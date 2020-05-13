Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Shareholders arrive to attend the annual general meeting of tourism group TUI in Hanover, Germany, on February 9, 2016. Julian Stratenschulte/DPA/AFP/Getty Images

TUI Group -- one of the world's largest tourism operators -- is making significant cuts following a severe loss over the last few months, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Germany-headquartered travel group announced today that it will gradually resume its travel activities after suspending the vast majority of operations in March due to the coronavirus.

However, as many as 8,000 jobs worldwide could be cut or not filled at all in order to reduce administrative costs by up to 30%, a statement posted on the company website reads.

The statement said TUI's hotels in the German regions of Sylt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will reopen in the coming days, while hotels and clubs in European destinations are also ready to welcome tourists.

TUI is devising a 10-point catalog for increased hygiene, and protection measures are currently being implemented.