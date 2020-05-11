Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
WHO warns smokers "more likely to develop severe disease with Covid-19"
The World Health Organization warned in a statement released today that a review of studies by public health experts convened by WHO last month found that smokers are “more likely to develop severe disease with COVID-19, compared to non-smokers.”
WHO noted that smoking impairs lung function and makes it more difficult for the body to fight off coronaviruses and other diseases.
Tobacco smoking is a known risk factor for many respiratory infections and increases the severity of respiratory diseases.
"Tobacco is also a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes which put people with these conditions at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by COVID-19," WHO said in the statement.
Some context: Tobacco kills more than 8 million people globally every year. More than 7 million of these deaths are from direct tobacco use and around 1.2 million are due to non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke, according to WHO.
Coronavirus cases rose over weekend in some countries where lockdowns were lifted
There was a surge of coronavirus cases over the weekend in some of the nations around the world where stay-at-home measures and other restrictions were lifted, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing in Geneva on Monday.
"Over the weekend we saw signs of the challenges that may lie ahead. In the Republic of Korea, bars and clubs were shut as a confirmed case led to many contacts being traced," Tedros said.
"In Wuhan, China, the first cluster of cases since their lockdown was lifted was identified," Tedros said. "Germany has also reported an increase in cases since an easing of restrictions. Fortunately, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases."
Tedros added that WHO has released guidance and six criteria for countries to consider before lifting lockdown measures.
"WHO is working closely with governments to ensure that key public health measures remain in place to deal with the challenge of lifting lockdowns," Tedros said. "Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle."
British people can spend more time outdoors starting Wednesday, Boris Johnson says
British people will be allowed to spend more time outdoors starting on Wednesday, Boris Johnson has confirmed in Parliament, as he batted back calls for the government to spell out its reopening plan in more detail.
Johnson told MPs there is a “lower risk outdoors than indoors” and said people can swim in the sea and in lakes and exercise outdoors as much as they like.
"You can now walk, sit and rest in parks, you can play sports and exercise and you can do all these things with members of your own household or with one other person from another household provided you observe social distancing and remain two meters apart,” Johnson said.
"I do hope that's clear,” he added, acknowledging criticism that the government’s plan has left people in the UK confused about what they can and can’t do outdoors. Previously, the government’s guidelines had only allowed for one piece of outdoor exercise per day, although its legislation made no mention of how often people could exercise.
Johnson also said he is increasing fines for people who break the lockdown rules. Penalties will now begin at £100 — or about $123 USD — and double on each infringement, up to £3,600 (or about $4,460 USD).
The prime minister added that his government is asking its scientific advisers about when people from two different households can mix on an exclusive basis, suggesting that could be allowed starting on June 1.
And he said sporting events, such as the Premier League, could potentially return in empty stadiums on the same date — a prospect that Johnson said would provide a “much needed boost” for the country.
Johnson’s government has dropped its “stay home” slogan for a message encouraging people to “stay alert,” as it seeks to slowly creep out of lockdown.
But his efforts were attacked by opposition leaders. Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, asked Johnson not to use the new slogan in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland unless regional governments there agree.
“It is obvious that the last 24 hours has spread confusion,” Blackford said. “Mixed messaging risks lives.”
Johnson replied that “staying alert” was a “valid piece of advice.
UK lawmakers grill Boris Johnson over reopening plans
Boris Johnson has faced scrutiny from lawmakers over his tentative plan to restart Britain's economy, which has been criticized from many corners for causing confusion.
The UK prime minister defended parts of his recovery plan in a speech to Parliament, which he first unveiled in a televised address on Sunday night, telling MPs: "We have begun our descent from the peak of the epidemic but our journey has reached the most perilous moment where a wrong move could be disastrous."
"So at this stage we can go no further than to announce the first careful modification of our measures," he added.
Johnson said people would now be encouraged to wear face coverings in some public places, such as shops — a reversal of the government's previous position.
And he admitted that lockdown measures may be lifted at different times in different parts of the country, saying his government will pursue a "flexible response." Leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have resisted some of Johnson's reopening measures in recent days.
But he was pressed by the opposition leader Keir Starmer over the government's mixed messaging, which has caused confusion over what British people are permitted to do in public, and when workers who cannot do their jobs from home should return to their workplaces.
"What the country needs at this time is clarity and reassurance and at the moment both are in pretty short supply," Starmer said. "At the heart of the problem it seems is that the Prime Minister made a statement last night before the plan was written, or at least finalized."
UK unveils 3-step coronavirus recovery plan
The UK government published a three-step coronavirus recovery plan, a day after a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely criticized for being vague.
The planned stages start with a first easing on Wednesday, followed by potential further steps on June 1 and “not before July 4,” depending on conditions at the time.
Here's what's happening in each step:
- Phase 1: Beginning Wednesday, people will be allowed to leave the house for outdoor recreation and leisure with members of their household, and individuals can meet with one other person outside their household. People in England can also drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance. Workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open — ideally not traveling on public transport.
- Phase 2: Beginning June 1, the UK will allow “non-essential retail” businesses to reopen if it is safe for them to follow social distancing guidelines. The government said some schools should also prepare to begin to open for more children from June 1.
- Phase 3: Depending on how the initial easing of restrictions impacts the UK’s infection rate, the UK government may allow more businesses to open in July, no earlier than July 4.
“The precise timetable for these adjustments will depend on the infection risk at each point, and the effectiveness of the Government’s mitigation measures like contact tracing,” said the government document. “Initially, the gap between steps will need to be several weeks, to allow sufficient time for monitoring.”
Spain records lowest coronavirus death numbers in more than 7 weeks
Spain reported 123 coronavirus deaths in the latest 24-hour period on Monday — the lowest number since March 19, Spanish Ministry of Health data showed.
At 0.7 %, that's the lowest daily mortality increase in 7 weeks, bringing the total number of deaths to 26,744 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry’s figures.
The rise in new infections since Sunday is 373, bringing the number of cumulative cases confirmed by PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests to 227,436.
Just more than half of Spain’s population got more freedom from the coronavirus lockdown, starting today, as their territories moved to Phase 1 of de-escalation, that allows meetings of up to 10 people who don’t live together, or the opening only of 50% of the normal outdoor seating at restaurants. The government said it is monitoring to avoid a second wave of infections.
Spain’s Director of Health Emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón, said authorities are closely watching new data from some Spanish hospitals reporting somewhat younger COVID-19 patients.
“In some hospitals, not many but some hospitals, it seemed they have detected that the average age of people is a bit less, not kids but the average age of people is a bit less,” Simón said at the daily technical briefing press conference. “This in principle could be due to various things. The first thing we needed to rule out was whether it had something to do, or not, with the release of kids, and apparently it wasn’t.”
Children under age 14 were allowed out for walks and to exercise, with an adult who lives with them, starting April 26, after six weeks of strict confinement at home under Spain’s state of emergency, which remains in effect, aiming to reduce coronavirus infections. Simón did not offer further details about this new data on somewhat younger patients.
London Underground asks people to wear masks and wash their hands before riding
Transport for London [TfL] has released new advice for Londoners as part of a plan “to help London travel safely and sustainably.”
The London Underground operator asked travelers to...
- Use a face covering
- Travel outside peak times
- Wash hands before and after traveling
This is part of a range of safety measures to coincide with the government’s roadmap to ease lockdown restrictions.
Hand sanitizer points will also be installed at every underground station, they said.
“Social distancing on public transport will not be possible unless we radically reduce the overall number of people travelling to work,” TfL said on their website.
France begins to lift some coronavirus restrictions
France is slowly reopening today after almost two months of strict lockdown throughout the country.
Most shops will reopen Monday as planned, in what Prime Minister Edouard Philippe previously said would be a "very gradual process." Some areas will face stricter measures than others, with Philippe saying the country would be "divided in two."
France will be split into red and green zones, with lockdown measures stricter in red areas. Primary school students across the whole country will return to school on Monday, with classes limited to 15 students.
The French government has warned that strict restrictions could be reinstated if people do not respect social distancing rules.
There are widespread concerns that opening society too quickly could spark a second wave of coronavirus cases throughout the country. 177,094 cases have been recorded across France, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Elsewhere, a bill extending the country's state of emergency was redirected to France's Constitutional Court for review. The redirection means the law is effectively not in place Monday.
The halted emergency law limits non-essential travel in France to 100 kilometers and limits access to Paris' public transport system to people with official documentation. The constitutional council is expected to issue a judgment tonight on the delayed law.
The council will consider the bill “in order to ensure better legal guarantees around the implementation of the lockdown measures," according to a joint press release issued on Monday by the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron, and the office of France's prime minister.
Key enzyme could be tied to why Covid-19 appears to hit men harder, study suggests
While Covid-19 can sicken anyone, the illness appears to have a more severe impact on older men with chronic conditions — and a new study suggests why.
The study, published in the European Heart Journal today, finds that men with heart failure tend to have higher concentrations of a certain enzyme — angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 or ACE2 — in their blood than women with heart failure.
Higher ACE2 concentrations might lead to increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, the study’s authors suggest, but more research is needed, especially since the adults in the study were not Covid-19 patients.
"ACE2 is a receptor on the surface of cells. It binds to the coronavirus and allows it to enter and infect healthy cells after it has been modified by another protein on the surface of the cell," Dr. Adriaan Voors, professor of cardiology at the University Medical Center Groningen in the Netherlands, who led the study, said in a press release.
"High levels of ACE2 are present in the lungs and, therefore, it is thought to play a crucial role in the progression of lung disorders related to COVID-19," Voors said.
The types of drugs known as "ACE inhibitors" are often administered to help lower blood pressure and treat heart, blood vessel and kidney problems. Yet in the new study, ACE inhibitor medications were not associated with the ACE2 concentrations found in the plasma samples. This differs with previous reports suggesting these drugs increase concentrations and therefore increase the risk of Covid-19.
About the study: The new study involved measuring ACE2 concentrations in blood plasma samples from 1,485 men and 537 women with heart failure in 11 European countries. Those results were validated in another, independent cohort of 1,123 men and 575 women with heart failure in Scotland.
The researchers found that in both cohorts, plasma ACE2 concentrations were higher in men than in women. The mean plasma concentration was 5.38 in men compared with 5.09 in women among the original cohort of adults and then in the validation cohort, the mean plasma concentration was 5.46 in men compared with 5.16 in women, according to the study.
Remember: The study had some limitations, including that it only involved heart failure patients. More research is needed to determine whether similar findings would emerge among a more diverse group of adults, including either healthy adults or those with Covid-19. Additionally, ACE2 concentrations in the study were only measured in plasma and not tissue samples from patients.
Overall, "in two large cohorts of patients with heart failure, plasma ACE2 concentrations were higher in men than in women, possibly reflecting higher tissue expression of this receptor for SARS coronavirus infections," the researchers wrote in the study. "This could explain why men might be more susceptible to infection with, or the consequences of, SARS-CoV-2. Patients receiving ACE inhibitors or ARBs did not have higher plasma concentrations of ACE2, and any effect of MRAs was small and inconsistent, supporting the continued use of these agents in patients with heart failure during the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic."