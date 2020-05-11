WHO warns smokers "more likely to develop severe disease with Covid-19"

People exercise in St James Park in London on May 10 during the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. Frank Augstein/AP

British people will be allowed to spend more time outdoors starting on Wednesday, Boris Johnson has confirmed in Parliament, as he batted back calls for the government to spell out its reopening plan in more detail.

Johnson told MPs there is a “lower risk outdoors than indoors” and said people can swim in the sea and in lakes and exercise outdoors as much as they like.

"You can now walk, sit and rest in parks, you can play sports and exercise and you can do all these things with members of your own household or with one other person from another household provided you observe social distancing and remain two meters apart,” Johnson said.

"I do hope that's clear,” he added, acknowledging criticism that the government’s plan has left people in the UK confused about what they can and can’t do outdoors. Previously, the government’s guidelines had only allowed for one piece of outdoor exercise per day, although its legislation made no mention of how often people could exercise.

Johnson also said he is increasing fines for people who break the lockdown rules. Penalties will now begin at £100 — or about $123 USD — and double on each infringement, up to £3,600 (or about $4,460 USD).

The prime minister added that his government is asking its scientific advisers about when people from two different households can mix on an exclusive basis, suggesting that could be allowed starting on June 1.

And he said sporting events, such as the Premier League, could potentially return in empty stadiums on the same date — a prospect that Johnson said would provide a “much needed boost” for the country.

Johnson’s government has dropped its “stay home” slogan for a message encouraging people to “stay alert,” as it seeks to slowly creep out of lockdown.

But his efforts were attacked by opposition leaders. Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, asked Johnson not to use the new slogan in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland unless regional governments there agree.

“It is obvious that the last 24 hours has spread confusion,” Blackford said. “Mixed messaging risks lives.”

Johnson replied that “staying alert” was a “valid piece of advice.