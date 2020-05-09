Latest coronavirus pandemic news from around the world
Spanish prime minister fails to prove existence of international coronavirus testing rankings he cited
In a nationally-televised press conference on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was asked by CNN about the existence of a Johns Hopkins University ranking on Covid-19 testing that he had boasted about.
In a previous press conference on April 28, Sánchez said the university's rankings showed Spain was fifth in the world in testing rates. But, those international rankings appear not to exist.
CNN informed Sánchez during Saturday’s press conference that Johns Hopkins was unable to locate such rankings and that the Health Ministry hadn't responded.
Asked if his office could point to the rankings he had referred to, Sanchez said only that “The numbers are there.” He then went on to read out the government’s latest testing data.
When CNN first asked Sánchez about testing rates on April 28, the prime minister also cited contested Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data showing Spain was 8th in the world for testing rates.
But even before Sánchez answered the question, the OECD had issued a statement correcting its data, after acknowledging it had mistakenly included Spain’s antibody testing rates in the overall numbers, which skewed its position.
The updated OECD chart at the time showed Spain had the 17th-highest testing rate, not the 8th, for Covid-19.
Some more context: In April, CNN followed up with Johns Hopkins University to verify the rankings, but a spokesperson said, “We weren’t able to immediately locate such a report.”
When CNN asked if Johns Hopkins was tracking testing data outside the US, the spokesperson said, “We have elaborate US testing tracking efforts, including state comparisons, right now.”
On its coronavirus website, Johns Hopkins maps Covid-19 infections and deaths around the world and appears to only be tracking testing rates in the US. In April, CNN also asked the Spanish Health Ministry to send a link or proof that the rankings existed. They did not reply.
The Spanish prime minister and his government have been accused by opposition parties and criticized by some of the country’s leading media of manipulating Spain’s test ranking figures.
On Saturday, Sanchez said that as of May 7, Spain had completed 1,625,211 PCR tests, and 842,550 antibody tests.
“We are one of the countries doing the most testing,” he said.
New Jersey reports more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases
The state of New Jersey is reporting at least 1,759 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state total to approximately 137,085, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
There were 166 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide death toll to at least 9,116.
Where the state is seeing the most progress is the “declining positivity rate, that is the number of test that are coming back positive,” Murphy said.
Hospitalizations across the systems regionally are trending down and ventilator use also continues on a downward trend, Murphy said.
The governor also announced the American Red Cross will open two convalescent plasma collection sites in North Jersey on Monday.
Approximately 100 Covid-19 patents at University Hospital, where one of the sites will be, have already been treated with convalescent plasma, Murphy said.
Long-term care facilities: Positive cases and deaths continue to grow in long-term care facilities, he added.
Murphy said the New Jersey National Guard is deploying members this weekend to several facilities to assist in mitigation efforts.
UK announces $2.4 billion package to encourage cycling and walking to offset coronavirus impact
A $2.48 billion (£2 billion) package to encourage cycling and walking in the United Kingdom has been announced by the British government as part of efforts to promote alternative forms of travel to accommodate social distancing restrictions on public transport networks.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Saturday that cycling and walking would be “at the heart” of the UK’s transport policy in a bid to avoid overcrowding on public transport services.
“Even with public transport reverting to a full service, once you take into account the 2 metre social distancing rule, there would only be effective capacity for one in ten passengers in many parts of our network – just a tenth of the old capacity,” Shapps said. “Getting Britain moving again, while not overcrowding our transport network, is going to require many of us to think very carefully about how and when we travel."
According to the transport secretary, the government's new national cycling plan — which is to be introduced in early June — will aim to double cycling and increase walking by 2025.
"Swift emergency plans" are also to be put in place, including pop-up bike lanes, wider pavements for pedestrians and cycle and bus-only streets, Shapps added.
Spanish prime minister says more than 50% of the country will start to reopen
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is confident his country is going in the right direction fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, according to remarks he made at a news conference on Saturday.
On Monday, more than 50% of the country will advance to Phase 1 in the "de-escalation process."
Sánchez said that despite the good news, the country will be still living with the virus and it is crucial for each citizen to follow all guidance given by his government.
“On Monday, let’s go out and rebuild our lives, but we need to act with caution," he said.
Covid-19 patients taking heartburn drug were less likely to die, new study shows
Patients who happened to be taking a common heartburn medicine while hospitalized for Covid-19 were more than twice as likely to survive the infection, according to a paper posted Friday on a pre-publication website.
It’s unclear whether the patients fared better because of the famotidine or if it’s a coincidence.
Of 1,620 hospitalized patients studied, 84 of them, or about 5%, were taking famotidine, an active ingredient in Pepcid, a popular over-the-counter heartburn treatment.
“Compared to the rest of the patients, those who received famotidine had a greater than 2-fold decreased risk of either dying or being intubated,” according to a statement by authors of the study at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Intubated refers to patients being put on a ventilator, a machine in the intensive care unit that breathes for patients who are unable to breathe on their own.
“It is not clear why those patients who received famotidine had improved outcomes,” the authors wrote in their statement.
It could be a coincidence: The study doesn’t prove that famotidine caused the lower death rate – it’s possible that it’s just a coincidence.
“This is merely an association, and these findings should not be interpreted to mean that famotidine improves outcomes in patients hospitalized with Covid-19,” according to the authors.
A clinical trial is currently underway to see if famotidine saves lives of coronavirus patients. In that study, some patients will receive famotidine intravenously at doses nine times higher than what someone would normally take for heartburn. Other patients will be given a placebo, or a drug that does nothing, and the researchers will then compare the death rates and other outcomes for the two groups.
“Hopefully the results from this trial will determine whether famotidine is efficacious for the treatment of Covid-19,” according to the authors of the preprint paper.
Some New York City healthcare workers to receive free vacations
Healthcare workers at New York City's Elmhurst Hospital will receive free vacations courtesy of American Airlines and Hyatt Hotels, according to a statement from American Airlines.
More than 4,000 doctors, nurses and assistants are eligible for three-night vacations to locations around the US and the Caribbean, according to the airline.
The donated flights "mark the largest total flight count ever provided to an organization by American," the company said.
"We’ve heard from so many of our colleagues and members who simply want to do some good and find a way to share their gratitude for some of the heroes of this pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas of New York. We are humbled by the health care workers’ dedication to saving lives," Mark Hoplamazian, the president and CEO of Hyatt, said in the statement.
UK observes "steady and consistent fall" in coronavirus deaths, official says
The number of deaths amongst coronavirus patients in the United Kingdom has increased by 346, bringing the total death toll to at least 31,587, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Saturday.
According to the UK Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam, nationwide data shows a “steady and consistent fall” in the number of deaths recorded across the UK.
Addressing members of the press during the government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Shapps said at least 215,260 people have tested positive for the deadly virus – an increase of about 3,896 cases since Friday.
At least 11,809 patients are currently in hospital with coronavirus, the transport secretary added.
Van Tam said that while the UK is “encountering several thousand new cases per day,” there is now a “solid decline” in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.
“Across the four nations, we have plenty of capacity for managing patients who require critical care; the proportion of those beds occupied by coronavirus patients continues to decline,” Van Tam added.
Mexico tops 30,000 coronavirus cases
Mexico’s health authorities announced more than 1,900 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total number to 31,522 as of late Friday.
Additionally, 199 new virus related deaths were reported, bringing the current death toll to 3,160 Friday evening.
Read up on the latest coronavirus developments
There has been at least 3,965,863 cases of coronavirus around the world, and approximately 275,527 deaths globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
If you're just tuning in, here are some of the top stories so far today.
- Three children dead in New York: New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state is working with the CDC to try to figure out why these kids tested positive for Covid-19, but had different symptoms.
- Remdesivir: The Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday it had shipped 260 cases of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to states hardest hit by Covid-19, including Illinois, New Jersey and Michigan.
- Antigen testing: The US Food and Drug Administration has granted the first emergency use authorization for an antigen test for the coronavirus. This is important because antigen tests look for pieces of a virus. That differs from most coronavirus tests, which look for the virus' genetic material and require a number of chemicals to operate, many of which are in short supply.
- New sensors: The US Army is asking technology companies to develop wearable sensors to detect early symptoms of coronavirus. Where ever the sensor is worn on the body, it will provide indicators of a fever, respiratory difficulties, "molecular biomarkers" of exposure to the virus and even the presence of antibodies against it.
- Head of the FDA is self-quarantining: Dr. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, will self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, an FDA spokesperson told CNN.
- Reopening: There are 47 states that will be partially opened by tomorrow. Today, more restrictions are easing, though, in five states including Rhode Island where retail shops are reopening.
- Democratic National Convention: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the convention could still be held in-person if attendees sat 6 feet apart. "So maybe you, instead of having 80,000 people there you would have 16,000 people there and just do it all in one day," she said.