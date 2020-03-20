US has fewer hospital beds than Italy per capita

Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

An Air Force service member and Air Force contractor who had been in the Pentagon within the last three weeks have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first cases involving Pentagon personnel.

“An active duty member who works for Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va. tested positive for Covid-19. Although his duty station was in Falls Church, the individual was last in the Pentagon on March 16 for less than an hour and has since received medical treatment and self-quarantined at home,” the US Air Force said in a statement Friday.

"Military public health and local civilian public health officials have notified those in which the individual came in contact. All have been asked to adhere to Center for Disease Control guidance,” the statement added.

Additionally an Air Force contractor has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been in quarantine for nearly two weeks.

“A defense contractor who works for the Air Force in the Pentagon has tested positive for Covid-19. The last time the infected member was in the Pentagon was March 2. The individual has received medical treatment and has been self-quarantined at home since March 7,” the statement said.

The individual also attended a symposium at a Joint Base Andrews in early March but the statement said, “The Virginia Department of Health has provided a 'low risk rating' based on the individual being asymptomatic at the symposium.”