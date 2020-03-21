Coronavirus deaths top 11,000 globally
Former CDC director: There's a long war ahead and our Covid-19 response must adapt
Different times call for different measures. When Covid-19 hit China, I was concerned, as were many public health professionals, about what could happen and urged rapid action to understand more and prepare. But few of us anticipated the catastrophic impact the new virus has had in Wuhan, in Italy and may soon have in many other places.
For most people, there is simply no frame of reference for this pandemic. Never in our lifetime has there been an infectious disease threat as devastating to society. Never in our lifetime have we seen a rich country like Italy face the need to ration respirators. And never have we seen the fear that millions of health care workers around the world feel about being infected by the virus -- justified fear we must address.
Germany coronavirus cases increase by nearly 20% in 24 hours
Germany has reported a further 2,705 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 16,662, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s center for disease and control.
There have also been 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 47, according to Saturday's update.
Officials are debating how best to respond to the continued spread of the virus.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman announced Friday that the government would re-evaluate its coronavirus containment measures, but dodged the question of if -- and when -- curfews should be imposed.
It comes as the state of Bavaria declared Friday it is imposing -- from midnight local time -- state-wide exit restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder announced the measures will be in place for two weeks.
Several German state premiers and local communities have raised concerns about the rate of the virus’s spread across Germany -- and have called for a nationwide lockdown.
However, Germany is a federal state and decisions cannot be implemented nationwide by the Chancellor -- only in collaboration with state premiers.
Volkswagen closes Mexico factories amid coronavirus outbreak
German automaker Volkswagen has temporarily shut down two of its plants in Guanajuato and Puebla in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Production at both plants will be suspended from March 30 through April 12, the company said in a statement Friday.
The measure is being taken to preserve the health of staff and the community as the virus continues to spread, Volkswagen said. The company also cited a decrease in market demand and the risk of supply shortage for the temporary closure.
Vietnam to impose mandatory quarantine on all incoming travelers
Vietnam has announced a "mandatory centralized quarantine" for 14 days for most people entering the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, state-run newspaper Chinhphu reported.
The measure starts Saturday and applies to both Vietnamese nationals and foreigners, except for those traveling for diplomatic and “official” purposes, who are required to self-quarantine at places of residence under the supervision of local authorities.
An army spokesperson said Wednesday there are 140 quarantine areas that can accommodate as many as 44,718 people, according to Chinhphu.
Vietnam has 91 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with no deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Colombia to hold 19-day "mandatory preventive isolation"
Most Colombian citizens will have to self-isolate from next week, President Ivan Duque announced in a televised address late Friday.
People will be required to isolate from 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, for 19 days until midnight Monday on April 13. Duque called the measure "mandatory preventive isolation."
Many Colombians will only be allowed to go outside to access health services, purchase food and medicine, and to use the bank and post office.
Colombians had previously been asked to self-isolate, but the measure wasn't mandatory.
As of Friday evening, Colombia had reported 158 coronavirus cases and no deaths, according to the latest numbers by its Ministry of Health.
"We have made drastic but urgent decisions to protect the health of Colombians," Duque said. "In the next few weeks we have the opportunity collectively to slow down the coronavirus."
The President tests negative: Duque also said that he underwent a coronavirus test, which came back negative. Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez said Saturday on her official Twitter account that Colombia has received 50,000 test kits from South Korea that can deliver results in about four hours.
30 days that brought the world to the brink of a depression
Monday, February 17. The novel coronavirus outbreak is raging in China, but fewer than 1,000 people have been infected outside the country. With the virus out of sight and mostly out of mind, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stands just shy of 30,000 points, driven by the longest US economic expansion in history.
What investors couldn't know is that over the next 30 days, the coronavirus would burst out of quarantine in China, with major outbreaks in South Korea and Italy, then Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. It brought business to a sudden stop, sent stock markets into a meltdown and forced central banks to take emergency action on a scale even greater than during the 2008 global financial crisis.
A global recession, once unthinkable in 2020, is now a foregone conclusion -- and some experts warn the pandemic could drag the world's economy into a depression.
Positive signs from China: The country's National Health Commission said that Friday marked the third day in a row in which no new local infections were reported. Forty-one were imported from overseas.
Singapore and the UAE announce first deaths: Both countries reported two coronavirus-related fatalities Saturday.
A grim situation in New York: The number of cases in New York state has skyrocketed in recent days to more than 8,300 -- at least 6,000 more than any other state -- though the difference is likely due in part to the fact that health authorities there have been testing more people. On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential New York workers to stay at home, and said the state may need more medical supplies to deal with the influx of new cases.
A vice presidential staffer tested positive: A staff member in US Vice President Mike Pence's office has contracted the novel coronavirus, Pence's spokesperson said Friday evening. Pence is leading President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force.
Calling in the military: Italy called in its armed forces to help enforce quarantine measures in the country. Italy is dealing with the deadliest outbreak of the virus in the world -- more than 4,000 people have been killed, including 627 in a 24-hour period. More than 47,000 people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.
Thailand announces biggest single-day jump in new cases
Thailand reported 89 new coronavirus patients on Friday -- the country's biggest single-day jump in new cases since the pandemic began.
The Public Health Ministry said many of the new cases are linked to boxing stadiums, which are the biggest sources of infections in Thailand so far.
Thailand now has a total of 411 cases.