Coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe
Federal Reserve will cut target interest rate to zero
In a bold, emergency action to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it would cut its target interest rate to zero.
The last time the Fed cut rates to zero was during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago.
Los Angeles mayor: 'Gathering in big groups puts lives at risk'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter he needs everyone "to stay home as much as possible, avoid being in crowds, practice social distancing."
Let me be very clear: gathering in big groups puts lives at risk," Garcetti tweeted.
The mayor said everyone is a first responder "in this crisis."
"I know this doesn’t feel normal and it’s hard to change our habits," he tweeted. "This is a difficult time and it’s putting a strain on our families, our communities, our businesses. There are other ways you can support local shops: buy a gift card over the phone, get takeout, order online. We can support local business and practice social distancing."
Ireland calls on pubs to close and asks people not to participate in any parties
The Republic of Ireland’s government is calling for all pubs — including hotel bars — to close to halt the spread of coronavirus, the country’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Twitter.
The Irish government also urged that people not organize or participate in any parties in private houses or other venues that would put other people's health at risk.
The closure will take effect Sunday through at least March 29.
Boston mayor declares public health emergency, mandates that bars and restaurants reduce capacity by 50%
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Sunday that he was declaring a public health emergency to allow the city to deploy all resources necessary to fight coronavirus.
Walsh said the city will require all bars and restaurants to reduce their capacity by 50% by removing and spreading out tables. These establishments cannot allow lines to form outside and must close by 11 p.m.
Any violations will result in an automatic shutdown for 30 days. The restriction on hours does not apply to delivery or takeout services, Walsh said, adding the city is encouraging the use of delivery services to support small businesses.
All Boston Public Schools will close starting Tuesday, Walsh said. Families will be able to pick up packaged meal options for their children every day and more food access is being worked on through city agencies and their non-profit partners, Walsh said. The city is talking with childcare providers and is working on plans for childcare going forward.
Students will be provided printed learning materials to use at home. Such materials will also be made available online and the city is working with internet providers to offer free and low-cost internet access to families in need, Walsh said.
Illinois governor orders bars and restaurants to close
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is ordering all bars and restaurants to close to the public beginning Monday night until March 30, he said at a press briefing Sunday.
State officials are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to coordinate so restaurants can keep kitchens open for food delivery. Pritzker is allowing for drive-through and curbside pickup at restaurants as well.
Iraqi government restricts movement in Baghdad for nearly a week
Baghdad will be under a curfew starting Tuesday from 11 p.m. local time through March 23, 11 p.m. local time, according to the prime minister's office.
Under the curfew, people are not allowed to leave their houses for nearly a week. Security personnel, health workers, authorized media and diplomats are not included in the restriction, according to the statement from the prime minister's office. The government says it will allow for commercial movement of goods and food.
Separately, flights are suspended from Tuesday until March 24, according to the statement. On Saturday, Iraq’s Border Ports Commission extending the suspension of commercial trade through its land borders with Iran and Kuwait effective Sunday "until further notice."
Germany now has more than 4,800 coronavirus cases
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 4,838 as of Sunday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s agency for disease control.
Included in that number are 12 deaths due to coronavirus, the disease control agency said.
All Ohio restaurants and bars ordered to close at 9 p.m. with only carryout and delivery available
Starting Sunday, all bars and restaurants in Ohio will close daily at 9 p.m. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton will be signing an order Sunday to put the rule into effect. How long the order will be in effect is unclear at this time.
Carryout food is still allowed and encouraged, and restaurants can stay open to prepare carryout food, Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine said at a Sunday press conference that "this social distancing is absolutely, vitally important" due to the contagiousness of the coronavirus.
All Vermont schools will close no later than Wednesday, governor says
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced Sunday that all pre-K-12 schools in the state will close no later than Wednesday and remain closed until April 6, according to a news release from Scott's office.
Students are not required to go to school Monday or Tuesday, if their parents or guardians would prefer to keep them home, Scott said.
“We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted," Scott said. "The work of educators will be essential in this effort.”
Scott's announcement said local districts will be tasked with three key components to support the state response:
- Food and special needs services for children
- Collaborating with the state to provide childcare options for health care workers and others essential to the response
- Systems for ensuring maintenance of education during the initial dismissal and a continuing education plan if schools are dismissed for an extended period.
Under the Scott's order, schools will remain operational for administrators, teachers and staff to sustain essential services and create a continuity of education plan by remote learning, the release said.