Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Sunday that he was declaring a public health emergency to allow the city to deploy all resources necessary to fight coronavirus.

Walsh said the city will require all bars and restaurants to reduce their capacity by 50% by removing and spreading out tables. These establishments cannot allow lines to form outside and must close by 11 p.m.

Any violations will result in an automatic shutdown for 30 days. The restriction on hours does not apply to delivery or takeout services, Walsh said, adding the city is encouraging the use of delivery services to support small businesses.

All Boston Public Schools will close starting Tuesday, Walsh said. Families will be able to pick up packaged meal options for their children every day and more food access is being worked on through city agencies and their non-profit partners, Walsh said. The city is talking with childcare providers and is working on plans for childcare going forward.

Students will be provided printed learning materials to use at home. Such materials will also be made available online and the city is working with internet providers to offer free and low-cost internet access to families in need, Walsh said.