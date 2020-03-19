Coronavirus cases top 218,000 globally
State Department issues worldwide "Do Not Travel" advisory
The US State Department on Thursday issued a worldwide Level 4: Do Not Travel Advisory due the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” the updated advisory said. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."
The advisory added: "US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel. Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice.”
Michigan announces 226 additional coronavirus cases
The state of Michigan has reported 226 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 336.
According to the state’s website today, a total of 2,449 tests have been conducted.
Nurse practitioners group says it "urgently" needs protective gear
An association representing 290,000 US nurse practitioners says it, and other healthcare providers, “urgently need personal protective equipment” and are asking the Trump administration “to support this priority to the fullest extent of its authority.”
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners are also asking federal and local governments to lift regulations that prevent nurse practitioners from certain functions, the group said in a statement.
Trump agrees to keep National Guard units under state control
President Trump committed to leaving National Guard units under state control during a meeting with the nation's governors at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency on coronavirus.
The issue was brought up by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
“I just want to encourage you all to leave the directives with the National Guards with the governors,” Kemp said to the President and other members of the coronavirus task force. "As you all know, I think we’re on the front line of the fight, and we’re in the fight with you, but I believe we can best make those directives based on what’s going on in our state."
Without pausing, Trump agreed.
“I like that idea, Brian. That’s done. I like it,” the President said.
San Francisco 49ers donate $500,000 to community during coronavirus pandemic
San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the franchise donate $500,000 to team employees and the greater Santa Clara community in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"This investment will start immediately with $49,000 going to feed the children and the elderly in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties during this crisis," team president Al Guido said in a statement. "We appreciate their leadership and creating this opportunity for us to advocate for those most impacted by this situation."
The team also canceled any public events associated with the NFL Draft, which aligns with steps taken by the league a week prior.
Netflix is reducing traffic on European networks by 25%
After a request by officials from the European Union concerned about the unprecedented strain on the internet, Netflix said in a statement it would begin reducing bit rates across all streams in Europe for 30 days.
“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” the statement said.
There are at least 11,000 coronavirus cases in the US
There are at least 11,015 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens
Based on CNN Health’s tally of US cases that are detected and tested in the United States through public health systems, there are 10,945 cases in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and other U.S. territories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 11,015.
In total, 164 people have died.
Connecticut postpones presidential primary to June 2
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that he is moving the presidential primary to June 2.
The state was originally scheduled to hold its presidential primary on April 28.
In a tweet about the move, Lamont said, “In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd. I will provide more information later today.”
Denise Merrill, Connecticut’s Secretary of State, wrote in a series of tweets that, “Moving the primary date is a good first step, and will give... our local election officials more time to prepare. Changing an election date is not something we do lightly – it’s a recognition of the severity & nature of this crisis, and more steps may be necessary to guarantee that every CT voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot.”
Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he's tested positive for coronavirus
Daniel Dae Kim, a prolific actor best known for his work in the television series "Hawaii 5-0" and "Lost," said he's tested positive for COVID-19.
"Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful," he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.
Kim also shared a 10-minute video about his experience and said his test results came back Wednesday.
"Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy," Kim wrote.
