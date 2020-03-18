Glastonbury 2020 music festival canceled

Crowds watch a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2019. Leon Neal/Getty Images

This year's Glastonbury music festival in the United Kingdom has been canceled, the event's organizers said on Twitter Wednesday.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

Scheduled to headline the June event was Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Kendrick Lamar performs in Buenos Aires, Argentina in March 2019. The American rapper was due to be one of the Glastonbury 2020 headliners. Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Organizers said they had expected to attract more than 200,000 people to the festival in Somerset, western England; even if the situation improved by June they would be unable to spend the next three months preparing for the event.

Those who have paid deposits on tickets would be entitled to a refund or to roll them over to the 2021 event.