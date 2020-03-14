Live updates: US declares national emergency as coronavirus spreads
India declares a "a notified disaster"
The Indian government has declared “a notified disaster” in the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
This declaration by the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement Saturday will allow for the use of the State Disaster Response Fund to combat the pandemic.
India has confirmed 82 cases and two deaths.
Millions of students out of schools in the US
At least 46,000 schools across the United States have closed, are scheduled to close, or were closed and later reopened, because of the virus outbreak.
At least 21 million students in the United States have been or will be affected by the closures, according to the Coronavirus and School Closures map maintained by Education Week.
The organization reports schools are closing for many reasons related to coronavirus, including exposures, cleaning, or planning for extended closures.
There are 132,853 public and private schools in the U.S. and almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
What it's like on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus
In ordinary times, the University of Nebraska Medical Center -- a sprawling campus situated in the middle of Omaha -- is an ordinary hospital.
But these are far from ordinary times. The campus, tucked away in the Great Plains city known for Warren Buffet, Omaha Steaks and corn farms, is teeming with medical experts, working around the clock to combat the coronavirus.
Sleep is in short supply and 20-hour shifts are the norm. These workers, and this center, are on the frontlines of mitigating the unfolding global health disaster.
"This is everything I've trained for," said Dr. Jana Broadhurst, director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit Clinical Laboratory.
Italy shuts down most civilian flights
The Italian Civil Aviation Authority, known as Enac, said Saturday that it has suspended all civilian flight operations at a number of the country’s major airports, including Rome Ciampino, as part of the country’s emergency lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Enac, all regular flights operating at Rome Ciampino, Bergamo Orio al Serio, Florence, Reggio Calabria, Brindisi, Trieste and Treviso are to be suspended.
As of Monday, flights operating at Milan Linate will also be suspended, while Terminal 1 at Rome Fiumicino – the capital’s main airport – will be closed the following day, Enac added.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the suspension will not affect flights operated by emergency health services or state authorities.
European Parliament proposes new support for hospitals
The European Parliament is stepping up its efforts to help tackle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Europe, which is now the center of the global pandemic.
The Parliament's President David Sassoli said Saturday the “serious” nature of the situation requires a collective response, as opposed to unilateral action.
He said:
This situation is so serious that no European government could think of responding alone...to save our countries, we must act together in Europe.
All European countries will receive support for their health systems. This means the supply of materials, support to hospitals, and financing research to develop a vaccine as soon as possible.
According to Sassoli, the new measures will also include commitments to safeguard and protect jobs and businesses, while sustaining the European economy.
“Enough with austerity. Countries are authorized to spend everything that is necessary to guarantee support for employees, self-employed workers, businesses, and banks,” Sassoli said.
The EU has earmarked at least 37 billion euros ($41.2 billion) from the budget for programs designed to help European states tackle the economic impact of the crisis.
There are more than 142,000 cases worldwide
There are now more than 142,000 coronavirus cases globally and more than 5,300 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.
Here's the latest breakdown:
- Total cases: 142,320
- Deaths: 5,388
- Countries or territories with cases: 129
China remains the hardest-hit country, with close to 81,000 cases. Italy has more than 17,000 cases, followed by Iran, with more than 11,000 cases.
Thai actor tests positive for the coronavirus
A popular Thai actor has revealed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Matthew Deane Chanthavanij, 41, made the announcement on his official Instagram account, writing: "This is not a joke, for those who have been in close contact with me the last few days please take precautions. I have the Covid-19 virus."
It came as Thailand's Ministry of Public Health today announced seven new cases -- taking the country's total to 82.
The fresh cases included a four-year-old girl, who had been in close contact with another infected patient, as well as four members of the same family.
How to keep coronavirus fears from affecting your mental health
Coronavirus is a serious situation and deserves your vigilance and attention -- but the deluge of information, precautions and warnings can take a real toll on your mental health.
Here are some tips on maintaining a happy medium:
Pare down your sources of information. Find a few sources you trust, like the CDC or a community authority, and stick with them. Limit the frequency of your updates, be disciplined with your social media use and know when to walk away.
Name your fears. It may help to sit down and really consider what specific threats worry you. If your fears are practical ones, think about a plan: What are other options if you can't telework? Do you have savings or support? Being prepared for your fears will help keep them in scale.
Think outside yourself: Since action can allay our anxieties, you may want to also consider what you can do to help others who may be more affected by the outbreak than you, like service or hourly workers who may have to put themselves in disproportionate danger.
Seek support, but do it wisely. If you want to run to a friend to discuss the latest outbreak cluster or your family's contingency plans, try not to create an echo chamber where overwhelmed people further overwhelm each other.
Look for someone who is handling it differently, or for professional help if it's an available option.
Pay attention to your basic needs. Don't forget the essential, healthy practices that affect your wellbeing every day -- getting enough sleep, proper nutrition, physical activity, and getting outside as much as possible.
Don't chastise yourself for worrying. You are allowed to worry or feel bad, and those feelings are valid in times of crisis. The key is to work toward understanding and contextualizing your fears so they don't keep you from living your healthiest life.
Read the full story here:
US hospitals aren't prepared for coronavirus pandemic, experts warn
As the coronavirus spreads throughout the US, some health experts are warning that hospitals are not prepared to manage the anticipated number of patients if there is a spike in severe cases.
It's unclear exactly how many people might need to be hospitalized, but doctors are trying to figure that out as healthcare systems prepare for what could be a large influx of patients.
Here's one estimate by Dr. James Lawler at the University of Nebraska Medical Center:
On March 5, he predicted that over the next two months, 4.8 million patients will be hospitalized in the US because of the coronavirus -- including 1.9 million stays in the intensive care unit.
"This estimation is just that, an estimation," Lawler said in an emailed statement. "However it is based upon the best epidemiological modeling and opinion of experts in pandemics and respiratory viral disease."
The US healthcare system will likely struggle. Lawler's prediction of 4.8 million hospital patients could mean trouble for the US -- the entire country doesn't even have 1 million hospital beds, according to the American Hospital Association.
Of course, this 4.8 million figure wouldn't all happen at once. Rather, it would be spread out over many weeks, with outbreaks peaking at different times in different communities. Resources will still be severely stretched -- but not in all areas at once.
We can still lower these numbers if we act now. Lawler's estimate "assumes no attempt to lessen the outbreak" -- so the numbers can be altered if people follow official guidance like social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and practicing good hygiene, he said.
Read the full story here.