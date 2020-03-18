Coronavirus pandemic changes life as we know it
Italy announces biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases
Italy has announced the biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the latest figures issued by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency.
The number of coronavirus cases increased by 4,207 in 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 35,713 as of Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus deaths increased 475 in 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands 2,978 as of Wednesday.
Watch:
Northern Ireland schools to close starting Monday
Northern Ireland’s schools will close starting Monday and will potentially remain closed until the summer holidays, First Minister Arlene Foster said Wednesday.
Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom but has local control of some policy areas.
UK's Boris Johnson on school closures: "For many parents, these steps will be frustrating"
Schools across the UK will close from Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced Wednesday.
They are expected to shut at the end of the school day on Friday, and remain closed until further notice.
The closures will affect students of all ages, except for the children of key workers -- including NHS staff, police and delivery drivers – and vulnerable children.
“We therefore need schools to make provisions for the children of these key workers … and they also need to look after the most vulnerable children,” Johnson said during his daily coronavirus press conference.
“For many parents, these steps will be frustrating," Johnson conceded. "That’s why we are now working on further measures… to keep our economy going."
Big 3 automakers to temporarily close all US plants due to the coronavirus outbreak
America’s top automakers including Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors, will temporarily close all US plants due to the coronavirus outbreak, according a source familiar with the discussion.
Vice President of communications at Ford Mark Truby tweeted on Wednesday that Ford will temporarily suspend production following Thursday evening shifts.
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 104
The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll has risen to 104 – in what is the biggest daily jump in deaths so far, according to National Health Service England.
On Wednesday, an additional 32 people, who tested positive for coronavirus, have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 99.
In Scotland, three people with coronavirus have died; in Wales, two people died from the disease. These deaths bring the UK total to 104.
Across the UK, the total number of coronavirus cases is now 2,626.
Internal Delta memo: Airline to "hit the pause button" on some operations
Delta needs to “essentially hit the ‘pause button’” on some of its operations, CEO Ed Bastian told employees in a memo Wednesday, making further major cuts to its operations that include parking more than half of its aircraft.
The company’s cuts include cutting back 70% of its capacity, further pay cuts for executives and company leadership, as well as paring back its operations in airports around the country – including its major hub in Atlanta.
“With fewer customers flying, we need less space in airports,” Bastian wrote. “Among other initiatives, we will temporarily consolidate airport facilities in Atlanta and other locations as necessary and close the majority of our Delta Sky Clubs until demand recovers.”
“We are reducing our active fleet size by parking at least half of our fleet – more than 600 aircraft,” he wrote, as well as retiring older planes.
He also said “roughly 10,000” employees have volunteered to take leaves of absence.
Bastian did not announce any layoffs, but he did not count out the possibility.
“I know everyone is concerned about the security of your jobs and pay. Given the uncertainty about the duration of this crisis, we are not yet at a point to make any decisions," Bastian wrote.
Some context: Bastian's message followed a telephone call he and executives at other US airlines held with President Trump to discuss the state of the industry and its request for billions of dollars of government financial assistance.
Bastian said the discussions have been "constructive."
UK will close all schools starting Friday
The United Kingdom's Education Secretary has announced that all schools have been closed until further notice starting Friday.
After UK schools close on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed for most students, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his daily coronavirus news conference Wednesday.
The students who will be allowed to go to school will be the children of key workers, whose parents still need to go to work.
“For many parents these steps will be frustrating… that’s why we are now working on further measures… to keep our economy going,” Johnson said.
He warned children should not be left with older relatives who may fall into the vulnerable groups.
First cases of coronavirus in the federal prison system identified
Two federal Bureau of Prisons employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Sue Allison, an agency spokesperson.
The tests came back in the past 24 hours and represent the first known cases of the virus in the federal prison system, according to the BOP. No inmates have yet tested positive.
One staffer worked at a medium security prison in Berlin, New Hampshire. The other worked at an administrative facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, according to Allison. Their identities and positions were not provided.
The BOP has notified local health officials and is doing a risk assessment internally to determine who might have been exposed to the infected workers, Allison said.
Stock trading has resumed
Stocks resumed trading at 1:11 p.m. ET, after the New York Stock Exchange halted activity for 15 minutes following a 7% drop in the S&P 500.
The S&P was down 7.2% upon the reopen.
The Dow fell 8.1%, or 1,710 points. The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.5%.