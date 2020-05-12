Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Seoul Mayor says new cluster of cases linked to nightclub is "another lesson for us"
In an interview with CNN, the mayor of Seoul called the new cluster of coronavirus cases in the country “another lesson for us” and that “we should always be alert” as the reemergence of the virus can happen any place and any time.
In a briefing earlier, the mayor said over 100 cases of coronavirus have been linked to a nightclub cluster in South Korea. The cluster emerged in the capital's Itaewon entertainment district over the past few days, raising fears of a second wave of infections.
Speaking with Paula Hancocks in Seoul, Mayor Park Won-soon said Tuesday “We cannot be safe even though we have zero cases for a long time and anytime the outbreak can come to our society.”
Park said the stakes were high in containing and outbreak in the capital metro area with 25 million people. He said if “the disease penetrates Seoul, the Korean peninsula is penetrated.”
Park also called the virus a “battle of time” and that the government should be finished tracing potential cases from the Itaewon district within the week.
Some background: This week government officials have warned against the stigmatization of the virus in the LGBT community as the cluster of night clubs in question in the Itaewon district that is known to cater to LGBT patrons. Homophobia is still rife in South Korea and the country is less accepting of same-sex couples when compared to nearby democracies like Japan and Taiwan.
Park said the government is working closely to ensure patient confidentially.
“We guaranteed the anonymous testing, and also we declared such information to not be used for any other purposes, and we should erase any kind of information, Park said.
Park added that the government guarantees led to an increase in people getting tested on Monday and Tuesday.
When pressed if it was the right decision to reopen nightclubs before other venues like schools, Park said the country had to prepare for the expansion of the virus alongside allowing life to continue. “There is high demand of the citizens to allow some extent of activities including the economic activities” he said.
Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of its workforce
Brussels Airlines has said it is cutting its workforce by 25%. The airline has a total of 4,200 employees, according to its website.
In a statement on its website, the airline, which is part of the Lufthansa group, says it is taking measures to combat the impact of the coronavirus.
“…the company asks for support from both, its shareholder Lufthansa and the Belgian government. Within its turnaround plan, Brussels Airlines is structurally tackling its cost structure and optimizes its network by cutting marginally profitable and unprofitable routes, resulting in a fleet reduction of 30%. The overall size of the company, and as a consequence of its workforce, will be 25% smaller. As a socially responsible employer, Brussels Airlines will work together with its social partners to reduce the number of forced dismissals to an absolute minimum,” Brussels Airlines says statement online says.
A press officer for the company tells CNN, “our turnaround plan is a plan only and exclusively focusing on Brussels Airlines.”
A Lufthansa Press Officer said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr in April commented the company post-crisis would end up with 100 fewer planes and 10,000 fewer employees.
Last week, Lufthansa, which owns airlines in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, unveiled a €1.2 billion (or about $1.3 billion) first quarter loss and said it is burning through its cash reserves at a rate of €1 million ($1.1 million) per hour.
Here's what you may have missed
The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 4.1 million people globally. If you're just joining us, here are the latest developments:
- France extends state of emergency: The country will remain under emergency measures, which have now been extended through July 10. The extension comes a day after lockdown measures were eased in parts of France.
- Nightclub cluster in South Korea: 102 cases in total have been linked to an outbreak in Seoul's Itaewon district, known for its nightlife. With fears of a second wave of infections, authorities have tracked down more than 10,000 people who were in the area, and are asking them to be tested.
- Indian state plans to temporarily parole more than 17,000 prisoners: The western Indian state of Maharashtra has introduced the measure as it tries to contain a rising number of coronavirus cases.
- Wuhan testing scramble: Officials in the Chinese city at ground zero for the coronavirus said they will test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days to prevent a second wave of infections. Six new local transmissions were reported in recent days after a month of no new cases.
Indian state to parole more than 17,000 prisoners
Around 17,600 inmates in the western Indian state of Maharashtra will be temporarily released from prison in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.
A special committee ordered the release of the group, which accounts for half of the state’s prison population.
Prisoners convicted of less serious crimes, or those awaiting trial for them, will be released after submitting a parole request.
Inmates convicted of more serious offences, such as money laundering, organized crime, and drug trafficking will not be eligible under the scheme.
Maharashtra's decision comes after India's Supreme Court directed all states to form "High Powered Committees" to consider the release of prisoners.
The committee can "determine which class/category of the prisoners can be released on interim bail or parole depending not only upon the severity of the offence, but also the nature of offence or any other relevant factor,” the court's order said.
Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India, with 23,401 recorded cases and 868 deaths.
Razer to give out millions of free face masks in Singapore
Gaming equipment maker Razer is aiming to give out millions of free face masks in Singapore as the country grapples with a recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The tech firm, which is headquartered in both Singapore and the United States, had already pivoted to making masks in response to the pandemic. Now it's planning to double that production, as well as set up its own public vending machines.
To start off, Razer will place 20 machines at various malls and co-working spaces over the next few weeks. To pick up a mask, the company says that users will have to download its digital wallet app and scan a QR code at the vending machine.
The plan is to give all Singaporean adult residents one free surgical mask — adding up to about 5 million in total, according to the company. Once the program kicks off, more locations may be added.
Razer, a major hardware maker known for its computer mice and laptops, said in a recent statement that it had "initially converted existing product manufacturing lines in China to make and donate masks for immediate relief."
"However, [the company] has been inundated by requests due to an extreme shortage of face masks ... particularly in Southeast Asia," it added.
In response, the firm set up an automated factory in Singapore last month to churn out about 5 million surgical masks monthly.
It's now taking those plans another step further, with the goal of manufacturing as many as 10 million masks a month. The increased production is to "ensure a continuous resupply" in Singapore, the company said.
Proportion of Covid-19 deaths in British nursing care homes increases
The proportion of all coronavirus related deaths in nursing care homes and private homes in England and Wales is increasing, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Meanwhile the proportion of deaths occurring in hospitals in England and Wales is decreasing.
In the week ending May 1, deaths in care homes made up 35.7% of all coronavirus deaths, but that percentage has since increased.
"In the most recent days, the proportion of deaths occurring in care homes has accounted for 40.4% of all deaths involving Covid-19," an ONS report, released Tuesday, states.
The most recent ONS data available shows that 68.5% of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales, registered up to May 1, occurred in hospitals, with the remainder mainly occurring in care homes, private homes and hospices.
Despite the proportion of deaths in care homes increasing, the overall number of coronavirus related deaths in the facilities decreased for the week ending May 1. Among all deaths in nursing care homes reported that week, 38.7% involved coronavirus.
Boris Johnson's government has been heavily criticised over the spread of coronavirus in care homes.
Covid-19 antibody tests could lead to job discrimination, experts say
As the coronavirus pandemic plunges economies around the world into recession, governments and businesses are scrambling to find ways to get people back to work. One tool many are banking on is the antibody test.
The hope is that people who have been infected with the virus may have developed enough antibodies to make them immune to the virus and their return to work safe, though the science around this is far from settled. Some governments have even mulled issuing "immunity passports" or certificates for those who test positive.
But experts warn that going down this route could create new problems, including discrimination in workplaces, or people deliberately trying to get infected so they can return to their jobs sooner, "playing Russian roulette" with their lives, as one doctor put it.
In a brief by scientific advisers to the UK government published last week, experts said widespread antibody testing could incentivize employers to take steps that would amount to discrimination.
"This might include not permitting those testing Antibody Negative to return to work, or only taking on new staff with Antibody Positive test results," the brief reads.
Certain tasks, like customer-facing work, could end up only being allocated to those who tested positive.
"In some circumstances this may be appropriate, but in others this might constitute adverse discrimination," the brief said.
France extends state of emergency through July 10
A law extending France's state of emergency went into effect today, a day after lockdowns began lifting across the country.
The state of emergency law gives the government the power to enforce measures to avoid a second Covid-19 peak.
France has been in a state of emergency since March 17 and the new law extends this through July 10.
The law gives the state the power to enforce measures like restricting travel to within 100 kilometers (62 miles) from home, making masks mandatory on public transport, and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
The bill passed through parliament this weekend and was reviewed by the Constitutional Court on Monday. The court removed some provisions, such as allowing the government to mandate quarantine for overseas travelers without a judge’s order. It also reinforced privacy protections around the personal data that would be collected in a tracing system that has yet to be developed.
France has reported 177,547 total Covid-19 cases and 26,646 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Lockdown lifted: The country eased lockdown measures on Monday for the first time in more than 50 days. In Paris, traffic returned to the Champs Elysees, shops reopened, and people gathered with friends on the banks of the River Seine.
At least 102 coronavirus cases linked to South Korea nightclub cluster
At least 102 coronavirus cases have been linked to nightclub cluster in South Korea, the head of the country's National Institute of Health, Kwon Jun-wook, said.
The cluster emerged in Seoul's Itaewon district.
Two people among the cases first started showing symptoms on May 2, Kwon said, adding that the outbreak may have “various epicenters or sources."
South Korea's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been widely praised but the official said recent lapses had caused the latest spike in cases.
“Lowering our guard can call in another infection. That’s the case with the infection in Itaewon clubs," he said.
"The distancing regulation wasn’t carried out properly, the list was not accurate, and therefore, the delay in voluntary report and tracing is very concerning.”
Local media has linked the cases to what it has described as the capital's "gay clubs," raising fears that the LGBT community will be further stigmatized. Government officials have condemned the language used in some press reports.
“Prejudice or discrimination does not help in our epidemic prevention activity. Such prejudice and discrimination in our whole society are actually harmful to epidemic prevention," Kwon said, while speaking to media on Tuesday.