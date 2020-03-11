Coronavirus cases pass 115,000 worldwide
Actor Tom Hanks diagnosed with coronavirus
Actor Tom Hanks says he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Hanks said the two were traveling in Australia when they were tested.
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" Hanks wrote.
CNN has contacted a representative for Hanks for additional comment.
Hanks shared the following image and message on Instagram:
Trump to provide emergency financial relief for those impacted by coronavirus
President Trump said during his Oval Office address tonight that he would be providing emergency economic relief for Americans impacted by the novel coronavirus.
“To ensure that working Americans who are impacted by the virus can say home without fear of financial hardship, I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief. This will be targeted for workers who are ill, quarantined or caring for others due to coronavirus. I will be asking Congress to take legislative action to extend this relief,” Trump said.
The President tried to reassure that “this is not a financial crisis.”
“This is a just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome as a nation and as a world,” he continued.
The President announced additional actions, some of which has been previously known.
“I am instructing the Small Business Administration to exercise available authority to provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus. Effective immediately the SBA will begin to providing economic loans in effected states and territories. These low interest loans will help small businesses overcome temporary economic disruptions caused by the virus,” Trump said.
The President said he would be requesting Congress increase funding for this program by $50 billion.
Trump will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for next 30 days
President Trump announced tonight that all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days, except for the UK.
Trump made the decision in order to "keep new cases from entering our shores." He said the new rule will go into effect beginning Friday at midnight.
"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground," the President said from the Oval Office.
Trump said there will be certain exemptions made for certain Americans "who have undergone appropriate screenings."
"These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom," Trump added.
Watch:
Trump is "confident" that the US will "expeditiously defeat" the coronavirus
President Trump was "confident" that the US will reduce the ongoing threat of the coronavirus tonight in an address to the nation from the Oval Office.
"We have been in frequent contact with our allies and we are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump said.
Trump added: "I'm confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we'll ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus. From the beginning of time, nations and people have faced unforeseen challenges including large scale and very dangerous health threats. This is the way it always was and always will be. It only matters how you respond and we are responding with great speed and professionalism."
Watch:
SOON: Trump will deliver an address on coronavirus
President Trump will soon discuss the coronavirus pandemic in an address from the Oval Office.
A source briefed on the speech said senior White House adviser Stephen Miller is a "driving force" behind tonight's speech.
Trump is expected to urge common sense to Americans, asking the public to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wash hands and social distancing.
This is notable as Trump does not follow all of the CDC recommendations himself, as in shaking hands.
Trump is expected to discuss a batch of new travel restrictions, based on input from the scientific and medical communities.
PaleyFest postponed in Los Angeles out of coronavirus concern
The organizers of PaleyFest have decided to postpone this year’s television festival.
PaleyFest had been scheduled to take place March 12-22 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
The event was supposed to feature panels with talent and producers from shows including ABC’s “Modern Family,” CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Picard,” Starz’s “Outlander,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”
No new dates have been announced but organizers said it would take place “later this year,” according to a statement.
NBA game in Oklahoma City postponed Wednesday night
The NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.
The players were on the court for warm-ups but were called back to the locker rooms before tip off.
The game broadcasters have said the decision to not play was made by the NBA and not by either team.
Some members of Congress not comfortable gathering for virus briefings, source says
Some lawmakers are not comfortable with gathering for all-House member coronavirus briefings given the virus’ ability to spread, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Some members feel the move is in direct conflict with the advice health officials have been giving to avoid large gatherings, the source said.
Several members were already exposed to the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
One of those members, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, has not been self-quarantining despite being told by officials that he had been in proximity to the individual at CPAC who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus. Gohmert was on the Hill today.
One question being raised is whether the briefings can be done via video conference.
Why Jared Kushner is now advising Trump on the coronavirus
With the coronavirus outbreak reaching pandemic proportions, Jared Kushner is stepping in to help advise President Trump on the administration’s efforts.
Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has become more involved in the last few days, joining the President for several meetings on the topic and huddling with other top advisers about the administration’s response, a White House official and other sources familiar with the matter said.
One Trump ally said Kushner is becoming more involved because of concerns about how the administration’s coronavirus task force – now headed by Vice President Mike Pence – is being run. But there is also some quiet eye rolling among some Trump allies who point out it was Kushner urging the President last month to downplay the situation when coronavirus concerns first caused selloffs on Wall Street.
Some context: Kushner is stepping in as White House officials and others close to the President described a distinct shift in the President’s demeanor and approach to the coronavirus pandemic in the last 48 hours, recognizing privately that his administration needs to do more amid a plummeting stock market and spiking cases of coronavirus in the US.
Kushner’s new role also comes at a time when his power inside the West Wing is at a premium. Outgoing White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has been diminished and the incoming chief of staff Mark Meadows is in self-quarantine and has yet to set foot at the White House.
One Trump adviser said Kushner is now “in total control.”
A White House official pushed back on Kushner’s status, arguing that Kushner is merely stepping in at a time when the coronavirus fight has become the top priority at the White House.
“It’s a very serious thing that the President’s senior advisers are weighing in on,” one White House official said. “It makes sense that he should be in the room.”