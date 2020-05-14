Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
White House declines to have members of coronavirus task force on CNN's global town hall
For the first time in 11 weeks, there will be no member of the White House's coronavirus task force on CNN's global town hall.
"They have declined to allow any scientist or doctor from the task force to come on tonight. In the past as you remember, we've had Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, we've had Dr. (Deborah) Birx, Dr. (Robert) Redfield, Dr. (Stephen) Hahn, but not tonight," CNN's Sanjay Gupta said.
There hasn't been a full White House briefing on coronavirus in 17 days, CNN's Anderson Cooper said.
Cooper added that technology is not an excuse for why no task force member could attend the town hall since "nearly all the medical staff from the task force appeared remotely in front of the Senate on Tuesday."
"So their computers work. This is just the latest example of the White House trying to put as much distance between the President and this virus as possible," Cooper said.
CNN's global town hall on coronavirus will start soon
Climate activist Greta Thunberg and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will join CNN's global town hall tonight.
Richard Besser, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Kathleen Sebelius, former Department of Health and Human Services secretary, will discuss the coronavirus pandemic with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
The town hall starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Brazil tops 200,000 coronavirus cases
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil has risen to 202,918, according to the country’s Health Ministry.
For the second day in a row, Brazil posted a record number of new cases with 13,944 reported.
There were 844 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. The total number of deaths in Brazil from Covid-19 is now 13,993.
What we know: Brazil is currently among the top 10 countries in the world with the highest number coronavirus cases ranking sixth, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It is the country with the most cases and deaths in Latin America.
Catch up: Here are the top coronavirus headlines from today
If you're just tuning in, here are the latest headlines from around the globe:
- Global death toll: At least 300,074 people have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of deaths across the world.
- France's tourism plan: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced an “unprecedented” 18 billion euro (or about $19.4 billion USD) plan to support the country’s tourism industry. Under the plan, tourism businesses will be eligible for grants of up to 10,000 euros (about $10,781 USD). There are also government-guaranteed loans totaling 6.2 billion euro (about $6.7 billion USD).
- Coronavirus antibodies: Only 5% of people in Spain have developed coronavirus antibodies so far, according to preliminary results of an epidemiological study by the government.
- Travel in Europe: It will be “months not weeks” before there is a return to normal travel within the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told parliament.
- Japan's state of emergency: Japan lifted its state of emergency for 39 of its 47 prefectures on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced in a briefing.
Richard Besser, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kathleen Sebelius, former US Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, and climate activist Greta Thunberg.
More than 300,000 people have died worldwide from coronavirus
At least 300,074 people have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of deaths across the world.
As of 1:55 p.m. ET on Thursday, Johns Hopkins is reporting 4,405,688 confirmed cases globally.
See CNN's global case tracker here.
Northern Ireland announces first steps in easing lockdown
Northern Ireland will take its first steps in easing lockdown restrictions on Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster announced at a daily news conference in Belfast on Thursday.
From next Monday, “on the basis of the latest scientific and medical advice” garden centers and household recycling facilities can reopen with social distancing measures, with marriage ceremonies for the terminally ill also allowed to take place, Foster said.
"We are considering the lifting of other restrictions as we progress through our five point plan and we hope to unveil more about the implementation of stage one on Monday,” Foster said, following a meeting with the Executive – Northern Ireland’s cabinet ministers in the power-sharing government.
These changes come after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted some lockdown restrictions for England on Wednesday.
The first lockdown changes in the Republic of Ireland are due to be confirmed on Friday.
Health workers in Spain hold two minutes of silence for colleagues killed by COVID-19
Health workers across Spain observed two minutes of silence in honor of all their colleagues who have died since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Across the country health professionals stood silently in front of hospitals, care homes and health centers in silence. On social media, videos and photos of the vigils were posted along with the hashtags #NiUnFacultativoMenos (Not one professional less) or #UnSilencioYUnaPalabra (One silence and one word).
The initiative was first launched by the Medical Union Confederation (CESM) to honor the "almost 50 colleagues that have lost their lives in this fight against the coronavirus," the Union said in a statement on Thursday, "professionals who put their jobs in front of their safety and fought for the health of their patients, even above their own."
So far, 50,088 health workers have been infected with the virus in the country, according to Spain’s Health Ministry on Thursday. 48 doctors have died according to the General Council of Official Medical Colleges, the Spanish doctors’ professional body (CGCOM) earlier this week. The Spanish government has not given an official figure on the number of deaths among health workers.
Italian prime minister critical of European Union's tourism plan
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has criticized the European Union's proposed tourism plan that could allow special so-called green corridors between countries within the bloc, and threatened this could cause Italy to leave the EU.
The suggested tourism corridors would allow certain countries with low or sharply declining Covid-19 infection rates to open up to a select few destinations until borders are fully reopened.
"We don’t accept bilateral agreements inside the European Union that will create privileged tourists paths," Conte said during a press conference on Wednesday.
"[Tourism] cannot be conditioned by bilateral agreements or we will be out of the European Union, we will never permit it”, he added, underlining that tourism represents up to 13% of Italian GDP.
Conte's comments come as the EU is debating whether to permit the so-called "green corridors" or "travel bubbles” between countries according to their epidemiological situation.
Conte said he has told the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, that these "corridors" would mean the "destruction" of the EU's single market.
The losses on the Italian tourism sector due to the coronavirus could be around 120 billion euros ($130 billion) until the end of the year, according to the Italian Confederation of Enterprises 'Confcommercio'. Up to 420,000 jobs and 270,000 businesses in trade and tourism are also at risk.
The Italian government has allocated 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to support the tourism and culture sector in its 55 billion euro ($60 billion) stimulus package to help the country recover from the economic hit of coronavirus crisis.
This includes tax cuts for business owners, a 500€ ($540) vacation bonus for families with an income under 40,000 euros to travel inside of Italy, and extending hotel vouchers valid from 12 to 18 months, the Minister of Tourism, Dario Francheschini announced on Thursday.
CLARIFICATION: The headline has been updated to indicate Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was critical of the European Union's plan, which could allow special so-called green corridors.
Coronavirus may have killed over 22,000 in care homes in England and Wales, study says
There have been more than 22,000 excess deaths among care home residents in England and Wales as a direct or indirect result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from London School of Economics (LSE) academics. This is more than double official figures for Covid-19 deaths among care home residents.
The study, published on Tuesday by two academics at LSE’s Care Policy and Evaluation Centre, found that by May 1 there had been “in excess of 22,000 deaths of care home residents during the COVID-19 pandemic” in England and Wales, which is 54% of all excess deaths.
This calculation was based on the total excess mortality in care homes of 19,038, and adjusted by 15%, based on an assumption from Care Quality Commission data that 15% of all deaths of care home residents are found to happen in hospitals.
The study found official data on deaths in care homes directly attributed to coronavirus underestimates the impact of the pandemic, as it does “not take account of indirect mortality effects of the pandemic and/or because of problems with the identification of the disease as the cause of death”.
The UK’s Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 8,314 deaths involving Covid-19 had taken place in care homes up to May 8 in England alone. On May 8, UK Department of Health figures reported there had been 31,241 total deaths from coronavirus in hospitals in the UK.
The Office for National Statistics noted that deaths among care home residents was in recent days becoming a larger proportion of total deaths, with 40% of coronavirus deaths occurring in care homes in the “most recent days” up to Tuesday.