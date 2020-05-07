May 7 coronavirus news
Japan approves experimental drug for treating coronavirus patients
Japan has approved the use of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir, for the treatment of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms.
Researchers in the US released some good news last week about a possible treatment for coronavirus — evidence that the experimental drug may help patients recover more quickly from the infection.
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized remdesivir for emergency use in patients with severe Covid-19.
The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare granted special approval of the drug, developed by the US's Gilead Pharmaceutical, just three days after it applied for approval.
France will start lifting lockdown measures on Monday
France will start lifting its stay at home restrictions starting on Monday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced today.
He said it would be a “very gradual process” in order to “slowly but surely” lift lockdown measures. The Prime Minister warned that France was "divided in two," as progress in some parts is slower than expected.
The restrictions could be reinstated if people do not respect social distancing rules.
Here's how to go on safari from your home
In South Africa, the elephants are free to roam, but the country's conservation tourism industry remains under lockdown.
While the wildlife has a break from tourists, we can roam along with the elephants in the wild with virtual safaris being streamed across the world.
The company WildEarth is streaming free virtual safaris twice a day. Visitors would normally play thousands of dollars for the experience in person. CNN's David McKenzie got exclusive access to join the WildEarth team as they record virtual safaris in the southern African bush.
Italy will resume weddings and masses after 2-month ban
Masses and religious ceremonies such as weddings will resume in Italy on May 18 under strict safety measures, the government announced today. Those services had been banned for almost two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A protocol signed today by the Italian government and the conference of Italian bishops will allow public religious celebrations “in conditions of maximum safety for the faithful”.
The safety measures provided for in the protocol "indicate the most suitable ways to ensure that the resumption of religious celebrations takes place in the safest way for public health and for the protection of the faithful," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
Parish priests will identify "the maximum capacity of the church" which can guarantee social distancing during masses, the government press office told CNN,
The priest and worshipers will have to wear masks. The priest will give communion wearing gloves and must be careful "avoiding any contact with the faithful’s hands," the protocol reads.
Churchgoers will also have to maintain a one-meter distance from others, inside and outside the church. Worshippers with a temperature above 37.5 degrees — of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit — will not be admitted.
Sanitizing gels will need to be placed at the churches entrance. At the end of every mass, the church and the objects used during the service, as the holy vases, will need to be sanitized.
Similar agreements will be signed shortly with other religious groups, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said.
Masses have been banned in Italy since March 9.
All of China is now at "low-risk" for coronavirus outbreak, government says
More than five months after the coronavirus pandemic broke out in China, all mainland counties are now at a “low-risk” of the outbreak, the government said today.
National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said China is still faced with a high level of uncertainty.
We should continue to push ahead with treatment and rehabilitation management and recognize our routine efforts to prevent a resurgence,” he added.
China hasn't reported any new coronavirus deaths in 22 days and no new domestic transmission cases have been reported in four days.
China has reported at least 82,885 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 4,633 deaths.
UK will likely drop stay-at-home message this weekend, official says
The UK's lockdown measures are still being debated and nothing is finalized, but the country's stay-at-home message is likely to be eased this weekend, an official familiar with the deliberations told CNN.
The official said changes would likely include allowing Britons to expand their social groups. It was still being discussed how that expansion would be defined.
The UK has the second-highest death toll from the virus in the world following the US.
The official was confident that Sunday would see the UK government dropping “stay at home” as a core part of its message.
They said shops including hardware stores or garden centers — mostly outdoor stores — would probably be allowed to reopen. Pubs, cafes, restaurants and department stores were not expected to reopen for the foreseeable future.
Separately, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said the UK will “advance with maximum caution” when it does begin easing coronavirus restrictions.
"We will be guided at every step by the science and the data and we will closely track the impact of any easing of the social distancing measures and will not hesitate to tighten the rules if required.”
The spokesman added the British Prime Minister wanted to maintain a “four nation approach,” regarding the lifting of restrictions.
Earlier, Scotland's leader Nicola Sturgeon said it is her “preference” for all four UK governments to make changes at the same point but if Johnson decides to move at a faster pace she will respect his decision.
Johnson's spokesperson said a four-nation approach for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales provides "the best way forward."
“The four nations entered the restrictions at the same time and should, where it makes sense, exit the restrictions at the same time. We agree that the only circumstances where there should be divergence is when there is evidence that supports it.”
The UK economy is heading for its worst crash in more than 300 years because of the pandemic according to a new forecast from the Bank of England.
The spokesperson acknowledged the toll the current measures were having on the British economy, but reiterated the warning that a second spike would be even more devastating.
More than 3,000 people have died in Sweden, which never locked down
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Sweden is at least 3,040, the country’s Public Health Agency said on Thursday.
In total, the country has recorded 24,623 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began.
Sweden has taken a relatively relaxed approach to social distancing rules compared with other European countries.
Why Sweden never locked down: Sweden has been an outlier during the coronavirus outbreak. The country has not joined many of its European neighbors in imposing strict limits on citizens' lives, and images of people heading to work on busy streets, or chatting at cafes and bars have raised eyebrows.
While the country's chief epidemiologist explains why Sweden never locked down and the the country says it's coronavirus approach has worked, the numbers suggest a different story.
Germany's football league will resume games next week
Germany's Bundesliga is set to become the first major football league to resume play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Matches will restart from on May 16, the CEO of the German Football League (DFL) Christian Seifert announced today. He said Borussia Dortmund versus Schalke 04 are among the first to kick off.
Chancellor Angela Merkel set out plans yesterday for the gradual reopening of the country after weeks-long restrictions, including resuming play for the country's top football league. She did not specify if this would be with spectators or behind closed doors.
It would be the first major European league to resume playing. Last week, France canceled its season and declared Paris Saint-Germain the winner of Ligue 1.
Merkel said authorities would watch local regions to ensure any outbreak was stopped.
Germany is widely considered to have responded effectively to the pandemic, thanks in part to its large-scale coronavirus testing capacity.
Pakistan will begin to lift lockdown measures starting on Saturday
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his government will be begin to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown starting on Saturday.
“We have decided to lift the lockdown from Saturday in phases,” Khan said, addressing the nation. “We are doing this because the people of our country are suffering economically.”
Khan also called on the nation to be responsible after the lockdown is lifted and to continue practicing social distancing.
Khan said that while Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue to rise, he “can’t say when Pakistan will reach its peak in numbers” and the people of his country cannot continue to suffer economically because of this. Khan stressed that Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll hasn't been as high as predicted and that the healthcare system has not been “overwhelmed “ as previously feared.
“We haven’t reached the kind of peak that Europe has seen, much wealthier nations than us have fared worse than us,” Khan said.
The first phase of reopening will include outpatient departments in hospitals; factories manufacturing pipes, ceramic ware, electric cables, steel and aluminum; as well as shops selling those items. All shops in rural areas will also be reopened.
All reopened retailers will welcome customers from sunrise to 5 p.m. local time five days a week.
All educational institutions will continue to remain closed until at least July 15, and all major exams that are due to be held in the summer will be canceled. Travel by air and railway in the country remains suspended.