This rendering shows how authorities will spread out nets in Canet d'en Berenguer. Canet d'en Berenguer City Hall

You make reservations at restaurants, sure. But how about booking in advance just to get a spot on the sand at the beach?

That's exactly what some beachgoers will have to do in Spain this summer, thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

Canet d'en Berenguer, a Mediterranean town located just north of Valencia, will only allow 5,000 daily sunbathers on its local beach, around half the usual number, in order to maintain social distancing.

These spaces will need to be reserved in advance via a mobile phone app.

"This summer will be very different," said Pere Joan Antoni Chordá, the town's mayor. "There'll be more space between your neighbor. Like a 'business-class' beach."

