White House declines to have members of coronavirus task force on CNN's global town hall

For the first time in 11 weeks, there will be no member of the White House's coronavirus task force on CNN's global town hall.

"They have declined to allow any scientist or doctor from the task force to come on tonight. In the past as you remember, we've had Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, we've had Dr. (Deborah) Birx, Dr. (Robert) Redfield, Dr. (Stephen) Hahn, but not tonight," CNN's Sanjay Gupta said.

There hasn't been a full White House briefing on coronavirus in 17 days, CNN's Anderson Cooper said.

Cooper added that technology is not an excuse for why no task force member could attend the town hall since "nearly all the medical staff from the task force appeared remotely in front of the Senate on Tuesday."

"So their computers work. This is just the latest example of the White House trying to put as much distance between the President and this virus as possible," Cooper said.

