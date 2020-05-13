Germany's Covid-19 reproduction rate dips below 1

Germany's reproduction rate for the novel coronavirus has dipped back below the key threshold of 1, the country's center for disease control said today.

The so-called R0 had been above 1 for three consecutive days -- a sign the disease may have been expanding rather than being pushed back.

"The decline in new infections which we have seen in the past weeks is flattening and may be reaching a plateau,” the Robert Koch Institute wrote in its daily data brief.

Germany continues to deal with several larger scale outbreaks in meat processing plants and retirement homes as the country eases restrictions to combat the pandemic.

Official daily data from Tuesday showed 798 new infections and 101 Covid-19-related deaths during that 24-hour period.