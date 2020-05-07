May 7 coronavirus news

Former US Vice President Al Gore said that President Donald Trump and his administration have failed to properly handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He has failed as president. Particularly on this challenge. The warnings were ignored," Gore said during CNN's global town hall.

Gore said when he was vice president, he began every day with a report from the intelligence community and:

"There were very few occasions where there was a stark warning about grave danger to the country, and whenever there was such an occasion, we stopped and said hold the show. Get the FBI, get the CIA, get whoever was involved over, we need to learn about this," Gore explained.

Gore said he believes Trump both missed the warnings and "failed to mobilize the resources of the federal government to straighten out this testing catastrophe, to get swabs, and the so-called re-agents they need to do the tests, and the gowns, and masks, and all of the other stuff."

Reopening too soon: Gore also said he's concerned the country is not ready to reopen.

"I think we are seeing the start of a botched reopening," he said.

Trump, Gore said, "may be recklessly rolling the dice hoping that he can goose the economy just enough in the third quarter of this year to enhance his reelection prospects, hoping that he can divert the blame for the extra tens of thousands of Americans who the doctors tell us will die as a result of this, and blame it on the Chinese or former President Obama or whoever, instead of doing what a president needs to do."

