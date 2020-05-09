Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Canada records second-highest unemployment rate in its history
At least 2 million Canadians lost their jobs in April, adding to the 1 million who were already unemployed through March.
Canada’s unemployment rate stands at 13%, the second-highest ever recorded.
Statistics Canada said the unemployment rate would be even higher -- nearly 18% -- if those who were not actively looking for work were included. Nearly one in three Canadian workers either didn’t work in April or had reduced hours.
“Right now, Canadians are hurting because of this pandemic. Everyone has their own story, but it all boils down to a very difficult time for a lot of people,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa on Friday.
Trudeau announced that the emergency wage subsidy program is being extended beyond June, in an effort to encourage more employers to keep staff on payroll or to help more businesses re-hire employees already laid off.
Nearly 100,000 businesses have already been approved for the up to 75% wage subsidy program.
It's 8.40 p.m. in New York and 8.40 a.m. in Hong Kong. Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic
The coronavirus has infected more than 3.9 million people and killed at least 274,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. If you're just joining us, here's the latest:
- Canada records second-highest unemployment rate in its history: At least 2 million Canadians lost their jobs in April, taking the country’s total unemployment rate to 13%.
- Lifestyle impact: The lives of people across the world could face “significant alteration” until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, said Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program.
- EU allowed China to censor an opinion piece: The European Union has acknowledged it allowed the Chinese government to censor an opinion piece published in the country, removing a reference to the origin of the coronavirus outbreak and its subsequent spread worldwide.
- Queen Elizabeth II's VE Day speech: The monarch has likened the British public's response to the coronavirus pandemic with the efforts of its soldiers during World War II, in a televised speech delivered exactly 75 years after her father marked the end of fighting in Europe.
- Restrictions in the UK: The UK should not expect a “dramatic overnight change” in coronavirus restrictions when Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Sunday, an official said.