Latest coronavirus pandemic news from around the world
You might need a reservation for the beach this summer
You make reservations at restaurants, sure. But how about booking in advance just to get a spot on the sand at the beach?
That's exactly what some beachgoers will have to do in Spain this summer, thanks to the coronavirus crisis.
Canet d'en Berenguer, a Mediterranean town located just north of Valencia, will only allow 5,000 daily sunbathers on its local beach, around half the usual number, in order to maintain social distancing.
These spaces will need to be reserved in advance via a mobile phone app.
"This summer will be very different," said Pere Joan Antoni Chordá, the town's mayor. "There'll be more space between your neighbor. Like a 'business-class' beach."
Read more here:
We're headed for a faceless future as masks become the norm. That's a big security concern, experts say
As Western nations begin the slow crawl out of lockdown, it's increasingly clear that we're some way off society returning to anything resembling pre-Covid life.
To the surprise of many politicians, Western populations have largely obeyed instructions to remain indoors. In fact, lockdown efforts in many countries have been so effective that governments are now pondering how to gradually lift restrictions without freaking out compliant citizens.
In recent days, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson floated a way that citizens might feel comfortable emerging from isolation: face masks.
"As part of coming out of the lockdown, I do think face coverings will be useful," Johnson said at the start of this month, claiming that masks will help give the public "confidence that they can go back to work."
But the prospect of a new society in which the public conceals their faces from one another has wide-ranging implications for crime and security, as well as social interaction.
"The main problem that people wearing masks throws up is the sheer volume of people suddenly covering their faces," said Francis Dodsworth, senior lecturer in criminology at the University of Kingston, near London. "It could create opportunities for people who want to cover their face for nefarious reasons. They could potentially now do so without raising suspicion."
Read more here:
US reports more than 25,000 new cases, pushing total infections there to over 1.3 million
There were 25,621 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus diagnosed in the United States on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University, bringing the total number of infections to 1,309,550.
At least 78,795 people have died in the US from coronavirus, with 1,615 new fatalities reported on Saturday.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Follow the updates on CNN’s map, using Johns Hopkins data, continues to refresh every 15 mins:
Our cities may never look the same again after the pandemic
For advocates of walkable, unpolluted and vehicle-free cities, the past few weeks have offered an unprecedented opportunity to test the ideas they have long lobbied for.
With Covid-19 lockdowns vastly reducing the use of roads and public transit systems, city authorities -- from Liverpool to Lima -- are taking advantage by closing streets to cars, opening others to bicycles and widening sidewalks to help residents maintain the six-foot distancing recommended by global health authorities.
Like jellyfish returning to Venice's canals or flamingos flocking to Mumbai, pedestrians and cyclists are venturing out to places they previously hadn't dared.
In Oakland, California, almost 10% of roadways have been closed to through-traffic, while Bogota, Colombia, has opened 47 miles of temporary bike lanes. New York has begun trialing seven miles of "open streets" to ease crowding in parks, with Auckland, Mexico City and Quito among the dozens of other cities experimenting with similar measures.
There are many purported benefits of "reclaiming" the streets during a pandemic.
Read more here:
OPINION: Contagion within the White House would be catastrophic for our national security
Editor's note: Samantha Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst. She is a senior adviser at the University of Delaware's Biden Institute, which is not affiliated with the Biden campaign. Vinograd served on President Barack Obama's National Security Council from 2009 to 2013 and at the Treasury Department under President George W. Bush. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.
President Trump's personal valet, the vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant (who has been teleworking for nearly two months) all tested positive for Covid-19, illustrating the manifold threats the pandemic poses to our government.
The news raises questions about the legitimacy of the White House's own narrative about its ability to keep Americans safe, while highlighting the potential havoc the coronavirus could wreak on our government and national security.
News that the coronavirus has infiltrated the White House presents a direct threat to the administration's narrative that it is taking the necessary measures to keep the American people safe.
Earlier this week, the White House rejected the very guidelines it asked for from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection on how to safely reopen the country because the CDC's 17-page draft was "overly prescriptive."
Instead of relying on experts, the White House is flying blind, putting itself in charge of determining how to keep Americans safe. To make matters worse, the failure to protect the President and Vice President Mike Pence doesn't inspire much confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to protect the rest of us. It also undercuts the President's assertions that it's time to reopen the country because it's clear that new infections are a reality — even in the White House.
More directly, this news threatens the functioning of our government.
Read more here:
UK sends 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US due to "operational issues" in lab network
The UK sent 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US earlier this week due to operational issues in the government's network of labs, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.
“When problems arise, we have contingencies in place which include creating extra temporary capacity for our labs or sending swabs abroad to partner labs for completion. Of course, our partner labs must match our high standards," the spokesperson said.
Validation of these tests will be completed in the UK and results will be returned to patients "as quickly as possible", the spokesperson said.
The Department of Health and Social Care is working the resolve the lab issues and return them to full capacity.
The UK government's attempt to expand testing has faltered in recent days as it has struggled to regularly achieve the goal of completing 100,000 tests per day.
Chinese health official admits to public health system weaknesses
The coronavirus epidemic has revealed weaknesses in China's public health system, a Chinese health official said on Saturday, in a rare public admission of deficiency from within the authoritarian government.
“It’s a big test of our country’s capacity and system of governance. While we are dealing with the epidemic, it has revealed that China still has weaknesses in major epidemic prevention and control systems (as well as) public health systems," Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said during a press conference on Saturday.
Li said China will now improve its disease prevention, public health system and data collection operations.
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has repeatedly lashed out at China over its handling of the outbreak, questioning its death toll and criticizing its early response to the virus.
China reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus as of May 9, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 82,901, according to the National Health Commission.
Coronavirus leaves the Gulf's migrant workers in limbo, with no income and no easy way out
Six Indian workers lie in bunk beds in the middle of a workday. Beyond the four walls of their small room in the United Arab Emirates, their options for maintaining a livelihood are becoming increasingly slim.
Two months ago, they were laid off as Covid-19's spread dealt a blow to the UAE economy. Since then, they have been confined to their labor camp, surviving on a drip feed of monetary compensation.
Manjit Singh has worked in the UAE for 17 years, enduring tough living conditions to provide a lifeline for his impoverished family back home in India. After the coronavirus started to spread this year, his employer suspended operations, leaving him in limbo. Commercial flights in the UAE were grounded, India went into lockdown on March 24, and Singh stopped receiving an income.
"For the past two months, we have been sitting in the room and our company was giving us a salary, but now they are saying that they cannot give us a salary and we should buy a ticket to go home, but where should we buy the ticket?" the 44-year-old told CNN.
Singh is one of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers across the Gulf's Arab countries who are contending with stripped livelihoods, overcrowded camps and no easy path to repatriation, Amnesty International, Migrant-Rights.org and Business & Human Rights Resource Centre said.
Read more here:
It's 10:30pm in Washington and 11:30am in Seoul, here is the top coronavirus news for today
- Global infections rise above four million: There are now 4.02 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus around the world, as cases rise rapidly in Brazil and Russia. The death toll globally is now at least 279,303, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- Deaths top 10,000 in Brazil: The epidemic is escalating in the South American country where the death toll is now above 10,000. Brazil has the eighth highest number of confirmed infections in the world, with 156,061 cases.
- Quarantine in the White House: Several top US officials, including the CDC director, have gone into isolation after two White House staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Parts of the building will undergo "heightened levels of cleaning" in the wake of the confirmed cases, according to a memo seen by CNN.
- South Korea spike: The country reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, the highest rise in infections since April 9. South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Protection said 26 of the cases were locally transmitted. All bars in Seoul were ordered shut on Saturday after a cluster of infections at nightclubs.
- UK PM to ease lockdown measures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new five-tier Covid-19 warning system in a televised address to the nation today, according to the UK Press Association. Johnson will also announce a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, including allowing unlimited exercise.