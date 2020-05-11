Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Men in the UK working in low-paid jobs are dying from Covid-19 at a higher rate than those in higher paid professions, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday.

Security guards have been hit particularly hard, but so have men working as taxi drivers or chauffeurs, bus and coach drivers, chefs and sales workers.

Both men and women working in social care had unusually death rates, the ONS found, but health care workers including doctors and nurses did not.

The statistics are adjusted for age but not factors such as ethnic group or place of residence, the ONS said.

The figures are for coronavirus deaths among people aged 20-64 in England and Wales, up through April 20.

Almost two-thirds of the 2,494 people tracked were men. The report can be found here.