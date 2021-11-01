World
World leaders meet for 'last best chance' COP26 climate talks in Glasgow

By Eliza Mackintosh, Angela Dewan, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:45 a.m. ET, November 1, 2021
2 hr 17 min ago

"Our motivation should not be fear, but hope," says David Attenborough

From Angela Dewan in London

Sir David Attenborough speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference Monday.
Sir David Attenborough speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Celebrated naturalist David Attenborough told leaders at the COP26 climate summit that they had the power to change the course of human history over the next two weeks, and he urged them to protect the conditions of the Earth that have allowed humans to thrive for tens of thousands of years.

“We are already in trouble,” he said. “The stability we all depend on is breaking."

He warned against short-sightedness, asking leaders how they might explain to a child that "the smartest species" on the planet failed to see the bigger picture "in pursuit of short-term goals."

He added that the answer to the climate crisis needed to be equitable, saying that "those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit."

He said that the conference has the chance "to rewrite our story to turn this tragedy into a triumph."

"We are all the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth," he said. "Our motivation should not be fear but hope." 

2 hr 15 min ago

City known as "Venice of Africa" impacted by climate change

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen in Saint-Louis

The grim projections that are being discussed at COP26 are already a reality in Saint-Louis, a coastal city in Senegal that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, known as the "Venice of Africa."

CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports on how rising sea levels have decimated the fishing community on the Atlantic Ocean, where some people are still living in buildings destroyed by storm surges.

"We don't have anywhere to go ... where we are living is not safe. We are powerless," one resident said.

A combination of the climate crisis, overfishing and lack of jobs has caused many young people to flee the city, attempting a dangerous sea crossing to Spain's Canary Islands.

Watch the full report below:

Watch: Senegal city also known as 'Venice of Africa' impacted by climate change - CNN Video
2 hr 18 min ago

Prince Charles: Countries should work with the private sector to transform into sustainable economies

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Prince Charles speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference on Monday.
Prince Charles speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference on Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Acknowledging the trillion-dollar strength of the private sector, Prince Charles said countries should work with industries to create solutions to climate change.

"Our efforts cannot be a series of independent initiatives running on parallel. The scale and scope of the threat we face call for a global systems-level solution based on radically transforming our current fossil fuel-based economy to one that is genuinely renewable and sustainable," he said Monday.

"My plea today is for countries to come together to create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required. We know this will take trillions, not billions, of dollars," he added.

As some economies find themselves burdened by growing debt, Prince Charles acknowledged that they cannot "afford to go green," and that helping them would require the "strength of the global private sector with trillions at its disposal."

"It offers the only real prospect of achieving fundamental economic transition," he said.

1 hr 45 min ago

Prince Charles: Climate change has put the world on "war-like footing"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference on Monday.
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference on Monday. (Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images)

Climate change and loss of biodiversity pose a great threat and put the world on "war-like footing," Prince Charles said in his address to world leaders convening at the opening ceremony of COP26.

"The eyes and hopes of the world are upon you" to act decisively, he added.

Citing the latest United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which was deemed "code red for humanity" by the UN Secretary General, Prince Charles said urgent action against climate change is critical.

Watch Prince Charles’ full speech to world leaders at COP26’s opening ceremony:

2 hr 38 min ago

World leaders express disappointment in climate actions so far

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova in Glasgow

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said Antigua and Barbuda is "encouraged by the increased ambitions" set by world leaders at the COP26 summit, but he also expressed disappointment, saying the targets set don't go "far enough in order to contain rising global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo said he is not feeling optimistic about what the COP26 conference can achieve.

“We’ve heard all of this before. What we need is an action. I am not optimistic there will be enough of it,” he said.

Panama foreign minister Erika Mouynes and Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo
Panama foreign minister Erika Mouynes and Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo (Ivana Kottasová/CNN)

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he has no hopes for COP26 to reach a major agreement on climate and that Europe is “the only one” putting “a lot of effort.”

“We can not do it alone … or we’ll lose competitiveness,” he warned.

Watch:

2 hr 32 min ago

UN secretary general: "We're digging our own grave"

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference Monday.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

At the opening of the World Leader Summit at COP26 in Glasgow, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres told world leaders, “we’re digging our own grave" and that the world must take immediate action at this climate conference to avert it.

While he cited stark examples of the rapidly changing planet due to “our addiction to fossil fuels,” which he said is pushing humanity to the brink, he also highlighted what can be accomplished to this keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal alive.

As countries make progress, Guterres said the private sector must add to it.

“I will establish a group of experts to propose clear standards to measure and analyze net zero commitments from non-state actors," which will go beyond mechanisms already established in the Paris Agreement, Guterres said Monday.

“We face a stark choice: Either we stop it or it stops us," he said. "It’s time to say, 'enough.' Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves,” he said at the opening ceremony. “We need maximum ambition from all countries on all fronts to make Glasgow a success."
2 hr 21 min ago

James Bond, a Doomsday device and "blah blah blah": Highlights from Boris Johnson's speech

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson kicked off COP26, welcoming delegates to Glasgow in his classic jocular fashion. Here are some highlights:

  • Johnson drew an analogy between fictional British spy James Bond defusing a ticking bomb in a film and world leaders attempting to solve the climate crisis: “The Doomsday device is real, and the clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of turbines and systems … covering the Earth in a suffocating blanket of CO2.”
  • He emphasized the risk that inaction poses to future generations: “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."
  • Speaking about his experiences at previous COPs in Copenhagen and Paris, he said: “All those promises will be nothing but 'blah blah blah,' to coin a phrase,” a reference to a comment that youth climate activist Greta Thunberg made a few months ago.
  • Johnson underlined the relevance of Glasgow to the current crisis, saying it was in the city that James Watt developed the steam engine that started the industrial revolution: "We brought you to the very place that the Doomsday machine began to tick.”
  • He spoke about harnessing private sector money, and described the UK as "the Saudi Arabia of wind."
  • The average age of the conclave of world leaders, he said, is over 60 — something that he said may dismay young activists: "The children who will judge us are not yet born, and their children."
2 hr 28 min ago

Boris Johnson invokes James Bond, urging world leaders to defuse ticking time "bomb"

From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during at the UN Climate Change Conference Monday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during at the UN Climate Change Conference Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the fictional British secret agent James Bond when he urged global leaders to turn the tide on the climate crisis, drawing an analogy between "defusing" a ticking time bomb and the climate crisis the world is facing.

"We may not feel much like James Bond, not all of us necessarily look like James Bond, but we have the opportunity and we have the duty to make this summit the moment when humanity finally began, began to defuse that bomb," he said.

2 hr 57 min ago

Boris Johnson: "Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change"

From CNN's Angela Dewan and Eliza Mackintosh in London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the opening ceremony of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is hosting the COP26 talks, warned Monday that humanity has run down the clock on climate change.

“Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now," Johnson told delegates, speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Summit.

“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Johnson said.

“We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees."