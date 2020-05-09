Latest coronavirus pandemic news from around the world
Thousands gather for military parade in Belarusian capital, as leader brushes off coronavirus concerns
Thousands of people gathered in Minsk on Saturday to attend a Victory Day military parade, despite increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in Belarus.
Unlike other former Soviet states, Belarus did not cancel mass events to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe and has not imposed strict self-isolation rules.
Belarus has been criticized for inaction, continuing to hold football matches in the initial weeks of its outbreak, as other countries around the world stopped spectator sports and brought their economies to a halt.
For Victory Day celebrations. Minsk has set up seating up to 11,000 people, and 3,000 servicemen are also taking part in the parade, according to state-run Belarusian news agency Belta. Few people were seen wearing masks on the live-feed from the parade, aired by Belarusian TV stations.
President Alexander Lukashenko’s decision to hold the parade amid the pandemic was met with criticism both abroad and at home, with over 13,000 people signing a petition to cancel the parade and use the funds to buy ventilators for hospitals.
Lukashenko, who has publicly dismissed other countries’ coronavirus measures as “psychosis” and declared “it’s better to die standing than to live on your knees," addressed the criticism during the ceremony on Saturday.
“In this crazy, disoriented world there will be people who will criticize us for timing and the location of this sacred event,” Lukashenko said. "And to them I say, like human to human, do not jump into conclusions and, moreover, do not rush to judge us, the descendants of victory.”
"We just couldn't have done it differently, we had no other choice, and even if we had, we would have done the same thing,” Lukashenko added.
Images of the celebrations showed a large number of spectators seated close together with very few wearing face masks, as servicemen and woman marched together in groups.
As of Saturday, Belarus, a country of 9.5 million, has officially reported 21,101 cases of coronavirus and more than 120 deaths, Johns Hopkins University figures show.
You might need to book the beach this summer
You make reservations at restaurants, sure. But how about booking in advance just to get a spot on the sand at the beach?
Spain offers a glimpse of how some countries may reopen their beaches this summer.
Canet d'en Berenguer, a Mediterranean town located just north of Valencia, will only allow 5,000 daily sunbathers on its local beach, around half the usual number, in order to maintain social distancing.
These spaces will need to be reserved in advance via a mobile phone app.
This summer will be very different," Pere Joan Antoni Chordá, the town's mayor, tells CNN. "There'll be more space between your neighbor. Like a 'business-class' beach."
Canet will use a grid pattern to divide its broad, flat beach into square sections, each separated by two meters (six feet).
Triple drug therapy helps coronavirus patients recover more quickly, study finds
A combination of three antiviral drugs plus an immune system booster seemed to help patients recover more quickly from coronavirus infections, doctors in Hong Kong have reported.
They said the approach needs more testing but it could offer another treatment possibility for Covid-19 patients. Currently the only authorized treatment in the US is the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which also shortens the duration of illness but is limited in supply.
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, who is treating coronavirus patients at the University of California San Francisco, said the study offers new hope in the pandemic.
"This study is really refreshing because it tells us remdesivir isn't the only game in town and maybe there are other options around," he told CNN.
Dr. Kwok-Yung Yuen at Hong Kong University and colleagues tested the HIV drug combination of ritonavir and lopanivir along with the general antiviral drug ribavirin and a multiple sclerosis drug called beta interferon.
Yuen's team gave some patients only the HIV drug combination, often sold under the brand name Kaletra. Others were randomly assigned to get the lopinavir-ritonavir combination plus the antiviral drug ribavirin and injections of beta interferon.
The patients who got the cocktail tested negative for coronavirus after seven days on average. Those who just got the HIV drugs were positive on average for 12 days, the team reported in the Lancet medical journal.
The patients given the cocktail also felt better quicker -- within four days.
FDA authorizes first at-home Covid-19 saliva test
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency-use authorization for the first at-home Covid-19 test that uses saliva samples, the agency said in a news release.
With the test, people can collect their own saliva at home and send their saliva samples to a lab for results. Testing for Covid-19 so far has usually involved nose or throat swab samples.
Rutgers University's RUCDR Infinite Biologics lab received an amended emergency authorization late Thursday. In April, Rutgers University announced that the FDA authorized the saliva test that it developed with other groups for "emergency use" for diagnosing Covid-19.
"What's new and next is expanding access to testing for people," Andrew Brooks, chief operating officer and director of technology development at the RUCDR Infinite Biologics lab, told CNN.
"If people are committed to do self-collection and can facilitate that collection at home, certainly with a prescription under medical care, we can get to those that are quarantined, don't have the means for transportation or are too scared to go outside," Brooks said. "So they get the test in the mail or from a distribution center."
Read the full story here.
Indian state claims to have flattened the curve
The southern Indian state of Kerala announced Saturday that it had flattened its coronavirus curve.
The state crossed its 100th day since its first Covid-19 case was reported and currently has only 16 active cases, Kerala's State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tweeted.
Kerala was the first state in India to report a positive case earlier this year. Since then, state officials have worked on aggressive isolation and treatment protocols.
Kerala is preparing to receive thousands of stranded Indians, many from the UAE, as the country embarks on a major repatriation drive. More than 1,000 people have arrived in the state from Dubai, Riyadh and Bahrain in the last two days.
Kerala has reported a total of 503 cases, out of which 484 people have been treated and discharged. The state has a death toll of four, one of the lowest in the country.
It's 9 a.m. in London and 4 a.m. in eastern US. If you're just joining us, here's the latest
- South Korea, often credited for its swift and rigorous coronavirus response, has seen a new cluster of cases linked to nightclubs in the capital, Seoul. All bars and nightclubs have since been ordered shut.
- 413 staff at the United Nations have tested positive to the coronavirus, including 55 in New York.
- The coronavirus reaches the White House, as a valet for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary test positive.
- The US marks a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April, as the unemployment rate soars to 14.7%.
- But US stocks finish sharply higher, as do global markets, after Washington and Beijing play nice on trade.
- In an address to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II says the wartime generation would "admire" the UK's response to the coronavirus. This is despite a large number of deaths in elderly care homes.
- The UK death toll increases, now above 31,000, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Sunday about easing restrictions.
China's President Xi offers support to North Korea in efforts to curb the spread of the virus
China's President Xi Jinping sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering support to strengthen the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, China's state media agency Xinhua reported.
Xinhua published the details of the letter sent on Saturday, in which President Xi expressed his concern about the "prevention and control of the North Korean epidemic and health of the Korean people."
In the same letter, Xinhua reported that Xi offered China's support to strengthen the North Korean response.
"China is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with the DPRK and provide support within its ability according to the needs of the DPRK. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both China and the DPRK and the international community, the final victory in this fight against the epidemic will be achieved," President Xi wrote.
The background: North Korea is stepping up its response to the "widespread malignant virus infection," carrying out "anti-epidemic activities" to stop coronavirus spreading, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The country's Ministry of Public Health is attempting to develop a vaccine, and is stockpiling "materials necessary for emergency anti-epidemic work," KCNA reported.
A special committee is also "intensifying the control and guidance on quarantine, lockdown, inspection and sterilization to thoroughly check the inroads of Covid-19," according to the KCNA wire, which was published on Saturday.
North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has created a rift between the US and China that may take a generation to heal
The novel coronavirus has destroyed lives and livelihoods in both the United States and China. But instead of bonding the two nations together to fight the pandemic, it has sent their already strained relations on a rapid downward spiral -- and fanned the flames of a potentially dangerous strain of nationalism.
China has been criticized at home and abroad over its handling of the virus, especially during the initial outbreak. Pushing back such criticism with increasingly fierce rhetoric, Beijing says it is merely "responding" to false accusations, particularly from the US.
In March, as the pandemic raged across the globe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian publicly promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus might have been brought to China by the US military. A few days later, US President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," pinning the blame on China as the outbreak began to take hold in major American cities.
Trump dropped the term a week later -- but the finger pointing did not stop there.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has repeatedly lashed out at China over its handling of the outbreak, questioning its death toll and criticizing its early response to the virus. Last week, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed -- without providing evidence -- that the virus originated from a Chinese lab. Beijing pushed back in response, dubbing the claim a reelection tactic aimed at boosting Trump's standing among Republican voters -- while China's government-controlled media attacked Pompeo with unusually vicious language, calling him "evil," "insane" and an "enemy of mankind."
Yet the acrimony goes deeper than a mere war of words. The Trump administration is reportedly drawing up plans to punish China for the pandemic -- retaliation options include sanctions, canceling US debt obligations and drawing up new trade policies. Trump and several administration officials are also enlisting foreign allies to join the pressure campaign against China.
Read the full story here.
A nurse has been accused of stealing a credit card from her dying Covid-19 patient
Police say a nurse at a New York City hospital faces charges for stealing a credit card of a former Covid-19 patient while hospitalized, which the patient's daughter says was used for gasoline and groceries.
Danielle Conti, 43, has been charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after ringing up charges on two of Anthony Catapano's credit cards while hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital with coronavirus, according to the New York Police Department.
Catapano, 70, was hospitalized on April 4 after getting sick from coronavirus, his daughter, Tara Catapano, told CNN. He was lucid when the alleged theft occurred and later died on April 12 from complications of the virus.
"I was in shock and disbelief," Tara Catapano said. "Obviously, I knew it had to be a hospital employee because visitors weren't really allowed."
How it unfolded: Tara Catapano, who had been paying her father's bills since her mother passed away in 2014, said she normally doesn't track her father's spending closely.
However, after he died and she received a credit card statement for gasoline -- which she said her father always paid for in cash -- she then saw the charge date occurred on April 9, when her father was "in the hospital, literally fighting for his life."
Tara Catapano said police showed her surveillance footage from a ShopRite of what appeared to be Conti paying for groceries using her father's card.
"They take an oath to protect, not to harm," Tara Catapano said.
Other belongings unaccounted for include her father's eyeglasses, cell phone, cash in the wallet, phone chargers and pictures. It's not clear what happened to those belongings and it isn't certain they were intentionally stolen.
In a statement provided to CNN, Christian Preston, the director of public affairs for Staten Island University Hospital, said Conti -- who has worked at the hospital since 2007 -- "has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges." He also said the hospital is "working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation."
Efforts to reach Conti were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.
Read the whole story here.