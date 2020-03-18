Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 197,000 globally
CNN Philippines goes off air after coronavirus case confirmed
CNN affiliate CNN Philippines is temporarily off-air for at least for 24 hours, after learning a confirmed coronavirus patient had visited a building within the office complex they occupy.
CNN Philippines says the entire office complex in Metro Manila will be disinfected. The coronavirus patient had visited another tenant in the same building complex.
Several CNN Philippines staff members had been working from home already and they will continue to provide news through its website and social media platforms, said the network.
Philippines under lockdown: The Philippines now has 187 cases, and half the country -- about 50 million people -- are under an "enhanced community quarantine."
This means they are basically under lockdown -- in Luzon, the Philippines' largest and most populous island, all mass public transportation has been suspended, and residents told they can only leave their homes for essential items.
Offices have been shut and only supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and banks, as well as food delivery services and water stations will be allowed to remain open.
Nearly 8 million Northern California residents asked to shelter in place
Sonoma County joined nine other Northern California counties today, ordering residents to shelter in place to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, raising the total number of residents under the orders in the region to nearly 8 million.
Shelter in place means residents are required to stay at home except for essential needs, like going out to buy medication or groceries, or going to care for someone in another household.
The Sonoma County order goes into effect at midnight Wednesday local time and will be in place through April 7.
"The violation of any provision of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health and will be enforced by law enforcement," said the statement from Sonoma County health officials.
Other counties currently ordered to shelter in place include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz.
California's public schools are also closed. And they will likely stay closed for the rest of the school year, said Gov. Gavin Newsom today.
Nearly all school districts in the state, with a total student body of 6.1 million students, have been closed.
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus a second time
Brazilian President Jair Bolsnaro has tested negative for the novel coronavirus for a second time, according to a statement on his Twitter account.
The President’s health has been monitored closely since Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for the virus last week.
Bolsonaro had previously been tested for coronavirus. His first test also came back negative, according to statements on his social media.
Bolsonaro, Wajngarten and other officials met with US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.The group had dinner together with President Trump and his team.
It was after the delegation confirmed several infections that concerns were raised Trump may have been exposed to the virus at close contact. Trump tested negative days later.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta's advice: Act as if you're already infected
CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has one piece of advice for Americans: Act as if you're already infected with the coronavirus.
This means not leaving the home for non-essential reasons, not having people over to socialize, and taking precautions to protect the people in close proximity with you.
"If you have to, you've got to act as if you might be carrying the virus," Gupta said. "There are all these things that are within our power and we're in this together."
He added that he had canceled his younger daughter's birthday party, and canceled a trip to visit his parents -- difficult decisions, but ultimately things one would and should do if they were sick -- and the kind of mentality that may now help protect people from the virus.
"The good news part of this is that it's within our control to totally change the fate here -- or at least, alter the fate of what's happening here," he said. "It's within all of us. How I behave affects your health. How you behave affects my health. Never have we been so dependent on each other -- at least not in my lifetime -- and we should rise to that occasion."
Watch it here:
US and Canada preparing joint statement that could suspend non-essential travel between the two countries
The United States and Canada are preparing to issue a joint statement that could suspend non-essential travel between the two countries in the next 24 to 48 hours, a Trump administration official tells CNN.
The agreement is not yet finalized and officials are still working to define "non-essential travel," but the official stressed that the new restrictions will ensure that business and trade between the two countries can continue.
Part of the discussions involve what types of vehicles and individuals would still be allowed to travel between the two borders and for what purpose, the official said. The restrictions will likely allow for significant flexibility.
Unlike travel restrictions on Europe and China, this would be a mutual agreement between the two countries.
"The Canadians have been our friends throughout this and many other crises and they continue to be honest brokers," the official said.
When Trump was asked at the coronavirus task force briefing whether he was considering closing the US land borders on Tuesday, he said, "I don't want to say that, but we are discussing things with Canada and we're discussing things with Mexico, quite honestly, and again, the relationship is outstanding with both, outstanding. We just signed our deal, the USMCA, and the relationship is very strong."
Hawaii governor asks visitors to postpone their vacations
A US state heavily dependent on tourism dollars is making the extraordinary request for visitors to stay away due to the coronavirus.
Speaking at a news conference in Honolulu on Tuesday, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said, “I am strongly encouraging our guests to postpone their vacations for at least the next 30 days and reschedule it for a later date.”
Ige said additional steps are coming, as they will screen all passengers disembarking from cruise ships starting Friday. Physicians will check the temperature of each passenger and conduct interviews about their health. Ige said they intend to do the same screenings for airport arrivals as soon as possible.
The state is banning table service at restaurants, and the governor said all bars and clubs will be closed. Additionally, all gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, including worship services.
Bolivia closes border to curb coronavirus spread
Bolivia’s borders will be closed due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, Interim President Jeanine Áñez announced in a statement released by her office on Tuesday.
Effective Thursday, only Bolivian citizens and residents may enter the country, the statement said. Travelers entering the country must follow protocols implemented by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.
International and national flights will be suspended starting Friday, the statement said. The transportation of goods will still be allowed into Bolivia.
In addition to border closures, work days will be shortened and markets will open for limited hours. The measures will be in place until March 31.
Spanish prime minister announces $220 billion aid package to soften economic blow of pandemic
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday his government has approved a 200 billion euro (almost $220 billion) aid package to help tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The package amounts to about 20% of the country's GDP and is "the biggest mobilization of economic resources in Spain's history," Sanchez said during a news conference.
"We have to fight this virus in the economic front, to win against the virus. We must also protect our jobs, companies, and families with a social and economic shield so that no one is left behind. That's why, today, we approved a very important decree [for an aid package] the biggest that has ever been approved in the history of our democracy," he said on Tuesday.
Of that total amount, 600 million euros ($660 million) will be put into basic social services, with a special focus for health assistance for the elderly and other vulnerable groups.
The government is also facilitating the protection of the water, electricity and communication providers "to guarantee essential public services."
"We are also guaranteeing the right to housing for those with more difficulties. Nobody in a touch economic situation will lose their house," the prime minister said.
On the industry front, Sánchez promised that independent workers may receive subsidies if they see their workload reduced. He also appealed to business owners not to fire their employees.
Treasury Secretary warns US could see 20% unemployment rate due to coronavirus, source says
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic could drive up US unemployment to 20%, a Republican Senate source told CNN.
Mnuchin's comments came as he urged Republican senators to act on economic stimulus measures totaling $1 trillion designed to avert that kind of worst case scenario.
In the same meeting, Mnuchin also said he is concerned the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis, the source said.
Mnuchin's comments, which were first reported by Bloomberg News, come amid a rising sense of urgency at the White House and on Capitol Hill to confront the increasingly serious threat of the coronavirus pandemic — on both the public health and economic fronts.