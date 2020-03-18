Coronavirus pandemic changes life as we know it
Oklahoma City Thunder tests negative for coronavirus
The NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder said they have tested negative for coronavirus after hosting the Utah Jazz on March 11 — a game ultimately suspended before tip-off.
The Jazz was the first NBA team to report that two of its players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Thunder said it “did not use state resources and chose an alternative path for testing of its personnel."
US Customs and Border Protection will close Trusted Traveler program enrollment centers until at least May
US Customs and Border Protection on Thursday will temporarily close enrollment centers for the Trusted Traveler Program, like Global Entry, until at least May.
CBP has made the move in an effort to minimize the exposure of CBP personnel and the public to novel coronavirus. This impacts all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations, according to CBP.
Conditionally-approved applicants who want to go to an enrollment center interview will need to reschedule.
This comes as federal agencies are shutting down services to the public. On Tuesday, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it was closing its offices to the public.
Nearly 1 in 4 Californians are under "shelter-in-place" orders
Nearly one in every four Californians has been ordered to stay home to help curb the coronavirus spread.
Napa, Yolo, and San Luis Obispo counties, and the city of Fresno are the latest areas to issue "shelter-in-place" orders, joining ten other Northern California counties.
“These are extremely difficult times. The COVID-19 virus continues to spread around the world and in our local communities,” said Dr. Ron Chapman, public health officer for Yolo County. “We need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable people from the harmful impacts of the virus.”
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand is also asking his city’s nearly 600,000 residents to stay home until further notice, with an updated emergency order that goes into effect at midnight.
Residents are still allowed to leave their house to buy groceries and get medical supplies. They can also go outside for a walk or a hike, as long as social distancing is maintained.
These directives do not apply to essential workers, like health care professionals or vital infrastructure employees.
Drake Relays postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak
The famed athletics meet, the Drake Relays, held annually on the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Race organizers said in a statement that the postponement was based on "the health, safety, and wellbeing of our participants and fans, along with guidance from local and national health officials, have been at the forefront of the decision-making process."
Originally scheduled for April 22-25, organizers said they a looking into holding the 111th edition, known as "America's Athletic Classic," sometime this summer.
Famed sprinters Jesse Owens, Michael Johnson and Allyson Felix are just three of the many Olympians who have all competed at the Drake Relays.
There's a backlog of coronavirus tests in Minnesota, governor says
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said more than 1,000 coronavirus tests are still waiting to be processed because of the state’s backlog.
“We’ve had to freeze 1,700 samples,” Walz said at a news conference Wednesday. “We can’t test them.”
The governor said they have put in three requests for additional testing supplies in the past 10 days that have not been fulfilled. Walz said the backlog is hurting their ability to respond to the pandemic.
"It's the data from testing that allows us to model where this is going to go, and then the response is based on that modeling,” Walz said.
Ryanair says it will ground "most if not all" flights by March 24
The low-cost airline Ryanair said it expects that "most if not all" its flights will be grounded by March 24, except for "a very few" essential operations mainly between the UK and Ireland.
The company said it will "cut flight schedules" from 8 p.m. ET on March 18 until March 24 by 80%.
"We expect that most if not all Ryanair Group flights will be grounded," the company said in a statement.
Ryanair said the current COVID-19 pandemic and travel bans "have had a negative impact" on its operations. The airline said it still may "operate rescue flights" to support repatriation efforts.
Pennsylvania reports first coronavirus death
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday the state's first coronavirus death.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that a person in North Hampton County had died from COVID-19, Wolf said.
The governor asked all resident to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.
There are at least 133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
Israel bars all foreign nationals from entering country
Israel has announced that it will immediately start barring all foreign nationals from entering the country, even if they have the ability to self-quarantine upon arrival.
The decision was announced by the Population and Immigration Authority on Wednesday with the backing of the Ministry of Health.
“Following two weeks of restricting entry to travelers who are neither citizens nor residents of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Health has recommended stricter entry prevention measures in order to halt the spread of the Coronavirus. In light of the foregoing and pursuant to the recommendations from the Ministry of Health, it has been decided that, effective today, foreign nationals who are neither citizens nor residents of Israel will not be permitted to enter the State of Israel,” a statement from the Authority said, noting that exceptions will be made for “those whose lives are based in Israel.”
The directive impacts all international crossings, so the border crossings with Jordan and Egypt are now closed to foreign nationals, as is Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion international airport.
Melania Trump announces plans to appear in coronavirus PSAs
First lady Melania Trump will appear in a series of public service announcements to communicate "the most important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk,” the White House said in a statement.
The White House said it is partnering with with the AdCouncil, media networks and digital platforms. Surgeon General Jerome M Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and “other administration officials” will also appear in the PSAs.
Earlier Wednesday, the first lady sent a tweet asking healthy Americans to "consider donating blood to help save lives." She added that the Red Cross is "taking extraordinary precautions to ensure the environment is safe."
CNN has reached out to the White House to see if the first lady has any plans to donate blood herself.