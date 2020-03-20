British pubs and restaurants asked to close due to coronavirus

Pool

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close on Friday "as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow,” in order to stem the tide of the coronavirus.

The closure also applies to “nightclubs, gyms, cinemas and leisure centers,” he added during his daily press conference.

Johnson said the measures will be reviewed each month to see if can be relaxed. “Some people may be tempted to go out and I say please don’t.” He said he was confident the "tide can be turned" but people need to stay away from one another.

It was not immediately clear if the Prime Minister’s instruction was backed by legal force.