Live updates: Coronavirus cases rise across the world

China has made eating wild animals illegal -- but ending the trade won't be easy
A strict ban on the consumption and farming of wild animals is being rolled out across China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which is believed to have started at a wildlife market in the city of Wuhan.
Although it is unclear which animal transferred the virus to humans -- bat, snake and pangolin have all been suggested -- China has acknowledged it needs to bring its lucrative wildlife industry under control if it is to prevent another outbreak.
In late February, it slapped a temporary ban on all farming and consumption of "terrestrial wildlife of important ecological, scientific and social value," which is expected to be signed into law later this year.
But ending the trade will be hard: The cultural roots of China's use of wild animals run deep, not just for food but also for traditional medicine, clothing, ornaments and even pets.
This isn't the first time Chinese officials have tried to contain the trade. In 2003, civets -- mongoose-type creatures -- were banned and culled in large numbers after it was discovered they likely transferred the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) virus to humans. The selling of snakes was also briefly banned in Guangzhou after the SARS outbreak.
But today dishes using the animals are still eaten in parts of China.
Public health experts say the ban is an important first step, but are calling on Beijing to seize this crucial opportunity to close loopholes -- such as the use of wild animals in traditional Chinese medicine -- and begin to change cultural attitudes in China around consuming wildlife.
A seventh US Forces Korea employee has been infected
A United States Forces Korea (USFK) employee has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the seventh USFK-related personnel to be infected.
The employee, a Korean citizen, is currently in isolation at her off-base residence in the city of Cheonan, as directed by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a USFK news release..
KCDC and USFK health professionals are now conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed.
USFK remains at a "high" risk level and is implementing control measures to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, said the release.
Military warns of more virus to come: This comes as a research director for the US military warns that there may be a "second wave" of the virus next winter, if the world can't contain the crisis by then, as viruses spread more easily in cold weather.
One more case reported in India, raising total to 31
Another suspected coronavirus patient in India tested positive today, raising the national total to 31 confirmed cases.
The patient has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia, and is in a stable condition under quarantine in hospital, Indian officials said today.
All international arrivals to India are required to undergo medical screening, irrespective of nationality, officials said.
These screening measures are in place across 30 airports.
China vows to continue sending medical supplies and experts to Iran
China has vowed to continue providing medical assistance to Iran to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian during a daily briefing.
China has also dispatched an expert medical team to the country, he said.
The expert team, sent by the Red Cross Society of China, has been working “diligently” with Iranian health officials and WHO experts since February 29, said Zhao.
“We will continue to do whatever we can to help them,” Zhao said, adding that “the Iranian government and people are at a crucial juncture in their fight against the epidemic.”
China decries sanctions: Zhao also criticized continuing unilateral sanctions on Iran, saying they “will only make things worse, which is inhumane.”
“We urge the relevant side to immediately lift such sanctions on Iran and stop getting in the way of Iran's and the global efforts against the epidemic,” he said.
Google employees in the Bay Area given option to work from home
Google is giving California employees in the Bay Area the option to work from home, if roles allow, to test their business continuity processes, a spokesperson for the tech giant said today.
Other major companies in virus-hit areas of the US are also starting to implement these measures. Amazon has recommended Washington state employees in Seattle and Bellevue work from home if they are able to until the end of the month.
California and Washington are the worst affected states by the virus in the US.
A total of 49 cases and one death have been recorded in California, with at least 70 cases and 13 fatalities in Washington, according to CNN's tally of cases detected and tested in the United States through US public health systems.
This includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.
At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Washington state
The death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has risen to at least 13, according to new reporting from a hospital system based in the virus-hit city of Kirkland.
Jeff Tomlin, CEO of healthcare system EvergreenHealth, told CNN that 11 patients at his facility have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
CNN previously reported 11 deaths in total, including a woman in her 80s who died at home and a man in his 50s who died at the Harborview Medical Center.
That means at least 13 people have died statewide.
CNN has attempted to verify the number of deaths with the Washington Department of Health, but Tomlin says there is often a lag time in their numbers getting included in the state’s total number of fatalities.
There are now 228 cases of coronavirus in the US and 14 deaths, according to CNN's tally.
Coronavirus testing crunch exposes White House to fierce backlash
A political storm has erupted over confusion and shortfalls in United States federal coronavirus testing that are thwarting a true accounting of the disease's advance and exposing President Donald Trump's misleading claims of seamless White House crisis management.
On Thursday, new problems emerged in the administration's effort to rush testing kits to health care providers, while state and local political leaders expressed growing frustration about the situation in their constituencies.
There aren't enough tests: Vice President Mike Pence bluntly replied to questions about the availability of testing kits, admitting to reporters that "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward."
While he did say the government currently can test "those that we believe have been exposed, for those who are showing symptoms," his remarks raised questions about his previous promise that "any American can be tested."
The vice president's comment reflected the candor he has shown in leading the coronavirus task force, which is unusual for this administration and has won him plaudits among some Democrats on Capitol Hill.
Some officials and health care providers are warning that the lack of testing capacity is not just a future problem, it also is hampering attempts to get a fix on the disease right now.
India confirms more coronavirus cases, raising national total to 30
India has confirmed a total of 30 coronavirus cases, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said yesterday.
Two cases have a travel history to Italy, and one has a travel history to Iran. Six cases in Agra, in India's northwestern state of Rajasthan, are all contacts of the first case reported in New Delhi with travel history to Italy.
One case from Telangana has a travel history to Dubai, along with contacts in Singapore.
There are also 16 Italians confirmed with the virus, who tested positive earlier this week. They are part of a larger group of 22 Italian tourists who came to India on February 21.
The tourists' driver, an Indian citizen, has also been infected with the disease.
Three reported cases in the southern state of Kerala have recovered and been discharged, the ministry said.
The US military is preparing for a "second wave" of coronavirus cases by next winter
Viruses spread more easily in cold weather than hot, which is why winter is peak influenza season.
While it has yet to be seen whether the coronavirus will recede as temperatures increase in the northern hemisphere (and cases in tropical Singapore and southern hemisphere Australia may suggest the virus isn't too sensitive to hot weather), some researchers have warned it could become a perennial winter threat.
Speaking at a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Nelson Michael, the director for infectious disease research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, said that efforts to develop vaccines and an effective treatment plan might not be quick enough to wipe out the virus before the "second wave" next winter.
"This is a respiratory virus and they always give us trouble during cold weather, for obvious reasons. We’re all inside, the windows are closed, etcetera, so we typically call that the influenza or the flu season," Nelson said.
He predicted the coronavirus may behave like the flu and give us "less trouble as the weather warms up," but, he cautioned, it tends to come back when the weather gets cold again.
"This is why it’s really important to understand that a lot of what we’re doing now is getting ourselves ready for what we’re calling the second wave of this," Nelson warned.
"We hope it doesn’t happen. If you remember SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), SARS came and went very quickly. We can’t count on that. We have to be ready that even if this epidemic begins to wane, we have to be ready for next winter when it may come back again."