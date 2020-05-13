Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
One of the world's largest tourism businesses warns it may cut 8,000 jobs worldwide
TUI Group -- one of the world's largest tourism operators -- is making significant cuts following a severe loss over the last few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Germany-headquartered travel group announced today that it will gradually resume its travel activities after suspending the vast majority of operations in March due to the coronavirus.
However, as many as 8,000 jobs worldwide could be cut or not filled at all in order to reduce administrative costs by up to 30%, a statement posted on the company website reads.
The statement said TUI's hotels in the German regions of Sylt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will reopen in the coming days, while hotels and clubs in European destinations are also ready to welcome tourists.
TUI is devising a 10-point catalog for increased hygiene, and protection measures are currently being implemented.
"The safety and well-being of our guests and employees around the world continue to have top priority. Summer holidays in Europe can now gradually be made possible again -- responsibly and with clear rules,'' CEO Fritz Joussen said.
UNICEF issues dire report on coronavirus' deadly impact on children
UNICEF published a report on Tuesday saying an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services.
The report from the UN children's agency is based on an analysis by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, newly published in The Lancet Global Health journal.
The organization said that based on the worst case of three scenarios in 118 low- and middle-income countries, the analysis estimates that an additional 1.2 million deaths of children under the age of 5 could occur in just six months, due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels.
UNICEF also added some 56,700 more maternal deaths could occur in just six months, in addition to the 144,000 deaths that already taken place in the same countries over the same period.
According to the modeling, the 10 countries that could potentially have the largest number of additional child deaths are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and Tanzania.
Sumo wrestler, 28, dies after coronavirus infection
A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died of complications from coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Japan’s Sumo Association.
Shobushi -- real name Kiyotaka Suetake -- died from multiple organ failures caused by pneumonia, and was the first person in the sport to succumb to the virus.
The wrestler belonged to the Takadagawa stable and competed in sumo's seventh division. There are eleven divisions in all.
Shobushi was admitted to hospital on April 8 after he developed a fever on April 4. He had been in intensive care since April 19, but his condition deteriorated.
"He fought tenaciously against the disease, enduring the pain and suffering for more than a month like a sumo wrestler. We hope he will rest in peace now. We are very grateful to everyone in the medical institutes who treated him with utmost care," said Japan's Sumo Association in a statement on Wednesday.
Last month, Takadagawa's stable master also tested positive for coronavirus. So far, six members of the sumo association have been diagnosed with the virus.
The Sumo Association held its annual March tournament without spectators after the Japanese government requested the cancellation of large sports events.
Earlier this month, the sumo association canceled the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament and changed the venue of its July 2020 tournament. It will now take place at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan behind closed doors.
Austria's border with Germany will reopen in 2 steps
The border between Austria and Germany will start to gradually reopen from Friday, the Austrian tourism ministry said today.
A spokesman for the ministry said the chancellors of the two countries agreed to reopen the border for day-trippers and commuters in a first step towards full normalization.
The second step would see a full reopening on June 15, taking into account coronavirus numbers at the time, the spokesman said.
Pompeo wears red, white and blue face mask on Israel arrival
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted pictures of himself wearing a red, white and blue face mask after touching down at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
"Glad to be in Israel to coordinate with (Israeli leaders) on countering two critical threats: Covid-19 and Iran," Pompeo said on his official Twitter page.
A memo went out to White House staffers on Monday saying it is now required for all staffers entering the West Wing to wear a face covering, a source familiar told CNN. Several Trump administration staff have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.
Somber warnings temper hopes about a fall return to school -- and normalcy
School is out for an early summer for most US kids -- and discouraging signs about the spread of coronavirus are starting to cloud hopes of a return to class in the fall.
Despite pressure from US President Donald Trump for a swift resumption of lessons, forecasts of higher than expected death tolls and a stubborn plateau of infections are already threatening the 2020-21 academic year in the worst affected regions.
Since the return of kids to school will be one of the most tangible signs that the country is getting back to normal -- and will begin to make significant steps towards economic recovery -- the issue has a strong emotional as well as societal dimension.
While many states have expressed a firm desire to get going in August, the California State University system announced Tuesday that almost all of its classes would be conducted remotely in the fall semester. And the University of California said it was likely none of its campuses would fully reopen in the fall either. The moves highlight how schools with thousands of students are potential Covid-19 hotspots and also face concerns that students may struggle to travel to campus.
One of Trump's top coronavirus task force advisers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told a Senate committee it would be a "bridge too far" for colleges to expect a vaccine or widely available treatment to be ready by the time students return to campuses.
Read the full analysis:
UK economy shrinks by 2% in first quarter, with record contraction in March
Britain's economy contracted by 2% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, according to GDP data released on Wednesday by the UK’s Office for National Statistics.
“This release captures the first direct effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the government measures taken to reduce the transmission of the virus,” the ONS said.
The UK’s GDP contracted by 5.8% in March alone, the biggest monthly fall since the data series began in 1997, the ONS said.
A zoo in Canada is sending 2 pandas back to China because it can't get enough bamboo to feed them
The Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China due to a shortage of bamboo.
The zoo said in a statement that it usually flies in bamboo from China to feed the animals, but the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted flights and caused delays in supplies.
The duo, named Er Shun and Da Mao, were supposed to stay in Canada until 2023 as part of a 10-year agreement with China, but the zoo decided to send them back early out of concern that delays could worsen if there's a second wave of coronavirus cases.
A panda's diet consists almost entirely of fresh bamboo, the Calgary Zoo said, and the animals typically eat about 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of it each day.
Much of the bamboo Er Shun and Da Mao ate before the pandemic was flown in directly to Calgary from China, but those flights have been canceled.
The zoo said it tried to find new bamboo suppliers to keep the pandas fed, but encountered several logistical issues. They also worry that these new supply lines could be disrupted at a moment's notice, leaving the pandas completely without food.
"We believe the best and safest place for Er Shun and Da Mao to be during these challenging and unprecedented times is where bamboo is abundant and easy to access," the president and CEO of the Calgary Zoo, Dr. Clément Lanthier, said in a statement.
"This was an incredibly difficult decision to make but the health and well-being of the animals we love and care for always comes first."
Pakistan reports largest daily spike in cases
Pakistan reported another highest daily rise in coronavirus cases with 2,255 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.
The country instituted a phased reopening from lockdown on Saturday.
The total number of cases in Pakistan now stands at 34,336, with 737 deaths recorded as a result of the virus.