Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Beijing's schools and universities will reopen in June
Schools and universities in Beijing will reopen in June, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission Spokesperson Li Yi.
Middle school students in certain grades will be allowed to resume classes on June 1. A start date for elementary school students in the first to third grade is yet to be confirmed but those in the fourth and fifth grade will be allowed to resume classes on June 8.
The health commission said that schools would work hard to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in their institutions.
Universities in the Chinese capital will be allowed to reopen on a voluntary basis, as long as their campuses have implemented epidemic control measures.
UK expected to fall into "significant recession" this year, finance minister says
Britain is likely to face a "significant recession" this year due to the pandemic, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
The British economy contracted by 2% in the first quarter of 2020, according to UK GDP figures published on Wednesday.
“A recession is technically defined as two quarters in succession of negative GDP,” Sunak told British media.
“We have had one and that is on the basis of only several days really of significant disruption from coronavirus. So yes, it is now very likely the UK will face a significant recession this year."
Locally transmitted cases confirmed in Hong Kong for the first time in 22 days
Hong Kong officials confirmed that two new locally transmitted coronavirus cases have been recorded in the city, for the first time in 22 days.
"After 22 days of no locally transmitted coronavirus, we have the first today, we are all very concerned," Dr. Chui Tak-yi of Hong Kong's Food and Health Bureau told a news conference Wednesday.
The two cases are a 66-year old grandmother and her five-year old granddaughter who do not live together.
Health officials are tracing their close contacts. The pair's neighbors, along with the students and teachers at the five-year-old's tutorial center, will be tested for Covid-19, said Dr. Chuang Shuk Kwan of the Hong Kong Department of Health.
Chuang warned that the new cases showed an “invisible transmission chain,” and added that officials would not rule out the possibility of future locally-transmitted cases and a community outbreak.
Officials also confirmed one new imported case from Pakistan. The individual initially tested negative upon arrival in Hong Kong on May 8 but subsequently tested positive on Wednesday while in quarantine.
Hong Kong now has 1,051 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus including four deaths.
Amazon France will keep distribution centers closed until May 18
Amazon France has said it is extending the closure of its distribution centers in the country through May 18.
The online retail company closed the centers on April 15, after a French court ordered Amazon France to stop all non-essential deliveries during the pandemic. The ruling was upheld by the Versailles court of appeal on April 24.
The court ordered the corporation to limit its sales to technology, DIY, pet-related items, medical, hygiene, and grocery products until it resolved issues with workers’ groups about measures the company put in place to protect workers against coronavirus. The court added that a fine of 100,000 euros would apply to each item sold from a non-approved category.
“The potential penalty outlined by the Versailles Court of Appeal means that even a rate of 0.1% of handling or shipping items that are not included in the judgement could lead to a fine of more than a billion euros per week," Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon had earlier blamed the ruling on labor unions, which brought the complaint accusing the online delivery giant of endangering the lives of workers by not instituting enough safety precautions to protect against the virus.
Amazon said on Wednesday that it was continuing to talk with workers’ representatives and had received their request to include an independent expert in the negotiations.
Russia reports over 10,000 new cases for 11th consecutive day
Russia reported 10,028 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 242,271, according to data released by the country’s virus response headquarters.
The country has recorded 2,212 Covid-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Russia has recorded the second-highest number of cases worldwide, after the United States. It has now reported over 10,000 cases per day for 11 consecutive days.
Brits would be taking a chance by booking summer holidays now, minister says
British holidaymakers may not necessarily be able to travel abroad this summer, the UK transport minister said today.
Asked in a BBC television interview whether people should book flights in the summer, for instance in July, Grant Shapps said:
“I’m saying, right now you can’t travel abroad. If you are booking it you are clearly by very nature taking a chance of where the direction of this virus goes and therefore where the travel advice is in the future.”
Asked about confusion over the UK’s new measures to ease the nationwide lockdown, Shapps said the government had to make a decision on rules to start lifting restrictions.
“There has to be a line drawn where we say this is OK and this isn’t in order to gradually release things and this is where the line is at the moment,” he said.
One of the world's largest tourism businesses warns it may cut 8,000 jobs worldwide
TUI Group -- one of the world's largest tourism operators -- is making significant cuts following a severe loss over the last few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Germany-headquartered travel group announced today that it will gradually resume its travel activities after suspending the vast majority of operations in March due to the coronavirus.
However, as many as 8,000 jobs worldwide could be cut or not filled at all in order to reduce administrative costs by up to 30%, a statement posted on the company website reads.
The statement said TUI's hotels in the German regions of Sylt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will reopen in the coming days, while hotels and clubs in European destinations are also ready to welcome tourists.
TUI is devising a 10-point catalog for increased hygiene, and protection measures are currently being implemented.
"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees around the world continue to have top priority. Summer holidays in Europe can now gradually be made possible again -- responsibly and with clear rules,'' CEO Fritz Joussen said.
UNICEF issues dire report on coronavirus' deadly impact on children
UNICEF published a report on Tuesday saying an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services.
The report from the UN children's agency is based on an analysis by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, newly published in The Lancet Global Health journal.
The organization said that based on the worst case of three scenarios in 118 low- and middle-income countries, the analysis estimates that an additional 1.2 million deaths of children under the age of 5 could occur in just six months, due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels.
UNICEF also added some 56,700 more maternal deaths could occur in just six months, in addition to the 144,000 deaths that already taken place in the same countries over the same period.
According to the modeling, the 10 countries that could potentially have the largest number of additional child deaths are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and Tanzania.