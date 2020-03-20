Nearly 1 in 5 Americans must now sequester

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is in dire need of ventilators to battle coronavirus, calling ventilators "the key piece of equipment."

"If you are a regulated health facility, we are asking you by order of the Department of Health to make that ventilator available. We will purchase it from you. You could lend it to us. But we need ventilators," Cuomo said.

He said that anyone in possession of ventilators that can be sold or loaned to New York should contact the state Department of Health.

"We need those ventilators. The ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II."