biodiversity, supporting rural and indigenous communities and reducing the risk of the spread of disease."

“Forests have the potential to reduce, reduce carbon globally by more than one third. By more than one third. So we need to approach this issue with the same seriousness of purpose as decarbonizing our economies. That's what we're doing in the United States," Biden said.

2 hr 7 min ago

The key takeaways from the first day of COP26

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Glasgow

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
Here is what happened during the first full day of the UN's COP26 climate summit:

A deal on forests:

More than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet's forests committed to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, in an agreement that will be officially announced Tuesday, a British government statement says.
It's the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow after a gloomy start. Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. The US and China will also be party to the agreement.

Biden's apology:

President Joe Biden apologized to his fellow world leaders that the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement under the Trump administration.
"I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States — the last administration — pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the 8 ball," Biden said in Glasgow.
Biden reentered the agreement just hours after he was sworn into office in January.

The UK wheels out the big names:

The UK government, which is hosting the UN climate summit in Glasgow, has tried its best to press it upon world leaders that now is the time to act on climate
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his fellow heads of governments that they can be just like James Bond, the famous (albeit fictional) 007 agent and save the world from a ticking (climate) bomb.
Royalty — both real and of the TV variety — was also in attendance, with Prince Charles urging leaders to work together, and the celebrated naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough telling them future generations would judge them by their actions during this conference.
Later in the day, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed world leaders in a video address played during a reception.

India makes net-zero promise:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines on Monday by announcing a net-zero emissions target, pledging India will become carbon neutral by 2070.
While it was a major announcement, as India had not yet put a date on its net-zero ambition, the 2070 target is a decade later than China's, and two decades after the world as a whole needs to achieve net-zero emissions in order to avoid temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times. But experts say that because of India's economic development and energy mix, the target date should not be compared to those of the US or Europe.

Small nations' disappointment:

Delegates from smaller nations have expressed their disappointment with the action (or rather, lack of action) by the world's richest nations.

Covid-19 measures hampering the negotiations:

All attendees have been asked to wear masks and take daily coronavirus tests. And while the COP26 venue is huge (approximately 1 kilometer from one end to the other), the sheer number of people on site makes Covid-19 social distancing difficult.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the body that is in charge of the negotiations, has admitted the pandemic is causing issues. For example, due to social distancing, the largest room reserved for negotiations can only hold 144 seats -- even though there are 193 parties to be represented at the conference.

2 hr 44 min ago

More than 100 world leaders will agree to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Glasgow

More than 100 world leaders representing over 85% of the planet's forests will commit on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, a British government statement says, in what would be the first substantial deal announced at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, all of which have significant tracts of forest. Brazil in particular has come under criticism for allowing an increase in the deforestation of the Amazon in recent years. The US and China will also be party to the agreement.

The deal is consequential to the climate as forests, when they are logged or degrade, emit carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere, accounting for around 11% of the world's total CO2 emissions.

The leaders will make the announcement during a COP26 session about forests and commit £8.75 billion ($12 billion) of public funds to protection and restoration, alongside £5.3 billion ($7.2 billion) of private investment. CEOs from more than dozens of financial institutions, including Aviva, Schroders and Axa, are also committing to ending investment in activities that lead to deforestation.

The agreement will likely provide a morale boost at COP26, which got off to shaky start after the G20 leaders' summit in Rome over the weekend failed to result in an agreement on firm new climate commitments, particularly on when to end the use of coal.

It is also a breakthrough after years of negotiations on how to protect forests. 

