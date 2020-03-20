Coronavirus deaths top 10,000 globally
Coronavirus deaths in Spain soar over 1,000
Deaths from Covid-19 in Spain hit 1,002 on Friday, an increase of 235 in the past day, according to a Spanish health ministry official.
There have now been 19,980 total cases recorded, said Fernando Simón, director of the Spanish Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, at a daily briefing.
The 16.5% increase in cases recorded (up 2,833) was slower than in previous days, but Simón warned that many factors affect the number of cases confirmed.
Some 1,141 of the recorded cases have been put into intensive care, Simón said. Some of the first people taken into intensive care are now being released, he added, though those numbers remain low.
Some 10,542 of the total recorded cases have been hospitalized, which is 52% of the total, Simón said.
On Thursday there had been 17,147 cases with 767 deaths.
A coronavirus recurrence is “conceivable” next season but its impact would be more modest, says Anthony Fauci
Novel coronavirus may not recede completely at the end of this season but its impact will likely be more modest in a future wave, the top US infectious disease doctor said Thursday.
“Once we get by it, it is conceivable and maybe likely that when we get to the next season, we may see another blip of this, but it would really be different,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a live-streamed conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The new coronavirus “spreads too efficiently” to disappear like SARS did, said Fauci.
That means that even after this coronavirus outbreak is suppressed, a recurrence is “likely -- not inevitable, but likely," he added.
The comments came after Zuckerberg asked about the likelihood of another coronavirus wave, either in the fall or later.
Fauci said that while it may happen, multiple factors would blunt the impact of future outbreaks.
First, “a certain percentage of the population will already have been immune, a bit of what we call herd immunity.”
This means more people -- after recovering from coronavirus -- would be protected against future infections.
And if a second wave comes, “we likely, by that time, will have tested a number of drugs,” Fauci added. “Hopefully some of them will be effective in treatment.”
Finally, “we hopefully, within a year to a year and a half, would have a vaccine,” Fauci said.
“So although we’re preparing, and maybe expecting for it to come back, it’s not going to come back in the same circumstances as it first came.”
Taiwan reports largest single day increase in coronavirus cases
Taiwan confirmed 27 new cases of coronavirus Friday in its largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.
Twenty-four of the new cases were imported from countries including the UK, the US, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and the Philippines, according to Taiwan's Center for Disease Control.
The spike in cases comes one day after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the "next 14 days will be a critical second stage in the epidemic response effort."
The new cases bring Taiwan's total number of cases to 135, including one death.
South African Airways suspends all international operations until May 31
South African Airways (SAA) announced the immediate suspension of all international operations Friday until May 31, in response to the South African government’s coronavirus-related travel ban.
The airline also cited a “substantial decline in demand for air travel.”
Five of SAA’s international routes (Washington DC, New York JFK, London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Munich) are in countries listed as high risk in the South African government's travel ban.
The airline’s two other international legs, Perth and Sao Paulo, will also be suspended. SAA will continue to operate its domestic and regional routes.
Iran registers 149 more deaths related to coronavirus
Iran confirmed 149 more deaths from the novel coronavirus Friday, raising the country's overall death toll to 1,433, according to an announcement from Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.
There has been an increase of 1,237 cases of coronavirus in the country in the last 24 hours, Raisi said on state television, bringing the total number of cases to 19,644.
A total of 6,745 patients have so far recovered, added the minister.
On Thursday, Iran had announced the same number of fatalities (149) since Wednesday, the country's highest spike in death toll over a 24-hour period since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Earlier on Friday Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei praised the country’s medical community and volunteers for their work in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
“The sacrifices made were so dazzling that even foreigners felt obliged to admire them,” Khamenei said in his address to the nation to mark Persian New Year.
“There were also support groups, some of which offered their factories and even their houses with the aim of manufacturing the products needed for patients ... products such as gloves, masks,” he added.
“The Iranian nation showed its virtues through these groups,” Khamenei said.
In his address, the leader did not mention the nationwide anti-government demonstrations in Iran last year.
States report over 4,500 new coronavirus cases during 24-hour period
US states reported 4,581 new cases of novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, according to a tally by CNN.
CNN had tallied at least 8,898 cases with 149 deaths at 6 a.m. ET Thursday, rising to 13,479 total cases, with 196 deaths, one day later.
This is an increase of 4,581 cases and 47 deaths.
A week ago, on March 13, CNN was reporting 1,666 cases and 41 deaths.
These tallies include all cases detected and tested in the United States through the public health system across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories.
Members of the White House Task Force and public health officials have been warning the number of cases in the United States would be increasing as more testing is completed.
Italy's Conte promises task force of 300 doctors for worst-hit areas
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised that 300 doctors will form a task force made up of people from all over Italy to support the areas of the country most critically affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The doctors participating will be volunteers, his office said in a statement Thursday.
"We are supporting the community that are on the front line to deal with this emergency, we continue to fight this battle with them," reads the statement.
Coronavirus cases in Germany increase by nearly 3,000 in 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 2,958 in the last 24 hours to a total of 13,957, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's federal public health agency, said Friday.
There have been 31 total deaths as a result of coronavirus, with 11 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said RKI chief Lothar Wieler at a press conference in Berlin.
''We will see more fatalities over the next few weeks -- including here in Germany," Wieler said.
The head of the RKI also warned about hospital capacity in the country.
"More people will get infected; more people will be admitted to the emergency room and more people will require respiratory aid and therefore we have to fear that there will not be enough ventilator places," Wieler said.
Germany is only at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Wieler warned. He urged people to keep their distance to fight the pandemic, but said it is up to local authorities to decide on specific measures designed to achieve that.
He went on to issue a stark warning.
"If there are still people in our country who don't believe this, who don't believe me, who think that this is panic making, then I can only call upon them to finally open their eyes to this reality," he said.
"If everyone sticks to what is set, we can slow down this epidemic by the maximum possible."
Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace canceled until further notice
The Changing the Guard ceremony at London's Buckingham Palace has been canceled until further notice in light of the coronavirus outbreak, Royal Communications said in a statement Friday.
"In line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings, it has been agreed that the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle will be postponed until further notice," reads the statement.
"Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate."