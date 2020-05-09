Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
It's 9 a.m. in London and 4 a.m. in eastern US. If you're just joining us, here's the latest
- South Korea, often credited for its swift and rigorous coronavirus response, has seen a new cluster of cases linked to nightclubs in the capital, Seoul. All bars and nightclubs have since been ordered shut.
- 413 staff at the United Nations have tested positive to the coronavirus, including 55 in New York.
- The coronavirus reaches the White House, as a valet for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary test positive.
- The US marks a record 20.5 million jobs lost in April, as the unemployment rate soars to 14.7%.
- But US stocks finish sharply higher, as do global markets, after Washington and Beijing play nice on trade.
- In an address to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II says the wartime generation would "admire" the UK's response to the coronavirus. This is despite a large number of deaths in elderly care homes.
- The UK death toll increases, now above 31,000, ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Sunday about easing restrictions.
China's President Xi offers support to North Korea in efforts to curb the spread of the virus
China's President Xi Jinping sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering support to strengthen the country's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, China's state media agency Xinhua reported.
Xinhua published the details of the letter sent on Saturday, in which President Xi expressed his concern about the "prevention and control of the North Korean epidemic and health of the Korean people."
In the same letter, Xinhua reported that Xi offered China's support to strengthen the North Korean response.
"China is willing to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with the DPRK and provide support within its ability according to the needs of the DPRK. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both China and the DPRK and the international community, the final victory in this fight against the epidemic will be achieved," President Xi wrote.
The background: North Korea is stepping up its response to the "widespread malignant virus infection," carrying out "anti-epidemic activities" to stop coronavirus spreading, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The country's Ministry of Public Health is attempting to develop a vaccine, and is stockpiling "materials necessary for emergency anti-epidemic work," KCNA reported.
A special committee is also "intensifying the control and guidance on quarantine, lockdown, inspection and sterilization to thoroughly check the inroads of Covid-19," according to the KCNA wire, which was published on Saturday.
North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus has created a rift between the US and China that may take a generation to heal
The novel coronavirus has destroyed lives and livelihoods in both the United States and China. But instead of bonding the two nations together to fight the pandemic, it has sent their already strained relations on a rapid downward spiral -- and fanned the flames of a potentially dangerous strain of nationalism.
China has been criticized at home and abroad over its handling of the virus, especially during the initial outbreak. Pushing back such criticism with increasingly fierce rhetoric, Beijing says it is merely "responding" to false accusations, particularly from the US.
In March, as the pandemic raged across the globe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian publicly promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus might have been brought to China by the US military. A few days later, US President Donald Trump called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus," pinning the blame on China as the outbreak began to take hold in major American cities.
Trump dropped the term a week later -- but the finger pointing did not stop there.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has repeatedly lashed out at China over its handling of the outbreak, questioning its death toll and criticizing its early response to the virus. Last week, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed -- without providing evidence -- that the virus originated from a Chinese lab. Beijing pushed back in response, dubbing the claim a reelection tactic aimed at boosting Trump's standing among Republican voters -- while China's government-controlled media attacked Pompeo with unusually vicious language, calling him "evil," "insane" and an "enemy of mankind."
Yet the acrimony goes deeper than a mere war of words. The Trump administration is reportedly drawing up plans to punish China for the pandemic -- retaliation options include sanctions, canceling US debt obligations and drawing up new trade policies. Trump and several administration officials are also enlisting foreign allies to join the pressure campaign against China.
Read the full story here.
A nurse has been accused of stealing a credit card from her dying Covid-19 patient
Police say a nurse at a New York City hospital faces charges for stealing a credit card of a former Covid-19 patient while hospitalized, which the patient's daughter says was used for gasoline and groceries.
Danielle Conti, 43, has been charged with grand larceny, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after ringing up charges on two of Anthony Catapano's credit cards while hospitalized at Staten Island University Hospital with coronavirus, according to the New York Police Department.
Catapano, 70, was hospitalized on April 4 after getting sick from coronavirus, his daughter, Tara Catapano, told CNN. He was lucid when the alleged theft occurred and later died on April 12 from complications of the virus.
"I was in shock and disbelief," Tara Catapano said. "Obviously, I knew it had to be a hospital employee because visitors weren't really allowed."
How it unfolded: Tara Catapano, who had been paying her father's bills since her mother passed away in 2014, said she normally doesn't track her father's spending closely.
However, after he died and she received a credit card statement for gasoline -- which she said her father always paid for in cash -- she then saw the charge date occurred on April 9, when her father was "in the hospital, literally fighting for his life."
Tara Catapano said police showed her surveillance footage from a ShopRite of what appeared to be Conti paying for groceries using her father's card.
"They take an oath to protect, not to harm," Tara Catapano said.
Other belongings unaccounted for include her father's eyeglasses, cell phone, cash in the wallet, phone chargers and pictures. It's not clear what happened to those belongings and it isn't certain they were intentionally stolen.
In a statement provided to CNN, Christian Preston, the director of public affairs for Staten Island University Hospital, said Conti -- who has worked at the hospital since 2007 -- "has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges." He also said the hospital is "working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation."
Efforts to reach Conti were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney.
Read the whole story here.
All Seoul bars ordered to shut after spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs
All bars in Seoul have been ordered to close until further notice after a spike in coronavirus cases linked to nightclubs in the South Korean capital.
At a briefing Saturday, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said that clubs and bars would all need to shut, effective immediately.
A spike in cases: The order follows a surge in cases connected with nightclubs in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul.
On Thursday, a 29-year-old man from the city of Yongin -- on the outskirts of Seoul -- tested positive for the virus. The person visited several clubs in Itaewon on the night of May 1 and the early hours of May 2, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Since then, 40 others believed to be connected to the case have tested positive. Of those, 27 are from Seoul.
Tracking partygoers: South Korea has not introduced a nationwide lockdown, but has brought in additional measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. At nightclubs, for instance, people must provide their full name and phone number before entry.
According to Park, 1,946 names were listed on the registry books of the three clubs the 29-year-old visited. Only 647 of those people have been identified.
More cases possible: Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the KCDC, also said there may have been more than one source of infection behind the nightclub outbreak. Some of the people who have been confirmed positive visited clubs on different nights from the 29-year-old.
“We’ve put in much efforts and made a lot of sacrifices," Park added Saturday. "Are we just to let this all go to waste because of few people’s carelessness?”
A setback in South Korea: Before the nightclub-related spike, new coronavirus cases had been trending down in the country. On Tuesday, South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases for more than two months.
According to Johns Hopkins University, South Korea has reported more than 10,800 coronavirus cases and 256 deaths. The vast majority of South Korea's cases have recovered, the KCDC said earlier this week.
UFC fighter pulled from preliminary card after testing positive for Covid-19
Fighter Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza has been withdrawn from Saturday’s UFC 249 preliminary card after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Souza, whose two cornermen were also flagged as positive, was to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout.
Here's what the UFC said in a statement on its website:
“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of Covid-19.
“As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.
“From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible.
“There have been no other positive Covid-19 tests reported from the remaining athletes participating in UFC 249.
“The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event.”
There's no Plan B with the Olympics -- they will not be deferred again, official says
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no plans to defer the Tokyo Olympics again, according to John Coates, the head of the IOC's inspectorate for the Games.
"We're proceeding on the basis that ... there is no Plan B of deferring the Games again or anything like that," Coates said Saturday.
In March, the IOC and the Japanese government postponed the Games until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"We've got a task force at the IOC, a task force in Japan. This is a massive exercise, and we are working through now getting the same ... 43 venues," said Coates, who who also heads Australia's Olympic Committee.
The background: Last month, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said the Olympics could be canceled if the Covid-19 pandemic continues into next year.
Mori reiterated that organizers are still working towards holding the Games next year.
Read more here.
Taiwan has opened pro baseball back up to fans
Taiwan's professional baseball league played before spectators Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
A thousand fans were allowed to attend Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei, where the home-team Fubon Guardians won 7-6 against the Uni-President Lions, state-run news agency Focus Taiwan reported.
Special rules: Fans had to wear face masks, sit in designated seats based on social distancing guidelines, and could not eat or drink, according to the article published on Friday.
US Food and Drug Administration chief will self quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient
US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn will self quarantine for the next 14 days after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum told CNN.
“As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff today, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19," Felderbaum's statement said.
"Per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus.”
While the FDA would not name the person Hahn came into contact with, President Donald Trump announced earlier Friday that Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Price had tested positive.
An official familiar with situation inside the White House Coronavirus Task Force told CNN that it’s unclear whether some on the panel will go into quarantine.