Calls to anti-violence helpline increased 73% in Italy during the lockdown, officials say

The number of calls to a government run anti-violence helpline in Italy increased by 73% during the coronavirus lockdown, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said Wednesday.

Between March 1 and April 16, at least 5,031 calls were registered, an increase of 73% compared to the same period of 2019. Just under half of those who called the hotline asked for help, an increase of 59%, Istat said in a statement.

Remember: According to the statistical agency, the increase is not necessarily attributable to greater violence but could be due to more awareness.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit Italian region of Lombardy on Tuesday registered a small increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, after a few days in which active case numbers were going down, according to the Italian Civil Protection Agency.

Lombardy officials said the increase in cases could be explained by the addition of data that was collected from the past few day.

The total number of cases in Italy, including deaths and recoveries, stands at 221,216.

##