More than 80,000 deaths have been recorded in US

Wisconsin National Guard members administer Covid-19 tests in a parking lot on May 11, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

The United States has recorded at least 1,347,151 cases of coronavirus and at least 80,378 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least 17,360 new cases and 850 deaths have been recorded on Monday.

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

New York remains the hardest hit state, with 337,055 confirmed cases. New Jersey follows at 140,206.

