Coronavirus death toll passes 4,000 worldwide
Experts says "older adults" are at risk — but what does that mean?
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says "older adults" and people with serious chronic medical conditions "are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness."
Anyone over 60 and those with underlying health problems should try to avoid places with large crowds — such as movie theaters, busy malls and even religious services, top infectious disease experts say.
"This ought to be top of mind for people over 60, and those with underlying health problems," said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime CDC adviser.
"The single most important thing you can do to avoid the virus is reduce your face to face contact with people."
But why is age 60 often used as a threshold for those who need to be extra cautious?
"We now know more about who is at risk," US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said.
"(The) average age of death for people from coronavirus is 80. Average age of people who need medical attention is age 60."
British��Airways cancels flights to and from Italy
British Airways has canceled all its services to and from Italy after the Italian government placed the country on lockdown to try and contain the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, British Airways said: “In light of the Italian Government's announcement and the UK Government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today. Any travellers due to fly to or from Italy between now and April 4 can rebook to a later date up until the end of May, move their destination to Geneva or Zurich or receive a full refund.”
Italy has the highest number of confirmed virus cases outside China, with 9,172 infections, and 463 people have died.
Trump's economic team will brief senators today after markets plunged on coronavirus fears
President Trump’s economic team will head to Capitol Hill this afternoon for closed-door policy luncheons with Republicans, a senior administration official told CNN.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow will try to sell Republicans on new economic relief measures after major losses on Wall Street Monday.
US markets plunged yesterday as panic triggered by the escalation of the coronavirus epidemic spread.
The President is not expected to attend the meeting today himself, but that could change. He told reporters yesterday that he would give a press conference signaling his priorities some time on Tuesday.
A coronavirus briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET, but it’s not clear if the President will attend.
Global travel slowdown means lots of deals
Coronavirus has no doubt put the travel industry into a tailspin.
Airlines alone could lose $113 billion in sales if the virus continues to spread, according to the International Air Transport Association.
Hotels, too -- both big brands like Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels as well as small family-run properties -- are hurting as reserved guests cancel their stays for fear of traveling and don't rebook.
Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and the founder of Atmosphere Research Group, estimates that hotels could lose more than $30 billion worldwide because of coronavirus.
But while the outbreak's trajectory has been speedy, there is a windfall for travelers: substantially reduced airfares and free extras at hotels and from tour operators that are worth hundreds of dollars -- even during the upcoming peak summer travel season.
The Pope asks priests to keep visiting sick Catholics
Pope Francis during mass today said that he has asked priests to have the courage to visit those sick with coronavirus.
Here's how he put it:
“Let us pray to the Lord for our priests, that they may have the courage to go out to the sick, bringing them the strength of the Word of God and the Eucharist and accompany health workers, volunteers in this work that they are doing.”
Pope Francis is live-streaming from his private residence every morning.
As China puts on show of confidence, Italy restricts its 60 million citizens
More than two months after the coronavirus outbreak emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, President Xi Jinping has put on a major show of confidence by visiting the stricken epicenter.
The spread of the epidemic has basically been contained in the country, Xi said during his tour, adding that after hard work from authorities the situation is now gradually improving.
The president's visit marks a significant moment in the global outbreak, with new cases of the virus slowing to a trickle in the country where the disease first emerged.
At its worst, Hubei province was reporting thousands of new cases per day. But on Monday, China's National Health Commission announced only 17 new cases in the province.
Meanwhile, Europe is grappling with a growing outbreak.
In an unprecedented and potentially legally fraught move, the whole of Italy is under lockdown.
The country has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China, at 9,172, and 463 deaths.
The drastic measures include blanket travel restrictions, a ban on public events, the closure of schools and public spaces such as movie theaters, and the suspension of religious services including funerals or weddings.
Nearby Spain has also seen a rapid rise in confirmed cases to 1,204 and 28 deaths. As of Wednesday, schools and universities in the heavily-hit Basque Country will be suspended.
Top-flight football matches in the country will also be played to empty stadiums for the next two weeks, in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
The European Parliament is also cancelling "non-core" activities -- including things like committee hearings, seminars, cultural events, and election observation missions.
Elsewhere, Iran continues to see its number of cases rise -- now more than 8,000 with almost 300 deaths. It's the second-highest number of cases outside of China, after Italy, and the Middle East country has suspended Friday prayers for two weeks running to cope with the spread.
Playing sport in Italy? Remember to keep a one-meter distance from others
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus Monday, with a sporting ban put in place until April 3.
Italian clubs in UEFA competitions -- such as Juventus’ Champions League tie against Lyon -- are still eligible to be play matches behind closed doors, as are international friendlies involving Italy.
Sporting facilities can also be used for training in a closed door capacity by professional athletes or non-professionals recognized by the country’s Olympic committee.
Italy is under lockdown as the spread of the virus intensifies, with all public gatherings banned, schools shut and public services suspended.
A total of 463 people have died, the highest number outside mainland China.
Anyone taking part in outdoor sport or physical activity has been told to keep a one-meter distance from others.
Meanwhile, AC Milan announced it will donate $284,000 (€250,000) to relief efforts tackling the virus, as well as reimbursing fans who were not able to attend games that took place closed doors.
“There are more important things in life than football,” said club CEO Ivan Gazidis.
“On behalf of the Club, I am proud to support the admirable efforts put in place by all those who are working to deal with this emergency. The health and safety of our loved ones is our top priority.”
Serie A had already announced that all games would be played behind closed doors until April 3.
The latest sporting competitions to be impacted by the coronavirus include the prestigious Indian Wells tennis tournament, which has been canceled, and the Olympic torch lighting ceremony, which has been closed to the public.
Professional sports leagues in the US are also restricting locker room access indefinitely, and measures have also been taken to combat the spread of the disease during March Madness.
Harvard asks students not to come back to campus after spring break
Harvard University will begin transitioning to online classes by March 23, the first day of classes after spring break, due to challenges posed by the novel coronavirus, Harvard's President Lawrence S. Bacow announced today.
Students are asked to not to return to campus after the break in order “to protect the health” of the community.
Bascow said in a statement that “the decision to move to virtual instruction was not made lightly.”
“To our students, especially those of you graduating this year, I know that this is not how you expected your time at Harvard to end. We are doing this not just to protect you but also to protect other members of or community who may be more vulnerable to this disease than you are,” he added.
