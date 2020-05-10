Boris Johnson to ease lockdown measures, unveil Covid-19 alert system: UK Press Association

Peter Summers/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ease lockdown restrictions and announce a new five-tier COVID-19 warning system during a televised national address on Sunday evening local time, the UK's Press Association (PA) reported on Saturday.

The new warning system will use local infection rates to rank the threat level on a color-coded scale from green at level one to red at level five.

During his address, Johnson is expected to announce that the country is close to moving from a level four threat to level three, according to the PA.

Johnson is also expected to encourage workers unable to work from home to return to their workplaces while practicing social distancing.

Restrictions limiting outdoor exercise to once per day will be lifted and garden centers will be allowed to reopen, though fines for breaking lockdown rules will be increased, the PA reported.