Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Italian Prime Minister threatens to leave the EU if tourism green corridors go ahead
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has criticized the European Union's proposed tourism plan that could allow special so-called green corridors between countries within the bloc, and threatened this could cause Italy to leave the EU.
The suggested tourism corridors would allow certain countries with low or sharply declining Covid-19 infection rates to open up to a select few destinations until borders are fully reopened.
"We don’t accept bilateral agreements inside the European Union that will create privileged tourists paths," Conte said during a press conference on Wednesday.
"[Tourism] cannot be conditioned by bilateral agreements or we will be out of the European Union, we will never permit it”, he added, underlining that tourism represents up to 13% of Italian GDP.
Conte's comments come as the EU is debating whether to permit the so-called "green corridors" or "travel bubbles” between countries according to their epidemiological situation.
Conte said he has told the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, that these "corridors" would mean the "destruction" of the EU's single market.
The losses on the Italian tourism sector due to the coronavirus could be around 120 billion euros ($130 billion) until the end of the year, according to the Italian Confederation of Enterprises 'Confcommercio'. Up to 420,000 jobs and 270,000 businesses in trade and tourism are also at risk.
The Italian government has allocated 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to support the tourism and culture sector in its 55 billion euro ($60 billion) stimulus package to help the country recover from the economic hit of coronavirus crisis.
This includes tax cuts for business owners, a 500€ ($540) vacation bonus for families with an income under 40,000 euros to travel inside of Italy, and extending hotel vouchers valid from 12 to 18 months, the Minister of Tourism, Dario Francheschini announced on Thursday.
Coronavirus may have killed over 22,000 in care homes in England and Wales, study says
There have been more than 22,000 excess deaths among care home residents in England and Wales as a direct or indirect result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from London School of Economics (LSE) academics. This is more than double official figures for Covid-19 deaths among care home residents.
The study, published on Tuesday by two academics at LSE’s Care Policy and Evaluation Centre, found that by May 1 there had been “in excess of 22,000 deaths of care home residents during the COVID-19 pandemic” in England and Wales, which is 54% of all excess deaths.
This calculation was based on the total excess mortality in care homes of 19,038, and adjusted by 15%, based on an assumption from Care Quality Commission data that 15% of all deaths of care home residents are found to happen in hospitals.
The study found official data on deaths in care homes directly attributed to coronavirus underestimates the impact of the pandemic, as it does “not take account of indirect mortality effects of the pandemic and/or because of problems with the identification of the disease as the cause of death”.
The UK’s Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 8,314 deaths involving Covid-19 had taken place in care homes up to May 8 in England alone. On May 8, UK Department of Health figures reported there had been 31,241 total deaths from coronavirus in hospitals in the UK.
The Office for National Statistics noted that deaths among care home residents was in recent days becoming a larger proportion of total deaths, with 40% of coronavirus deaths occurring in care homes in the “most recent days” up to Tuesday.
Moscow is launching a free mass antibody testing program
Russia’s capital is launching a large coronavirus screening program starting May 15th, the city’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced in a blog post.
Sobyanin said the city currently performs 40,000 coronavirus tests a day, but in order to establish the real infection rate and determine when to lift quarantine restrictions, the authorities plan to test the population for antibodies.
“The Moscow government has installed automatic blood analyzers and by the end of May the total capacity of this test system will exceed 200 thousand tests per day,” the mayor wrote. "This allows us to launch mass and free screening program on May 15th.”
A random selection of 70,000 Moscow residents will get invites via email or text every few days to get an antibody test done in one of the thirty clinics across the city, authorities said.
Testing will be carried out using enzyme immunoassay method, that detects IgM antibodies, a marker of coronavirus infection, and immunoglobulin G, a marker of immunity to the infection.
According to Sobyanin, weekly data will be published online and will be used to make “executive decisions” as to whether to ease or tighten restrictions in a city which has been under quarantine for two months.
Moscow is Russia’s worst-hit city with over 130,000 cases, although Sobyanin has said the total number of people infected is likely higher, based on previous screening studies.
“Premature removal of restrictions carries a real risk of a second pandemic,” Sobyanin said in his statement Thursday. “Unjustified delays will also hit people in the strongest way.”
On Wednesday, Moscow's health department hit back at media reports that cast doubt on the city’s low mortality rates, with just 1,290 fatalities recorded. Health officials said the released data was “absolutely open,” but acknowledged that only deaths that were found through postmortem autopsy to have been caused directly by coronavirus complications were counted.
Up to 100 UK children could have contracted inflammatory disease linked to coronavirus
Between 75 to 100 children in the UK are estimated to have contracted a rare inflammatory disease linked to Covid-19, a health official said Thursday.
A 14 year old child in London has died of what is now called "multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children” and cases have been found in the US and Europe. The syndrome resembles another childhood condition known as Kawasaki disease which typically affects children under the age of five.
The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health called it an "extremely rare condition” in a statement to CNN, adding they expect to have a better idea of the extent of the illness next week.
At the moment, we think there may be between 75 and 100 cases. The cases range from children who are very unwell and in intensive care to children who are well again and home with their families but who will be carefully monitored."
British researchers at Evelina London Children’s hospital said on Wednesday they had treated more than 20 children, all fit and well, with symptoms bearing resemblance to a severe form of Kawasaki disease. Their initial findings were published in a study in the Lancet. While the new syndrome also involves inflammation, infectious disease experts say it is different from Kawasaki disease. Symptoms include persistent fever, rash, red eyes, inflammation and poor function in one or more organs.
“We believe it’s where the body’s immune system overreacts to coronavirus. There are very few cases, 75 to 100 across the country. The important thing to say is most are being treated well, many are going home, most haven’t gone to intensive care units,” the President of the Royal College of Paediatrics said on BBC radio. The syndrome is not seen as being “particularly prevalent” Professor Russell Viner cautioned.
In late April, Britain’s National Health Service sent an “urgent alert” to doctors saying they had seen cases of atypical Kawasaki disease that could be linked to coronavirus.
“Only some cases “get very, very sick. So parents need to be aware, but I don't think they need to be too concerned,” Viner said. Some older teenagers suffering from this disease appear “really washed out and tired,” potentially after having coronavirus. British researchers are working to establish the exact prevalence of the syndrome, he said.
Brazil's president says lockdowns are "the path to failure"
Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro warned that more restrictive social isolation measures would break the country and said there wouldn’t be enough money to pay public sector workers.
This story about lockdown, closing everything, that is not the path,” he told journalists gathered outside the presidential residence, “That is the path to failure, to breaking Brazil.”
This comes one day after Brazil reported a record number of new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Bolsonaro said quarantine measures already introduced by many governors across the country were making the crisis worse. “Brazil is turning into a country of poor people.” He warned, “there won’t be enough money to pay public sector workers.”
On Wednesday evening, the Health Minister reported that the number of confirmed cases had risen 11,385 from the day before - a new record high for a day. Brazil’s total number of cases is now 192,081 and 13,276 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil has the 6th highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. It stands behind the US, Russia, UK, Spain, and Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Moscow says "other causes" account for 60% of suspected coronavirus deaths
Moscow's health department said authorities conducted autopsies on 100% of suspected coronavirus victims and confirmed that 639 people died directly of coronavirus complications in April, in a statement on Wednesday.
In more than 60% of [suspected] cases deaths were caused by obvious alternative causes, such as heart failure, stage four malignant diseases, leukemia ... and other incurable deadly diseases."
The health department hit back at media reports saying it was under-reporting Covid-19 fatalities, saying its data was “absolutely open,” but acknowledging that it only counts deaths that were found through postmortem autopsy to have been caused directly by coronavirus complications.
“In other cases, it’s impossible to put Covid-19 as the cause of death,” the health department said, acknowledging the April spike in mortality rates.
City health officials argue that a mandatory autopsy is performed on all patients with suspected coronavirus to establish diagnosis and cause of death “in contrast with the practice in most other countries,” adding, “post-mortem diagnoses and causes of death recorded in Moscow are therefore extremely accurate, and mortality data is completely open. It is impossible to name the cause of death as Covid-19 in other cases.”
Some background: CNN and other news outlets reported this week that Moscow saw a surge in mortality in April, according to civil register’s data. The city registered 11,846 death certificates that month, which is about 20% higher compared to a ten-year average of 9,866 deaths.
The statistics in the Russian capital have come under scrutiny as observers note the comparatively low overall number of deaths in Russia — a total that currently stands at 2,305 according to Johns Hopkins University — even as the country takes second place in the world for the number of confirmed cases, over a quarter of a million.
Russia has the second-highest number of cases behind the US, and Moscow is the country's worst hit-city. According to official statistics, Moscow has reported at least 1,290 deaths out of an official total of more than 130,000 cases recorded as of Thursday, although Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said the total number of people infected is likely higher, based on screening studies.
The statement from the Moscow health authorities argued that even if all mortality figures for April in Moscow were adjusted to attribute more cases to coronavirus, the overall mortality rate from Covid-19 infections would be far lower than the official mortality rates in New York and London.
Only 5% of people in Spain have coronavirus antibodies, government study suggests
Only 5% of people in Spain have developed coronavirus antibodies so far, according to preliminary results of an epidemiological study by the government, which were announced on Wednesday evening.
"These results are very far from us being able to say there is herd immunity. There could be a second wave of infections, we don’t know what is going to happen,” said Dr. Marina Pollán, Director of the National Epidemiology Center, during a press conference late Wednesday.
The study also revealed that 87% of all participants who have tested positive using the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) for Covid-19 had developed antibodies.
The preliminary results of the study show the prevalence of antibodies is higher in people who said they had more than five symptoms of coronavirus (14.7%) than in people who said they had just three to five symptoms (8%). The study still has two more rounds of tests to conduct.
"Those people that reported a sudden loss of sense of smell, among them the prevalence [of antibodies] was 43%. Overall, of all positives we found in the study, 26% are people with no symptoms", Pollán added.
Pollán also said the study detected a five times bigger presence of antibodies in the populations of the territories with the most coronavirus cases, such as in Spain’s capital Madrid, compared to areas with fewer cases. The data also shows the level of antibodies was very "similar in men and women" and among adults.
The study is based on 60,983 participants, who are a representative sample of the population. They are split into two groups across Spain for the search of antibodies.
Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by coronavirus, has been under a state of emergency since March 14. As infection rates have declined, the government is slowly lifting strict home confinement, in some parts of the country. It is looking to this study to help guide its future re-opening of activities and the economy, officials have said.
France unveils "unprecedented" plan to save its tourism industry
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced an “unprecedented” 18 billion euro (or about $19.4 billion USD) plan to support the country’s tourism industry.
Under the plan, tourism businesses will be eligible for grants of up to 10,000 euros (about $10,781 USD). There are also government-guaranteed loans totaling 6.2 billion euro (about $6.7 billion USD).
“(Tourism in France) is probably facing the worst test in its modern history, even though it is one of the jewels of the French economy,” Philippe said Thursday, adding that French residents would be able to go on domestic summer holidays in July and August.
Philippe said cafés and restaurants in green zones – where the coronavirus epidemic is not as bad – would reopen on June 2 as long as the situation doesn’t deteriorate.
For Paris and other areas in red zones, a decision to reopen cafés and restaurants would be made during the week of May 25.
He also thanked the tourism industry for guaranteeing that full refunds would be given for cancellations related to coronavirus.
Normal travel in Europe is "months not weeks" away, Irish prime minister says
It will be “months not weeks” before there is a return to normal travel within the European Union, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told parliament on Thursday.
He said Ireland was committed to preserving the EU’s policy of allowing citizens to travel, study and work elsewhere in the continent.
“While these rights may be restricted for a time due to the pandemic and public health emergency, it is our policy to resume normal travel for business, leisure, study and visits to friends and relatives as soon as it is safe to do so, but not before,” he said.
“This is something the European Commission is currently working on," the prime minister said.
However, it’s going to be months not weeks before this is possible,” he added
Varadkar said anyone arriving at Irish ports or airports must self-isolate for 14 days unless they meet the criteria for an exemption.
His remarks come a day after the European Union unveiled an action plan to get its internal borders reopening, safely fire up its hospitality sector and to revive rail, road, air and sea connections that have been strangled during the pandemic.