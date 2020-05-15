It's just past 9 a.m. in Paris and 12:30 p.m. in New Delhi. Here's what you may have missed

Teen activist Greta Thunberg is urging the world to listen to scientists as she describes the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic is having around the world.

"During any crisis it is always the most vulnerable people who are hit the hardest, and that is children," she said.

"Especially in the global south, people in the poorest parts of the world, especially people living in conflict zones and refugee camps," she added.

Despite having had what she describes as mild symptoms, she posted about her experience on social media to raise awareness about the virus and the appropriate action to take.

"Many people don't even notice that they have symptoms and then they might spread the virus without even knowing it," she said.

"So we have to be extra careful, because our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others."

Thunberg is best known for her environmental activism, leading climate strikes around the world -- strikes that have now gone online.

