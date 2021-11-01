"Our motivation should not be fear, but hope," says David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images)

Celebrated naturalist David Attenborough told leaders at the COP26 climate summit that they had the power to change the course of human history over the next two weeks, and he urged them to protect the conditions of the Earth that have allowed humans to thrive for tens of thousands of years.

“We are already in trouble,” he said. “The stability we all depend on is breaking."

He warned against short-sightedness, asking leaders how they might explain to a child that "the smartest species" on the planet failed to see the bigger picture "in pursuit of short-term goals."

He added that the answer to the climate crisis needed to be equitable, saying that "those who have done the least to cause this problem are being the hardest hit."

He said that the conference has the chance "to rewrite our story to turn this tragedy into a triumph."

"We are all the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth," he said. "Our motivation should not be fear but hope."